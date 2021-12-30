Who is Yosef Hendler? Age, partner, profession, contact details, net worth

Meeting and marrying a stranger had been a tradition of the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Community. However, Julia Haart broke the laws and left the community, consequently divorcing her husband, Yosef Hendler. Her later success makes the two famous.

Yosef Hendler is a Jewish born and ex-husband of Julia Haart, the CEO of Elite World Group. Photo: @juliahaart

Source: Instagram

Yosef Hendler is a Jewish born and ex-husband of Julia Haart, the CEO of Elite World Group. He presents an initially strict Jew before being transformed through his ex-wife. Yosef is famous for being Julia Haart’s ex-husband. Since Julia left Yosef, she has become an icon in the modelling industry, being the CEO of Elite World Group.

Yosef Hendler’s profile summary

Full Name: Yosef Hendler

Yosef Hendler Nationality: Palm Beach Country

Palm Beach Country Age : 55 years

: 55 years Date of birth : April 20, 1966

: April 20, 1966 Place of birth: Palm Beach County, Florida, the USA

Palm Beach County, Florida, the USA Gender: Male

Male Religion : Jew

: Jew Zodiac : Taurus

: Taurus Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75m)

5 feet 9 inches (1.75m) Current residence: Monsey

Monsey Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Married

: Married Wife: Aliza Schulhof

Aliza Schulhof Ex-wife: Julia Haart

Julia Haart Ex-wife husband : Silvio Scaglia Haart

: Silvio Scaglia Haart Children: Batsheva Hendler, Miriam Hendler, Shlomo Hendler and Aron Hendler.

Batsheva Hendler, Miriam Hendler, Shlomo Hendler and Aron Hendler. Father: Reggie Hendler

Reggie Hendler Mother: Leo Hendler

Leo Hendler Monsey's address: 5 Maple Ter Ste 102 Monsey, NY 10952

Early life

Yosef was born on April 20, 1966 in Palm Beach County, Florida, USA. His parents are Reggie Hendler and Leo Hendler. He is a Jew who attended Yeshiva University.

Career

Unlike her ex-wife, Julia, a famous fashion designer and co-owner of a modelling agency, Yosef's career is not very well known. However, he appeared in a Netflix series, My Unorthodox Life, Episode 2, a series Julia is a star.

Relationship

Hendler met Julia Haart, and the two got married when they were total strangers. He was 24 years old, and she was 19 years old by this time. The lovebirds stayed together for 23 years before they divorced.

The couple lived in an ultra-orthodox Jewish Community throughout their marriage until Julia decided to leave. The couple was blessed with Batsheva Hendler, Miriam Hendler, Shlomo Hendler, and Aron Hendler.

After their divorce, Julia got married to Silvio Scaglia Haart in 2019, and the duo owns the modelling company Elite World Group, Julia being the CEO. On the other hand, Hendler is married to Aliza Schulhof. They met in 2020, got engaged in March 2021, and later tied the knot. Aliza and Yosef Hendler’s wedding was the talk of the town.

Yosef’s children

Despite their divorce, they continued to bring up their children together and are all successful adults in different fields. Batsheva, the firstborn, is a social media influencer and married Ben Weinstein. Like her mother, Batsheva got married at the age of 19.

Her husband Weinstein is a Tiktok creator and a blogger. Mirriam is an app designer known to be bisexual. She is Julia’s daughter who convinced her to leave the Haredi Orthodox community due to her experiences years ago.

In the Netflix series, My Unorthodox Life, Mirriam wants to change her name from Hendler to Haart, and got the approval from her father. Shlomo practises law and strictly abides by Shabat rules. He is a graduate of Columbia University. After his mother left the community, Shlomo began questioning his way of life in Monsey. He later left the community.

Aron, the last born, is still in school in a co-ed school. Unlike his siblings, Aron has continued to be deeply connected to the Orthodox Jewish Community. Being still a minor, he balances his time between his mother’s home in Tribeca and his father’s home in Monsey.

Yosef Hendler’s net worth

Hendler has spent most of his life in the Heredi Orthodox Community. After his divorce from Julia, he appeared in Netflix episode 2. Although his net worth is not on the public domain, he has good wealth and manages his children and personal life.

Yosef Hendler’s fast facts

What is Yosef Hendler’s age? He was born on April 20, 1966; he is therefore 55 years old as of 2021. What is Yosef Hendler’s profession? Yosef Hendler’s career revolves around the Haredi Orthodox Community. Is Yosef Hendler married? Yes. He is married to Aliza Schulhof. What is Yosef Hendler’s monsey's address? According to Monsey, Yosef’s current address is 5 Maple Ter Ste 102 Monsey, NY 10952 Who is CEO Yosef Hendler related to? Julia Haart is his ex-wife, the CEO of the modelling agency Elite World Group. What does Yosef Hendler do for a living? Yosef Hendler’s Monsey’s job is not well known. However, she appears in the Netflix series My Orthodox Life episodes.

The life of Yosef Hendler presents a dynamic person. He started marriage life early with a spouse chosen for him. Having stayed in the relationship for 23 years, his wife Julia decided to leave the strict Jewish religious laws.

