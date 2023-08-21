eExtra's Winter Son: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

Winter Son is an Afrikaans-dubbed telenovela on eExtra. It revolves around Efe, who witnesses his father's murder as a child and returns to seek revenge when he grows up. The show premiered on 9th August at 7.00 p.m. after the end of Om Elke Draai.

Winter Son debuted on eExtra on 9th August. Photo: @huyde12 on Twitter/@etvonline on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kis Günesi (Winter Son) is a Turkish adaptation of the 2005 KBS South Korean television series, Buhwal. The show originally aired on Show TV from 23rd February 2016 to 21st June 2016. The story is set between 1996 and 2016 and is now back due to popular demand.

Winter Son on eExtra

Original title Kis Günesi (translates to Winter Sun in English) Genre Telenovela, Drama Original language Turkish SA language Afrikaans SA channel eExtra (Openview 105, StarSat 489, and DStv 195) SA premiere 9th August 2023 Original premiere 23rd Feb 2016 to 21st June 2016 Number of seasons One Number of episodes 18 (running for 90 to 150 minutes) Producer Hakan Eren and Gokhan Tatarer Director Murat Onbul

Winter Son plot summary

Efe survives a murder accident that kills his father. He has little recollection of what happened and, years later, finds out that he comes from a wealthy family. The people who killed his father go after him when they learn he is still alive but end up killing his twin brother Mete. Efe embarks on a mission to seek revenge for the death of his dad and brother.

Winter Son revolves around Efe's life after his father's death. Photo: @etvonline on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Winter Son full story

A seven-year-old Efe sees his mother, Leyla, with another man and fears his parents' marriage is over. He hides in his dad's car while everybody searches for him. His dad later finds an anxious Efe in the vehicle.

Efe and his father find themselves in a trap. The boy witnesses his father's murder, and the killers also plan to kill him when he survives the accident. However, the person hired to kill Efe fails to complete the mission and instead puts the boy in the custody of his fisherman friend.

The boy starts a new life with his adoptive father, Ismael, his adoptive mother, Fatma, and his adoptive sister Nadide. His real family and twin brother Mete believe he passed away alongside his dad in a car accident.

As years pass, Efe's recollection of what happened fades, and he remembers little about his origin. Twenty years later, he becomes a fisherman but longs to find his real family. Meanwhile, his twin brother Mete took over his father's company and is married to Nisan. Efe is forced to take Mete's identity after his murder to ensure those who ruined his family face justice.

Winter Son cast with images

The telenovela's cast has amazing acting skills that make the entire Winter Son season interesting to watch. Actors and actresses in starring and recurring roles include;

Sükrü Özyildiz as Mete/Efe

Sükrü Özyildiz portrays Mete and Efe in Winter Son. Photo: @sukruozyildiz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sükrü Özyildiz was born on 18th February 1988 in Izmir, Turkey, to a Greek mother and a Turkish father. He studied Ship Mechanics Engineering and was a martial arts enthusiast before changing careers and becoming an actor.

Sukru studied acting at Mujdat Gezen Art Center and landed his first acting role in 2011 in the TV series Detin Sular. He has since appeared in several projects, including Cute & Dangerous, Matter of Respect, Calikusu, Arif v 216, and Alice Muzikali.

Asli Enver as Nisan

Asli Enver is a London-born Turkish actress. Photo: @aslienver on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Asli Enver is a Cypriot-Turkish actress born on 10th May 1984 in London, England, where she lived until 12. She speaks fluent English and Turkish.

She studied at Pera Fine Arts High School and later obtained her degree in theatre from Halic University. Asli made her acting debut in the early 2000s and is known for her roles in Daydreaming, Suskunkar, Are We Ok?, My Brother, Kayip, and Mutlu Ol Yeter.

Senay Gürler as Leyla

Senay Gurlar portrays Leyla, Efe's mother, in Winter Son. Photo: @senay_gurler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Senay Gürler was born on 28th June 1966 in Izmir, Turkey. She is an alumnus of Dokuz Eylul University's Fine Arts faculty and has extensive theatre experience. She is best known for her roles in Avrupa Yakasi, Korkuyorum Anne, Acemi Cadi, Cukur, Kara Melek, and Manajerimi Ara.

Nesrin Cavadzade as Efruz

Nesrin Cavadzade is an Azerbaijan-born actress known for portraying Efruz in Winter Son. Photo: @nesrin.cavadzade on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nesrin Cavadzade was born on 30th July 1987 in Baku, Azerbaijan SSR and relocated to Istanbul at 11. She studied cinema and television at Marmara University in Turkey. She is known for her roles in Yangin Var, Guzel Gunler Gorecegiz, Dilber'in Sekiz Gunu, and The Lamb.

Mahir Günşiray as Mazhar

Mahir Günşiray has worked in numerous films and TV shows as an actor and director. Photo: @mahirgunsirayofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mahir Günşiray is a veteran Turkish actor and director born on 10th August 1960 in Istanbul. He has worked in several TV shows and films, including Gallipoli: End of the Road, Kaybolan Yillar, Kalp Yarasi, Fazilet Hanim ve Kizlan, and Shahmaran.

Başak Parlak as Seda

Başak Parlak is a Turkish actress. Photo: @basakparlak on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Başak Parlak was born 3rd November 1989 in Tekirdag, Turkey. The actress is known for her roles in Kadinlara Mahsus (2023), Sevkat Yerimdar (2013), Yamak Ahmet, and Fikrimin Ince Gulu. She is also a model.

Hakan Gerçek as Yakup

Hakan Gerçek is a veteran Turkish actor and theatre performer. Photo: @hakangercek on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hakan Gerçek was born on 5th March 1964 in Eskisehir, Turkey. He is a veteran actor with extensive experience in theatrical performances. He is best known for his roles in Heartbeat, Ramo, Hot Skull, Suskunlar, and Avrupali.

Mehmet Esen as Ismail

Mehmet Esen is a Turkish actor and director. Photo: @mehmetesen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mehmet Esen is a renowned Turkish actor and director born on 13th October 1958 in Istanbul. He started acting in the early 1980s and has appeared in numerous projects, including Kayip, Garip Bulbul Neset Ertas, Cicero, Yapayalniz, Martilarin Efendisi, Yali Capkini, Menajerimi Ara, and Son Yaz.

Hakan Boyav as Kadim

Hakan Boyav is a Turkish actor and theatre director. Photo: @hakan_boyav on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hakam Boyav is a Turkish actor and theatre director born on 10th January 1964 in Izmir. He is best known for his roles in Barda, Payitaht Abdulhamid, The International, Dokuz Oguz, Belkan Ninnisi, Marasli, and Ejder Kapani.

Other Winter Son cast members include the following:

Actor/actress Role Berrak Kus Sumru Gamze Suner Atay Fatma Emre Bulut Burak Buse Varol Nadide Okan Selvi Resat Burak Cimen Arif Merve Han Duygu Kubilay Camlidag Mahmut Cagdas Onur Ozturk Bora Bilgin Serhat Talay Sehmuz Umut Olcer Said

The Afrikaans voice dub cast consists of Liane Heyl, Mortimer Williams, Roderick Jaftha, Dawid Minnaar, Hannelie Warren, Dirk Stoltz, Sue Pyler-Slabbert, Vinette Ebrahim, Linsey Cele, Anton Schmidt, Reynard Slabbert, Francois Stemmet and Zetske van Pletzen.

eExtra's Winter Son episodes air from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m. Watch the Winter Son trailer on YouTube for more on the storyline.

READ ALSO: 1Magic 1802: Love Defies Time telenovela: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

Briefly.co.za highlighted the plot of 1Magic fantasy drama, 1802: Love Defies Time. The series narrates Khosi and Melisizwe's romantic journey through time and space.

1802: Love Defies Time's storyline has a rich depiction of the Xhosa culture. The 1Magic show airs from Mondays to Wednesdays at 8.30 p.m.

Source: Briefly News