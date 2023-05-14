Who is Taika Waititi's daughter, Matewa Kiritapu? Here is what we know

Matewa Kiritapu is an 8-year-old child actress popularly known as the youngest daughter of actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi. She made her acting debut with her sister Te Hinekahu in 2022 in a movie directed and written by their father. Here is what we know so far about Taika's daughter.

Matewa played the role of the Asgardian Kid in the infamous Marvel Studios movie Thor. Photo: @taikawaititi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Matewa has only appeared in one movie since her debut and is preparing for more acting roles. The audience will see more of her in the future, considering that her father is a rich and renowned filmmaker.

Matewa's profile summary and bio

Full name Matewa Kiritapu Waititi Gender Female Date of birth 11 August 2015 Age 8 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New Zealand Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 3 feet 0 inches Weight in kilograms 25 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Occupation Child actress

How old is Matewa Kiritapu?

Matewa Kiritapu (aged 8 years as of May 2023) was born on 11 August 2015. Her zodiac sign is Leo. She has an older sister Te Hinekahu born 20 May 2012.

Was Matewa Kiritapu in Thor?

Matewa Kiritapu is featured in the movie. She played the character of the Asgardian Kid in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside her older sister Te Hinekahu.

Matewa Kiritapu's net worth

Matewa recently entered the acting space and does not have a net worth. However, sources estimate her father's net worth to be approximately $13 million, accumulated from his career as a film director, comedian and screenwriter.

Taika Waititi's daughters

Taika has two daughters, Te Hinekahu and Matewa. They shared their first on-screen gig in 2022 when they played the roles of the Asgardian children. Taika shares a special bond with his daughters and enjoys having them on set when he is working.

Taika Waititi's parents

Taika's mother, Robin Cohen, was a schoolteacher, while his father was an artist and farmer. He drew his artistic inspiration from his parents, who supported him in his passion for acting. They divorced when he was five years, and for the most part, his mother raised him.

Is Taika religious?

According to sources, Taika describes himself as an atheist who gravitates more toward indigenous beliefs and not man-made religions or gods. His stance on religion does not come as a surprise as he was raised more connected to his Māori roots.

Why did Taika Waititi change his last name?

He produced a short film about the people of the area where his father's side of the family resided and was known by his last name. Shortly after seeing the film's success, he decided to continue using his last name.

How did Taika and Rita Ora meet?

Taika and Rita were friends for nearly five years before dating. Photo: @taikawaititi (modified by author)

The couple met in Australia, where they had travelled to for work purposes. Things took a romantic turn for them when they were at a friend's party, and they started dating after nearly five years of being friends. Taika and Rita are rumoured to have married each other in a private wedding ceremony in late 2022.

Matewa Kiritapu has already received an enormous career head start by being featured in a movie as big as Thor: Love and Thunder. She is raised in a family of entertainers.

