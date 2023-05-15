The story of Amaya Josephine Hermann, Mariska Hargitay's adoptive daughter

Mariska Magdolna Hargitay is one of the iconic figures in America's entertainment industry. Although she is famous as bodybuilder and actor Mickey Hargitay and actress Jayne Mansfield's daughter, she has received several accolades since she started acting. Her resolve to adopt Amaya Josephine Hermann as her daughter made her a topic of discussion. But, what is the story behind the fortunate girl?

Actor Peter Hermann and actress Mariska Hargitay with their baby girl, Amaya Josephine, at the 20th Annual Playground Partners Family Party. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

The American actress, director, producer and philanthropist is the wife of Peter Hermann. Since they began their love journey as a couple, their union is blessed with August through an emergency caesarean section. Besides their son, they have also adopted two more children, Amaya Josephine and Andrew Nicolas. So, who is Amaya Josephine Hermann, and what is peculiar about her story?

Amaya Josephine Hermann's biography summary

Full name Amaya Josephine Hermann Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 2011 Age 12 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Height in feet 46 Height in centimetres 138 Weight in kilograms 32 Weight in pounds 70.5 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Father Peter Hermann Mother Mariska Hargitay Siblings 2 Net worth $50 thousand

Amaya Josephine Hermann's background information and bio

Amaya is the adoptive daughter of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay. Little is known about her background, but she was reportedly born in the United States of America.

The celebrity kid was born on 7 April 2011, making Amaya Josephine Hermann's age 12. Sharing the circumstances that surrounded her adoption, Mariska said:

We were considering both international and domestic adoption and we’re thrilled that this is the way our prayers were answered. We talked a lot about mixed-race adoptions, and we are very excited that we are now a multi-racial family. We’re just so happy she’s here.

Amaya Josephine Hermann's family

Mariska Hargitay is Amaya's adoptive mother. She was born on 23 January 1968 to Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield. As an actress, she has been featured in movies and TV shows like Ghoulies, Downtown, Falcon Crest, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Honoree Mariska Hargitay speaking onstage during the Colleagues Spring Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Her husband is Peter Hermann. The American actor, producer, and writer once taught ESL and Special Ed as part of the Teach For America Program. He was also a fact-checker at Vanity Fair before venturing into acting.

Amaya Hargitay has an older brother, August Miklos Friedrich. He was born on 28 June 2006 and is the only biological child of Amaya's adoptive parents. Before his birth, his mother developed gestational diabetes in the third trimester while carrying his pregnancy.

Amaya also has another younger brother Andrew Nicolas Hargitay. He was adopted a few months, in October 2011, after Amaya came into Hargitay's family.

Are all of Mariska's kids adopted?

No. Only Mariska Hargitay's daughter Amaya and her son Andrew are adopted.

Is Mariska Hargitay a Millionaire?

Yes, she is worth $100 million. As one of the longest-running cast members on Law & Order: SVU, she reportedly earns $500,000 per episode, making her the highest-paid actor on the show.

How much is Mariska Hargitay's husband worth?

He is worth $20 million. Apart from earning from his career as an actor, producer, and writer, he also made money from real estate. In 2007, he and his wife sold a home for $5.1 million, and a year after owning another one, they sold it for $8.15 million.

Actor Peter Hermann at the Younger season 2 and Teachers series premiere at The NoMad Hotel in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Amaya Josephine Hermann's net worth

The celebrity kid's net worth is still being determined since she is young, but she enjoys her parents' affluence. However, some websites have estimated her net worth as $50 thousand.

Though the circumstances surrounding Amaya Josephine Hermann's birth, leading to her parents giving her up for adoption, are shady, she has broken through with her affinity with celebrity parents. Now that she has found love in Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's family, she stepped into the limelight. Fans hope she makes the best of the opportunities that come with it as she chooses a career path.

