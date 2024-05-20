A wellness content creator, @zolfreckles, plugged Mzansi with a convenient and affordable PEP essential purchase

The woman shared that the product, which is disposable seat covers, is beneficial, especially when has to use public toilets

Social media users found the helpful info and will be cleaning out shelves at PEP soon

A wellness content creator, @zolfreckles, shared an affordable and essential purchase from PEP that might sell out.

The content creator shared that PEP sells retail disposable seat covers for R20.

A packet of convenience

There are 10 covers in a pack, and one cover covers the entire seat, protecting one’s skin from contact with the ceramic, plastic or wooden seat.

The women in the comments section are happy about the convenience of popping out the packet of seat covers and carrying them wherever they go.

Thank God for PEP

The clip’s TikTok section is filled with women sharing their testimonies and thanking @zolfreckles for sharing the product with them.

The affordability of the product is another win for consumers as such products are not available for everyone to enjoy. PEP definitely came through for their people and this is what they had to say:

@Rego is so grateful and excited to rest her muscles when using public restrooms:

“Thanks girl. I literally squat when using public toilets."

@Machaba_Boys shared her testimony with the girls in the comments section:

“Very useful and they saved me because some of us can’t squat to save ourselves. And they fit perfectly into every small bag.”

@Samkelisiwe Jiyana has been using toilet seat covers before PEP introduced them:

“I love these. I’ve been buying mine on Shein all along. Although sometimes they are too much of a hassle for me, so I always also carry my seat sanitiser. P.S: Always flush the toilet before you use it.”

An eco-friendly alternative

Briefly News recently reported on an Incinolet toilet that uses electricity to incinerate waste into ashes. It eliminates the need for plumbing and water, making it an eco-friendly alternative.

By burning waste instead of flushing it, the Incinolet toilet significantly reduces water usage and reduces the cost of construction by eliminating the need for septic tanks. Despite its advantages, the Incinolet toilet is costly, retailing between R51K and R57K, making it accessible primarily to the wealthy who can comfortably afford high electric bills.

