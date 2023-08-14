Faltu on StarLife is an Indian romantic drama revolving around a young woman considered useless by her family and society. She is forced to battle through cultural stereotypes to prove her worth. The show premiered on Monday, 7th August 2023, after Rajjo's finale.

Faltu premiered on StarLife on 7th August 2023. Photo: @niharikachoukseyofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

The new Faltu StarLife series originally aired on StarPlus in November 2022 and is available digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Niharika Chouksey as the female lead and Aakash Ahuja as the male lead.

Faltu on StarLife

English translation Useless Genre Romance, drama Original language Hindi Original network StarPlus Digital streaming Disney+ Hotstar South Africa network StarLife Original premiere 2nd November 2022 to present South Africa premiere 7th August 2023 Number of seasons One Number of episodes 265 Lead cast Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja Producer Sushanta Das Director Aarooshe Sood, Maanish Singh, Sanjay Stavase, and Vinod Rautela

Faltu plot summary

What is the plot of the Faltu serial? The TV show is about a girl who is not wanted and is ill-treated by those around her because of her gender, birth order, and hobbies.

Her parents were frustrated when they got a third girl with a stillborn twin son and decided to name her Faltu (which translates to Useless). The young woman works hard to prove herself in society amid cultural stereotypes.

Faltu on Starlife revolves around a girl considered useless by her family. Photo: @niharikachoukseyofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Faltu full story

Faltu's family is based in rural Rajasthan. She is ill-treated by everyone except her cousin Pratap and her father. The girl does not want to bend to societal expectations of a dutiful woman and decides to pursue her love for cricket.

Her life changes when she meets Ayaan Mittal, the son of a rich Mumbai CEO and an excellent cricket player. He, however, does not want to pursue the sport. Faltu and Ayaan have bad first impressions, but he later notices her cricket talent and offers to teach her the sport.

Ayaan is engaged to Tanisha in an arranged marriage, while Faltu is supposed to marry an older man called Pappi, but she does not want to be with him. Ayaan takes her to his hometown Mumbai and asks his paternal aunt Rijwala to take care of her.

Ayaan continues to help Faltu pursue her dreams and enrols her at the Mumbai Women's National Cricket Academy. The girl is later diagnosed with an ailment that could hinder her from becoming a cricket star. Ayaan spends most of his time caring for her and pays less attention to his upcoming wedding.

Faltu's close relationship with Ayaan worries the family, and they kick her out. She starts living in the streets and is later kidnapped by Pappi, who forces her to marry him. Ayaan and Tanisha work together to save her.

Tanisha starts getting jealous of Ayaan and Faltu's closeness and starts plotting against them. Her plan is later exposed, and Ayaan learns that he does not love her but is in love with Faltu. The two later end their marriage, but Ayaan's new love is not approved by the family.

Ayaan decides to go against his family's wishes and marries Faltu. His ex-wife Tanisha marries his brother Siddharth and returns to the Mittal mansion to get her revenge and ruin the new couple's life.

Faltu cast with images

The series was received well by viewers when it originally aired on StarPlus. The following are the actors and actresses responsible for bringing the story to life.

Niharika Chouksey as Faltu Ayaan Mittal

Niharika portrays the title character in the Faltu series. Photo: @niharikachoukseyofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Niharika Chouksey was born in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, India and is known for her roles in Al Winter Tale at Shimla (2023), Udah Patolas (2022), and Faltu (2022). She plays the title character in Faltu.

Aakash Ahuja as Ayaan Mittal

Aakash Ahuja is an Indian actor born in Delhi. Photo: @aakashahuja on Instagram (modified by author)

Aakash Ahuja was born on 13th September 1991 in Delhi, India. He started acting in 2011 and is best known for his roles as Purab Singhania in Thapki Pyar Ki 2 and as Viren Narang in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019).

Drishti Thakur as Tanisha Mittal

Drishti Thakur is an Indian television actress. Photo: @drishti_thakur16 on Instagram (modified by author)

Drishti Thakur is an Indian television actress. Her character Tanisha in the Faltu serial is Ayaan's former wife, Siddharth's spouse, and Kanika's daughter.

Azhar J Malik as Kinshuk Mittal

Azhar J Malik is an Indian actor and model. Photo: @officiallazharmalik on Instagram (modified by author)

Azhar Malik is an Indian actor and model born on 2nd June 2002 in the Kishtwar Vallet of Jammu and Kashmir. He is known for his roles in Blackwoods (2023) and Dukaan (2022). In Faltu, he portrays Ayaan's adoptive brother Kinshuk.

Rajat Verma as Siddharth Mittal

Rajat Verma is an Indian actor from Gorakhpur. Photo: @rajatverma05 on Instagram (modified by author)

Rajat Verma is an Indian actor born on 5th October 1995 in Gorakhpur, UP. He is known for his roles in Ishk Par Zor Nahi (2021), Hidden (2021), and MTV Nishedh (2020).

Akshaya Bhingarde as Kumkum Mittal

Akshaya Bhingarde is an Indian actress. Photo: @akshayabhingarde on Instagram (modified by author)

Akshaya Bhingarde is an Indian actress known for her roles in Laakhon Mein Ek (2017), Tighi (2005), and Dnyaneshwari (2011). On Faltu, she portrays Kumkum Mittal, Harshvardha's wife and Suhana's mother.

Kajal Rathore as Lajwanti Singh

Kajal Rathore made her acting debut in 2020. Photo: @kajalrathoreofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Kajal Rathore is an Indian television actress known for her roles in Bhagya Lakshmi and Radhakrishnan. She made her acting debut in 2020 and portrays Faltu's elder sister Lajwanti Singh in Faltu episodes.

Other actors and actresses in recurring roles include:

Actor/Actress Role Thakur Rajveer Singh Pappi Ji (Faltu's older ex-fiancé) Farida Venkat Mayawati Thakur (Janardhan's mother, Ayaan's adoptive grandmother, Siddharth and Suhana's grandmother) Mahesh Thakur Janardhan Mittal (Ayaan's adoptive father, Kinshuk's dad, and Savita's spouse) Vibhavari Pradhan Savita Mittal (Ayaan and Kinshuk's mom, Janardhan's spouse) Esha Pathak Ayesha Mittal (Kishnuk's spouse) Jiten Mukhi Govardhan Mittal (Janardhan's brother, Siddharth's dad, and Sumitra's spouse) Rakhee Tando Sumitra Mittal (Siddhart's mom and Govardhan's spouse) Rajeev Bhardwaj Harshvardhan Mittal (Govardhan and Janardhan's younger brother, Suhana's dad) Myra Singh Suhana Mittal (the daughter of Kumkum and Harshvardhan, Ayaan's adoptive cousin) Monica Sharma Jamuna Singh (Charan's spouse and Faltu's mom) Jaideep Singh Charan Singh (Jamuna's spouse and Faltu's dad) Peehu Biswas Antima Singh (Jamuna and Charan's daughter, Faltu's sister) Priyanka Rathod Angoori Singh (Ratan's spouse, mother to Som and Pratap) Faiz Mohammad Khan Ratan Singh (Angoori's spouse and brother to Charan) Aaryan Shan Pratap Singh (Ratan and Angoori's son, brother to Som) Darsh Kothari Som Singh Vibhuti Thakur Rijula Mittal Agarwal (Alok's spouse, Janardhan's sister, and Mayawati's daughter) Jay Zaveri Alok Agarwal Sonia Singh Kanika (Janardhan's acquaintance and mother to Tanisha)

Faltu on StarLife has a thrilling and engaging storyline worth watching. The series premiered on 7th August 2023 and airs every day at 6.00 p.m. You can watch the YouTube Faltu trailer to understand the plot.

