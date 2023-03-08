Top 10 largest cricket stadiums in South Africa (2023 list)

The first recognized cricket match in South African history was played between two teams of British officers in 1808. The country is a world-class cricketing country and an ICC full member, but it did not join the international league until 1992. Some of the largest cricket stadiums were built in the 19th century.

Here are ten of South Africa's most iconic and significant cricket grounds, each guaranteeing a once-in-a-lifetime vacation for the fans of the popular sport.

How many international cricket stadiums are in South Africa?

International cricket in this country is played on 16 different grounds. While several of these grounds have hosted and will continue hosting these high-level matches, others are no longer operating. Five are regularly used in international cricket while serving as a home stadium for local events.

Which is the biggest cricket ground in South Africa?

Wanderers Cricket Ground in Johannesburg is regarded as South Africa's premier cricketing venue; it is undoubtedly the country's largest test venue and is top on our list.

1. Wanderers, Johannesburg

Opened: 1956

1956 Known as : Kent Park

: Kent Park Location: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Home to: Gauteng, Transvaal

The stadium is in Illovo, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa, just south of Sandton. Cricket Test matches and first-class matches are played here. Moreover, it serves as the Highveld Lions' home field, formerly known as Gauteng.

When Michael Atherton batted for over 10 hours to win the Test in 1995, the venue gained new significance after being readmitted.

2. Kingsmead Ground, Durban

Opened : 1888

: 1888 Known as : Sahara

: Sahara Location : Durban

: Durban Home to: KwaZulu-Natal, Natal

The location hosted the South African team's first home Test after being readmitted to international competition and the Test against the English cricket team in 1939. The KwaZulu-Natal Dolphins play their home games there.

The match between India and England in 2007, during which Yuvraj Singh scored the quickest fifty in history, was played here. The pitch is next to a beach and is known as a seamers' wicket, and it is one of the few international cricket grounds in South Africa.

3. Newlands cricket stadium, Cape Town

Opened : 1888

: 1888 Known as : Western Province Cricket Club

: Western Province Cricket Club Location : Cape Town

: Cape Town Home to: Western Province

The Cape Cobras' home, also named Six Gun Grill Newlands, was founded in 1888. The Western Province Cricket Association, which owns Newlands Cricket Sports complex, announced in March 2019 that they have partnered with Sanlam to create a new office-block development as part of the ground. It is next to the rugby union and Newlands Stadium.

4. Centurion Park

Opened: 1986

1986 Known as : SuperSport Centurion

: SuperSport Centurion Location : Bloemfontein

: Bloemfontein Home to: Northern Transvaal, Northern

SuperSport Park stadium made history in 2018 by hosting the first Boxing Day Test between SA and Pakistan, and again in 2019 when it hosted South Africa and England. The other significant accomplishment was hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2009 final on October 5, 2009.

Since 2004, this location has hosted most home matches for the Titans team. It has been the home ground for Northern Transvaal since 1986

5. Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Opened: 1989

1989 Known as : Chevrolet Park, OUTsurance Oval, Goodyear Park, Springbok Park

: Chevrolet Park, OUTsurance Oval, Goodyear Park, Springbok Park Location : Bloemfontein

: Bloemfontein Home to: Free State, Orange Free State

The Oval in Bloemfontein was previously called Springbok Park, Chevrolet Park, Goodyear Park, and OUTsurance Oval. After Zimbabwe's visit in October 2000, it was granted full test status.

As a Free State team player who frequently played there, Allan Donald helped shape South Africa's Test history. During the first Test against New Zealand in November 2000, Allan became the first South African bowler to record 300 Test wickets.

6. Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Opened: 1924

1924 Known as : Sahara Willowmoore Park

: Sahara Willowmoore Park Location : Benoni

: Benoni Home to: South Africa, Easterns

The multi-purpose stadium in Benoni, South Africa, is mainly used for matches nowadays and hosted two games during the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

For sponsorship reasons, After withdrawing their sponsorship from St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth, Sahara began sponsoring Willowmoore Park and changed its name to Sahara Willowmoore Park.

7 Port Elizabeth stadium

Opened: 1882

1882 Known as: Sahara Oval; Crusaders Ground, St Georges Park

Sahara Oval; Crusaders Ground, St Georges Park Location: Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth Home to: Eastern Province

This cricket ground in St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth, is home to the Port Elizabeth Cricket Club, one of the oldest clubs in South Africa and the Eastern Province Club. St George's Park, located near the city centre, is easily accessible by public transport, car, or foot. Like other South African grounds, it mixes open space and covered seating.

8. Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Opened: 1998

1998 Known as : North West Stadium Sedgars Park, Potchefstroom

: North West Stadium Sedgars Park, Potchefstroom Location: Potchefstroom

Potchefstroom Home to: South Africa, North West

Senwes pitch is located in Potchefstroom, North West province. It hosted two Test matches, the first in 2002. The Highveld Lions also have their home games here. Although the stadium is fully functional and has all the amenities, international matches are rarely played there.

9. Buffalo Park, East-London

Opened: 1992

1992 Known as: Mercedes-Benz Park

Mercedes-Benz Park Location: East London

East London Home to: Border, Warriors

Buffalo Park ground is in East London, Eastern Cape province. It is the Warriors' home ground. Due to sponsorship from the German automaker, Mercedes-Benz Park is another name for Buffalo Park. While the new sponsor has jokingly renamed it "The Carpark," it is still known as "The Buffs," as it has been for years.

10. De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Opened: 1973

1973 Known as: Diamond Oval

Diamond Oval Location: Kimberley

Kimberley Home to: Griqualand West

The arena is between Lardner Burke Avenue and Dickenson Avenue in Kimberley's Cassandra district. It is close to the Kimberley country club and the De Beers technical training campus. The stadium has large open space with plenty of grass banks, which have proven popular with many fans. The South African team is a tenant of the arena, which has hosted live games from the 2003 World Cup.

Which is the best cricket stadium in South Africa?

The country produces some outstanding cricket grounds in breathtaking settings, but Wanderers Stadium stands out. It has a much larger capacity for spectators than many other countries worldwide.

Which is the other name of the South African cricket field?

The Wanderers pitch, formerly known as Kent Park, is now known as the 'Bullring' due to its intimidating atmosphere and rich history.

In the list above, we have narrowed down to ten stadiums in South Africa based on seating, infrastructure, surroundings, spectators, and popularity. These grounds have hosted international and domestic games, but only a few stand out as the most iconic.

