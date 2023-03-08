The global political sphere is renowned for being dominated by men, but South Africa sets itself apart from the pack with its incredibly inclusive cabinet. Out of the 30 ministers in the government, 15 are women, proving SA's future really is female.

Since 8 March marks International Women's Day, Brielfy News thought it fitting to look at the powerful women who hold ministerial positions and help shape SA's political landscape.

1. Angela Didiza takes on land reforms in the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

Angela Thokozile Didiza is South Africa's Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. Didiza entered South Africa's political landscape in 1994 and has been a political leader for almost 29 years.

Though Didiza flitted through several ministerial positions throughout her political career, she has cemented her place in the agricultural portfolio.

As the Minister of Agriculture, one of Didiza's most notable responsibilities is the expropriation of land and land reform. It is a mammoth task that has not progressed much, but Didiza claimed the project was significant to correct the injustices of SA's painful past while building the nation, 702 reported.

2. Angie Motshekga is the longest-serving minister in SA history

Angie Motshekga has been the Minister of Basic Education for 14 years. Image: Brenton Geach & Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Minister Angie Motshekga has been at the helm of the Department of Basic Education since 2009.

Motshekga has been described as one of South Africa's most successful female politicians with multiple degrees under her belt.

Before starting her career as a teacher at 26, the Basic Education Minister earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Limpopo. Motshekga continued to study until she obtained a Masters in Educational Science from Wits University.

The minister's academic achievements prove Motshekga is more than qualified to take charge of SA's education system.

When the academic year was thrown into disarray by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Motshekga spearheaded a plan to recover the learning time lost during the two-year global crisis, Mail & Guardian reported.

Did you know that when Minister Motshekga served as the acting President of South Africa when President Cyril Ramaphosa was out of the country?

3. Thembi Nkadimeng is SA's new Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Thembi Nkadimeng is one of South Africa's relatively new female ministers, having only been appointed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on Monday, 6 March.

According to her department's website, Nkadimeng has a Bachelor of Arts and Honours from the University of Limpopo. The Cogta Minister went on to achieve a Bachelor in Philosophy (Policy Studies) from the University of Stellenbosch.

4. Thandi Ruth Modise promotes peace as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

Thandi Modise was nicknamed The Knitting Needle Guerilla during the struggle movement. Image: Michal Fludra & Victoria O'Regan

Source: Getty Images

Thandi Modise is another veteran in the South African political landscape. Modise has broken glass ceilings at the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans and defied the status quo by joining Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) after the 1976 uprisings, SA History Online stated.

Modise has received glowing reviews for her work in the defence and military veterans portfolio since being appointed in 2021. The Defence Minister has been celebrated for fostering peacekeeping in Africa by deploying the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to war-torn countries.

Modise made a formidable reputation for herself when she was part of MK that she was nicknamed "The Knitting Needle Guerilla" by the Weekly Mail in 1989.

5. Barbara Dallas Creecy is a former anti-apartheid activist and a Climate Justice enthusiast

Barbera Creecy is no stranger to the political game and has been a feature in SA politics since she joined the anti-apartheid movement in the late 1970s.

Creecy was appointed the Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs on 30 May 2019 and has since become a champion of the climate crisis and forwarding green energy in SA, Mail & Guardian reported.

According to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Creecy's interest in the environment started when she became a mother and became more conscious of and concerned about the planet's future.

The minister has an Honours Degree in Political Science from Wits University and a Masters in Public Policy and Management from the University of London.

6. Mmamoloko Kubayi leads the Human Settlements department

Mmamoloko Kubayi is another female politician who has had a notable political career.

Kubayi became the Minister of Human Settlements in 2021 but has also been at the helm of the tourism, energy, communications, science, and technology portfolios.

Kubayi has several academic achievements under her belt. She has a BA degree from the University of Johannesburg, a postgraduate Diploma in Project Management from Damelin College and a Masters Degree in Public and Development Management from Wits University.

7. Dr Naledi Pandor has been a member of Parliament since 1994

Dr Naledi Pandor has served in government since South Africa became a democratic state in 1994. Image: FABRICE COFFRINI & PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Naledi Pandor has been a figurehead in South African politics since she was first appointed a member of Parliament in 1994.

Pandor has filled several ministerial positions in her political career, and in 2019 President Ramaphosa appointed her as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

The International Relations Minister has been instrumental in negotiating funding for South Africa's energy transition and played a significant role in supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa during the COP27 summit in 2022, The Citizen reported.

Among a laundry list of other qualifications, Pandor has a Masters in Education from the University of London, which she obtained while living in exile in the United Kingdom.

8. Maropene Ramokgopa makes a splash as Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Maropene Rampkgopa is the new kid on the ministerial block. Image: Alet Pretorius & Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

Maropene Ramokgopa is a relatively new addition to the ranks of SA's leading female ministers.

President Cyril Ramaphoa appointed Ramokgopa the Minister of the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation during his cabinet reshuffle on Monday, 6 March.

We can't really unpack Ramokgopa's track record in the position because of how green she is. Though Ramokgopa is new to the Presidency, she has previously been deployed to critical roles within the ANC by Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa, Daily Maverick reported.

9. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma needs no introduction because she has been a fixture in the political landscape since South Africa became a democratic nation.

Dlamini-Zuma was moved from the Cogta portfolio in Monday's cabinet reshuffle and now holds the position of Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

The political stalwart dedicated her long career to women's empowerment. In 2017 Dlamini-Zuma was awarded the Women Politics Leaders Award for Lifetime Achievement in Female Political Empowerment, News24 reported.

During her time in the Cogta ministry, Dlimini-Zuma spearheaded interventions to try and improve governance and transparency in SA's municipalities, Mail and Guardian reported.

10. Noxolo Kiviet - Public Service and Administration Minister

Noxolo Kiviet is the Minister of Public Service and Administration. Image: Julian Stratenschulte & Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Noxolo Kiviet was appointed Minister of Public Service and Administration of the Republic of South Africa on 6 March.

Kiviet served as a deputy minister before taking the reigns in the public service department.

The new Minister of Public Service and Administration has several degrees to her name, including a Bachelor of Administration( B.Admin), B.Admin Honours and a Masters in Public Administration, all from the University of Fort Hare.

11. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams takes charge as Minister of Small Business Development

Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams is the Minister of Small Business Development. Image: RODGER BOSCH & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams has been Minister of Small Business Development since 5 August 2021.

Since becoming small business development minister Ndabeni-Abrahams has Gazetted the National Integrated Small Enterprises Development plan to promote entrepreneurship, growth, and support for small businesses, Mail and Guardian reported.

These are Ndabeni-Abrahams qualifications:

Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation Diploma in Telecommunications and Management Systems

Certificate in Telecommunications, Policy and Regulation Management from Wits University

Advanced Certificate in Project Management from Rhodes University

Project Management Diploma from Cranefields College

12. Lindiwe Daphne Zulu shines at the helm of the Social Development Department

Lindiwe Zulu is another household name in SA politics. Though Zulu has filled several political positions, she has been at the helm of the social development portfolio since May 2019.

When Zulu became the Minister of Social Development, she inherited a somewhat dysfunctional department and tried her best to get it back on track.

One of the most notable things Zulu has done since filling the position in over-seeing overseeing the dispersal of the Social Relief of Distress grant, which has over 7.5 million recipients, EWN reported.

13. Patricia De Lille takes over as Tourism Minister

Patricia de Lille was appointed tourism minister after Lindiwe Sisulu was axed. Image: RODGER BOSCH & Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Affectionately referred to as Aunty Pat, Patricia de Lille is a veteran of South African politics.

De Lille took over as Minister of Tourism from former Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Monday, 6 March.

Before being shuffled to the Tourism department, De Lille was the Public Works and Infrastructure Minister.

De Lille's track record as Public Works minister was impressive, having achieved two out of three of her key goals. These include preparing damaged state infrastructure and establishing and enforcing an anti-corruption forum in the built environment.

14. Sindisiwe Chikunga Relives Fikile Mbalula as Transport minister

Sindisiwe Chikunga was promoted to Minister of Transport on 6 March after serving as a deputy in the portfolio twice since 2012.

Chikunga holds a master's degree from the University of Pretoria, a BA honours from Unisa, a diploma in midwifery, and a nursing science diploma from Edendale Nursing College, Daily Maverick reported.

15. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has Cyril Ramaphosa's ear as the Minister in the Presidency

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is SA's new Minister in the Presidency.Image: @Khu_Ntshavheni/Twitter & Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

Source: UGC

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as the Minister in the Presidency during Monday night's cabinet reshuffle

Before stepping into the Presidency, Ntshavheni was the Communication and Digital Technologies Minister.

Ntshavheni has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom and Postgraduate degrees in development studies and labour relations from the University of Johannesburg.

