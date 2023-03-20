Several car dealerships, including Mazda, Ford and Mercedes, cleared their garages in preparation for the National Shutdown protest organised by the EFF

A viral TikTok video showing empty car dealerships sparked reflection on the country's state, with people applauding the businesses for taking risk assessment seriously

The National Shutdown protest resulted in scattered protests and isolated incidents in several locations

Businesses have reacted to the proposed National Shutdown strike that took off on 20 March, organised by the EFF. A viral TikTok post revealed empty Ford and Mercedes dealerships that removed their vehicles in preparation.

"Our country is on the brink of collapse," said @mahlalelamc in the video

Car dealerships like Mazda, Ford and Mercedes clear their garages amid National Shutdown

The video amassed over one million views on TikTok and has had people reflecting on the country's state. You can see the post below:

What happened in South Africa during the National Shutdown?

On Monday, 20 March, protests erupted in several locations nationwide as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) implemented its national shutdown.

According to Eye Witness News, students started protesting on Sunday night in Johannesburg but were dispersed after a few arrests were made. A few fires were lit in Soweto, but there was little evidence of disruptions with isolated incidents. In Pretoria, it was quiet despite Marabastad being classified as one of the hotspots in the capital city.

Taxis were operating as usual and were guarded by members of the South African National Taxi Council. However, there was debris scattered on the side of the road near the Tshwane market, even though there weren't any EFF members on the scene.

EFF members in Tshwane were expected to arrive in Marabastad, and a march was planned to head to the Union Buildings. The Red Berets also called for activities to stop at the O.R Tambo International Airport, but the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said that it was business as usual. In Cape Town, there were some isolated incidents, and in Gqeberha, there was a protest with a march at the beachfront.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) turned to the courts to stop the EFF, who insisted there would be no violence. The party said it was protesting loadshedding and was demanding that Ramaphosa step down. But the DA wasn't convinced.

On Friday, 17 March, the Western Cape High Court granted an interdict against any attempts to incite or participate in looting, vandalism, intimidation and disruption of economic activity. In Gauteng, the Johannesburg High Court halted the EFF from violating the rights of South Africans to work, go to school, and trade by intimidation, violence, or coercion.

However, the court dismissed the DA's application to declare the EFFs national shutdown unlawful.

South Africans applaud the dealerships' move

@user5149640415696 said:

"If they say 80% chance of rain, you don't leave your valuable laundry outside."

@Nhlanhla Ngwenya added:

"Smart move by the CEO."

@user5977286113513 said:

"These are businesses that listen and take risk assessment very seriously."

@Naseef Abrahams said:

"Insurance companies have contacted clients to take precautionary measures before the shutdown."

@Clever Mupedzi added:

"SA economy will collapse very soon. Investors will leave."

@Trevor Scott Johnson said:

"The cost to remove the cars to a safe place cost the dealership, and the additional costs are added to car sales making cars more expensive."

@papabahoo said:

"I wonder how many businesses will come back after the shutdown?"

@Johanna Van der colff commented:

Yes, one of these days, all foreign companies will disappear from SA."

Ayanda Thabethe weighs in on EFF's National Shutdown

In other EFF stories, Briefly News reported Mzansi's backlash on Ayanda Thebethe's recent political opinions. The Celebrity Game Night SA star slammed the ANC government's incompetence, which resulted in South Africans being fed up with corruption, loadshedding and all the other issues that make life in Mzansi miserable.

"The biggest flop is a party having to feel like they have to resort to this in order to get basic service delivery for the people. The biggest flop is having enough resources to fight a shutdown but not enough resources to do the same to make this country safe."

