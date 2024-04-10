The Minister of Transport, Sindiswe Chikunga, disappointed those who thought that they would not have to pay their e-toll debt

This was after the Gauteng government announced that e-tolls would be officially scrapped on 12 April

Chikunga pointed out that those with outstanding bills must still cough up, much to the annoyance of many

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, disappointed South Africans who thought they would not have to pay their outstanding e-toll fines.

E-toll bills must still be paid

According to SowetanLIVE, Chikunga said that those who still haven't settled their e-toll bills are legally obligated to settle them. She announced that motorists would no longer have to pay for using e-tolls and that the system would be repurposed to help fight crime in the province.

Chikunga also admitted that the government, in hindsight, realised they should have consulted the public before implementing the system. She added that the fierce resistance and outcry to the e-tolls since its conception helped them realise this. The Gauteng government announced earlier this year that the e-tolls would be scrapped.

South Africans call Chikunga out

Netizens on Facebook were displeased with Chikunga's announcement and voiced their unhappiness.

Davis M Moagi said:

"This government is full of crazy leaders."

Katlego Kaygee Kekana said:

"You're smoking something very strong. I'm not paying anything to anyone."

Motswene Gaesite said:

"I owe more than R5000, and I swear by God that I'll go to my grave with that debt. I never asked for e-tolls."

Maphuti Seruthe Raseruthe said:

"ANC must step aside. They are completely confused."

Malema Mongatane said:

"In your nice, sweet dreams, ma'am."

