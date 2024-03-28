The Minister of Transport, Sindiswe Chikunga, cautioned motorists travelling to different parts of the country to drive responsibly

She said that this year's 'Arrive Alive' theme is about motorists ensuring that they do not make irresponsible choices on the road

She gave motorists tips to ensure that they do not put other people's lives at risk while travelling this weekend

Minister of Transport Sindiswe Chikunga gave motorists tips on how to be responsible on Easter Weekend. Images: Department of Transport/Facebook and Guillem Sartorio/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Transport, Sindiswe Chikunga, called on motorists to drive safely and responsibly on the road during the Easter Weekend. She tipped motorists on how they could ensure an accident-free long weekend.

Minister Chikunga cautions drivers

According to Zimoja, Chikunga was speaking on the eve of Good Friday, which will be on 29 March. This will be followed by Family Day on 1 April, meaning it will be a long weekend. Chikunga said that while Easter is a time for families to celebrate, it is also a time when the roads become dangerous because of increased traffic volumes.

Chikunga reminded motorists to practice road safety as the Department of Transport works to reduce road fatalities this easter. She encouraged motorists to ensure their cars are in good condition, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drive according to the rules of the road, obey speed limits and be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists. The Border Management Authority has also beefed up its border patrol and added 400 junior patrollers at the various borders in South Africa.

