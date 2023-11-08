Who is Hon. Sindisiwe Chikunga? Everything about the politician

Sindisiwe Chikunga is no stranger to South African politics. She piqued an interest in politics during her formative years, and from the 1980s, she has served in various political positions. Sindisiwe Chikunga's biography delves into details about her rise to prominence.

Besides her flourishing political career, Sindisiwe Chikunga is an academician and a trained midwife. She boasts of a wealth of experience in the medical field.

Sindisiwe Chikunga's profile and bio summary

Full name Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga Born 9 November 1958 Age 64 Birthday 9 November Place of birth Muden, Natal Province, Union of South Africa Nationality South African Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Occupation Minister and qualified midwife Political party African National Congress Alma mater University of South Africa, University of Pretoria Marital status Widowed Children 2 (1 deceased) Dad Rev Lucas Gcaba Social media Instagram Twitter

Sindisiwe Chikunga's age

Sindisiwe was born on 9 November 1958 in Muden, KwaZulu-Natal. She turns 65 years old in November 2023.

Sindisiwe Chikunga's origin

Sindisiwe Chikunga's nationality is South African; however, her dad traces his roots to Malawi. Lucas Gcaba, her father, was a Lutheran church pastor.

Chikunga's childhood entailed moving towns due to church missions. Nonetheless, she was raised in Kopleegte, where she attended primary school.

Sindisiwe Chikunga's education

Sindisiwe is an academician with an impressive educational background. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and an Honours in Curationis from the University of South Africa. She also has a Master of Arts in Curationis from the University of Pretoria.

Chikunga obtained a Diploma in Nursing and a Diploma in Midwifery from the Edendale Nursing College. She is pursuing her master's degree in political science from the University of South Africa.

Sindisiwe Chikunga's career background

Sindisiwe worked as a nurse in Mpumalanga and is a midwife by profession. She worked in several hospitals and clinics in Mpumalanga. She later became the head of a nursing college, which she reported as the best in the country in midwifery results.

Political career

Sindisiwe officially became a DCO Makiwane Youth League member in the 1980s. Before then, she had served several positions in the African National Congress in Mpumalanga and the Regional Executive Committee of the African National Congress Women's League. Chikunga is a former member of the ANC Provincial Executive Committee in Mpumalanga.

Sindisiwe became a member of parliament for the ANC in 2004. She represented the party in several committees, including:

The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services

The Joint Budget Portfolio Committee

The Portfolio Committee on Housing

The Committee on Auditor General

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence

Between 2009 and 2012, Chikunga chaired the Portfolio Committee on Police. She often clashed with Bheki Cale, the National Police Commissioner.

Career in the national government

On 12 June 2012, President Jacob Zuma appointed Sindisiwe Chikunga as the Deputy Minister of Transport. She served in the position throughout Zuma's term and succession by Cyril Ramaphosa in February 2018.

Following the general elections of 2019, Sindisiwe was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration. Dikeledi Magadzi replaced her as Deputy Minister of Transport, although she was reappointed to Deputy Minister of Transport after the August 2021 cabinet reshuffle.

Who is the deputy minister of transport in South Africa?

On 6 March 2023, during his cabinet reshuffle, President Rampahosa appointed Sindisiwe Chikunga as Transport Minister, succeeding Fikile Mbalula, elected as the ANC's secretary general. Lisa Mangcu replaced her as Deputy Minister of Transport.

Sindisiwe Chikunga's husband

Besides her rich academic background and admirable professional career, Chikunga bears another title: mother. Her husband is deceased, and neither his identity nor the timelines of their union are publicly available.

Sindisiwe Chikunga's children

Additionally, Sindisiwe is a mother to two sons. Unfortunately, her eldest son was involved in a car crash in July 2022 on the N11 outside Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. The accident claimed Chikunga's son, his wife and four children's lives.

Sindisiwe Chikunga's contact details

Contact the minister through her office's official contact details:

Email: TransportMinistry@dot.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

TransportMinistry@dot.gov.za(link sends e-mail) Postal address: Private Bag X193, Pretoria, 0001 or Private Bag 9129, Cape Town 8000

Private Bag X193, Pretoria, 0001 or Private Bag 9129, Cape Town 8000 Street address : Forum Building, 159 Struben Street, Room 4111, Pretoria, or 120 Plein Street, Floor 13, Room 1339, Cape Town

: Forum Building, 159 Struben Street, Room 4111, Pretoria, or 120 Plein Street, Floor 13, Room 1339, Cape Town Phone: 012 309 3000

012 309 3000 Fax: 012 328 3194 or 021 461 6845

Sindisiwe Chikunga's latest news

On Monday, 6 November 2023, Sindisiwe and her bodyguards were robbed at gunpoint. According to a report recorded by Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the suspects made away with personal belongings, including laptops and phones and two SAPS service pistols.

According to Minister Chikunga, one of the masked attackers pointed a gun at her during the tragic incident. The minister stated, "I' am in one piece, but the whole experience was very traumatising."

Sindisiwe Chikunga's attack

The attack happened at 03:30 after Sindisiwe's bodyguards stopped to change a burst tyre of the car, which had been travelling on a main road south of Johannesburg. The robbers approached, forcing the bodyguards onto the floor and gaining access to the vehicle.

The robbers ordered the minister out of the car, demanding her to give them money. She did not have any; hence, they searched the vehicle and took what they found. They attempted to have the minister give them her ring, but she pleaded with them since it was the only thing she had between her and her late husband.

Sindisiwe Chikunga's net worth

Information about Sindisiwe's finances is not publicly available. Nonetheless, her career as a minister means she rakes in a pretty penny.

Sindisiwe Chikunga boasts of a covetable career in politics. She also has an impressive medical background and contribution to the medical field.

