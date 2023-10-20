What is Dr Allan Boesak's contribution to the history of South Africa?

Dr Allan Boesak is a South African Dutch Reformed Church cleric, politician and anti-apartheid activist. In 1985, along with Winnie Mandela and Beyers Naudé, he won the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award, given to an individual or group whose courageous activism is at the heart of the Robert F. Kennedy Centre for Justice and Human Rights movement.

Dr Allan Aubrey Boesak at an Interfaith Prayer Service For Peace at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Brenton Geach

Boesak was sentenced to prison for fraud in 1999 but was subsequently granted an official pardon and reinstated as a cleric in late 2004. He is best known for championing same-sex marriages in South Africa.

Full name Allan Aubrey Boesak Famous as Dr Allan Boesak Gender Male Date of birth 23 February 1946 Age 77 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Kakamas, Northern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater Bellville Theological Seminary Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Elna Botha Children 6 Siblings 7 Profession Politician, cleric and anti-apartheid activist Net worth R7 million

How old is Dr Allan Boesak?

Boesak is not active on social media. Photo: @rajeshjantilal on Instagram (modified by author)

Dr Allan Boesak (aged 77 as of 2023) was born on 23 February 1946 in Kakamas, Northern Cape, South Africa. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Boesak’s father, a schoolteacher, died when he was six.

At 14, he became a sexton in the separate Coloured sector of the local Nederduitse Gereformeerde Sending-Kerk.

Regarding his education, Dr Allan attended Bellville Theological Seminary. In the early 1970s, he studied at theological institutions in Kampen, Holland and New York, earning a PhD in 1975.

Is Dr Allan Boesak married?

In 1991, Boesak exchanged nuptials with journalist and television personality Elna Botha in the St-Stephens Church in Cape Town. The duo has enjoyed marital bliss for over three decades. However, Allan was previously married to Dorothy Rose Martin from 1969 to 1991.

The theologian is blessed with six kids: four daughters, Andrea, Sarah-Len, Belen and Pulani, and two sons, Lieneker and Allan Jr.

Professional career

Dr Allan gained notoriety during the 1980s as an opponent and critic of the National Party’s policies and played a major anti-apartheid activist role as a patron of the United Democratic Front. In 1991, he was elected chairman of the Western Cape region of the African National Congress (ANC).

In 1986, Boesak invoked the anti-apartheid Belhar Confession, which criticised all forms of discrimination, to say that the church should allow same-sex marriages and appoint gay clergy. In December 2008, he left ANC and joined the Congress of the People Party.

Dr Allan Boesak's zodiac sign is Pisces. Photo: Anna Zieminski via Getty Images, @ourfiresidestories on Instagram (modified by author)

The same month, Allan called out Thabo Mbeki for failing as the Southern African Development Community’s official mediator to heed the churches’ call for peace-keeping force.

In June 2013, the Christian Theological Seminary and Butler University in Indiana appointed him the Desmond Tutu Professor for Peace, Global Justice and Studies. As an author, Boesak has written several books and publications. They include:

Dare We Speak Of Hope?: Searching for a Language of Life in Faith and Politics

The Tenderness of Conscience: African

Kairos, Crisis and Global Apartheid

Children of the Waters of Meribah

Comfort and Protest: Reflections

Radical Reconciliation: Beyond Political Pietism and Christian Quietism

If This Is Treason, I Am Guilty

Finger of God

Farewell to Innocence: A Socio-Ethical Study on Black Theology and Black Power

Running with horses

Call for an End to Unjust Rule

Selfless Revolutionaries

How much is Dr Allan Boesak’s net worth?

Various sources pen Boesak’s net worth at R7 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his career as a Dutch Reformed Church cleric, politician, author and anti-apartheid activist.

Dr Allan Boesak’s profiles

Boesak is best known for championing same-sex marriages in South Africa. Photo: @house_theology_and_religion, @son_koerant on Instagram (modified by author)

The Northern Cape native is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Dr Allan Boesak is widely recognised for staging a war against apartheid. On several occasions, he has called out politicians and the church in a bid to bring change to the South African society.

