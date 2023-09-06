What happened to Michael Dadich from the Aftermath? Everything we know

Michael Dadich authored significant literary works like The Silver Sphere: Book I of The Kin Chronicles and The Cistern Mission. Nonetheless, the global attention stemming from the adaptation of his work into the Netflix film The Aftermath thrust him into the sphere of worldwide recognition.

In a world where real-life stories inspire countless movies, Michael Dadich stands as one who benefits from this trend. Despite passing in 2020, his connection with the gripping narrative of the Netflix horror film ensures his lasting memory. Here is a glimpse into the man whose name resonates with the captivating storyline.

Michael Dadich's profile summary and bio

Full name Michael Dadich Gender Male Date of death 23 June 2020 Age 51 years old (at time of death) Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Partner Jenna Children 1 Profession Author Social media handle X (Twitter)

Michael did not hold the status of a prominent figure before his passing. Specifics such as Michael Dadich's age, birthplace, and family heritage are undisclosed. It is widely known that his zeal for writing started at eight when he began crafting intriguing storylines.

Who is Michael Dadich?

Michael was an established author renowned for his book series The Kin Chronicles. On 7 December 2013, he unveiled the first instalment, The Silver Sphere, a lauded work recounting Shelby Pardow's journey to planet Azimuth via teleportation while evading her father.

The subsequent release, The Cistern Mission, a prequel to the debut, arrived on 19 December 2013 as a short fiction. Michael's captivating narratives garnered awards and a devoted fan base, though he never fulfilled his plans for the series' conclusion, as shared with Feathered Quill.

Personal life

Michael married Jenna Dadich, who, much like her husband, preferred a private existence, avoiding public attention. Their wedding details remain undisclosed. The couple had a son named Jackson Dadich, a football player. Jackson served as St. Bernard High's senior quarterback, with his father playing a pivotal role in nurturing his talent.

The late author rarely skipped his son's games, and Jenna mentioned their remarkable ability to share glances across the stadium. Jackson aspired to attend the University of Oregon, inspired by his late father, who had coached youth sports teams in Beverly Hills.

What happened to Michael Dadich?

Michael passed away on 23 June 2020 while sleeping. Medical professionals determined that his cause of death was due to ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. This was not the first time Michael had experienced such a condition.

About 17 years before his passing, he had encountered the same health issue but managed to recover. Regrettably, he succumbed to the ailment at the age of 51.

Is Michael Dadich's Aftermath based on a true story?

Yes, Michael Dadich’s movie Aftermath is based on a true story. But is it based on Michael Dadich's true story? No, it is not. The producer, Peter Winther, dedicated the film to honour Dadich, his best friend. The movie's starring couple used the surname Dadich.

Peter revealed Michael's passing on his Instagram handle, praising him as a caring spouse, an exceptional father, and a legendary friend. The words "In Loving Memory of our Best Friend: Michael Dadich" appear before the movie credits roll.

What is the Aftermath movie's real story?

Aftermath is a Netflix horror film directed by Peter Winther, based on a true-life story. The story revolves around a couple, Kevin Dadich (played by Shawn Ashmore) and Natalie Dadich (played by Ashley Greene), who purchased a house at a bargain due to a past murder on the premises.

As they settle in, strange events unravel, from receiving unordered magazines to their house being listed for sale online by a stranger. Released on 4 August 2021, Aftermath mirrors the real-life story of a Californian couple, Jerry and Janice, who moved to a San Diego home in 2011, with parallels to the depicted storyline.

Michael Dadich left a profound imprint that reverberated widely during his lifetime. His son and the cinematic creation Aftermath, which his friend Peter Winther created, immortalise his memory. As conversations surrounding the movie endure, Dadich's name will persist in the consciousness of countless movie enthusiasts, solidifying his lasting impact.

