Lee Pace's husband, Matthew Foley, works in merchandising

Bodies actor Lee Pace found someone he can be weird around and did not waste time putting a ring on it. He is known to be a private person but occasionally gives fans a glimpse of his personal life. This article looks at lesser-known facts about Lee Pace's husband, Matthew Foley, and their marriage life.

Lee Pace has established himself as a versatile actor with exceptional onscreen and theatrical performance skills. His top films and TV shows include The Hobbit trilogy, Halt and Catch Fire, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel.

Matthew Foley's profiles summary and bio

Who is Lee Pace's husband?

The Guardian of the Galaxy star is married to Thom Browne executive Matthew Foley. The actor was first seen wearing a gold ring on his wedding finger during the 2021 Met Gala. He later confirmed his marriage in August 2022 during an interview with GQ.

Lee Pace is known to keep his personal life private and only opened up about his sexuality during a 2018 W Magazine interview. He does not like getting labelled, but he dated men and women before meeting his current husband, Matthew.

I've dated men. I've dated women. I don't know why anyone would care. I'm an actor, and I play roles. To be honest, I don't know what to say.

How did Lee Pace and Matthew Foley meet?

The couple were set up through their mutual friend Nick. Things worked out because they had a lot in common and were free to do anything together. While talking to GQ, Lee Pace revealed;

What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true. If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight.

The couple have plans to expand their family in the future. The Bodies Bodies Bodies star loves kids and aspires to have his own around the house.

Matthew Foley's age

Matthew Foley's date of birth is 2nd October, although his year of birth is unknown. He is a United States citizen, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Matthew Foley's height

Lee Pace's spouse, Foley, is approximately 5 feet 11.75 inches (182 cm). He is a few inches shorter than the actor, who is 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) tall.

Matthew Foley's education

Foley is an alumnus of The Heights School and Trinity College-Hartford, where he studied history. He later enrolled at Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation to study architecture.

What does Matthew Foley do?

The celebrity husband works as an executive at Thom Browne, a New York-based luxury fashion company. He was appointed the brand's global director and vice president of communication in 2019. Matthew Foley's job description includes overseeing events, public relations, celebrities, and VIPs.

Foley previously worked as Thom Browne's content strategist and social media manager from 2016 and was the company's account executive from 2011. In 2009 he worked at KCD as a production assistant before moving to Prada as a visual merchandiser.

Matthew Foley's net worth

Matthew's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $1 million and $5 million. His husband, actor Lee Pace, is estimated to be worth $5 million.

Lee Pace's husband, Matthew Foley, rarely makes public appearances but has been an important part of the actor's life since they first met. The couple live a private life and occasionally post each other on Instagram.

