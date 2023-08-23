Who is Mya Powell? Details into the life of Devin Booker's sister

NBA player Devin Booker was thrust into the spotlight while dating reality TV star Kendall Jenner, drastically increasing his fame and interest in his personal life. Even though the couple are no longer together, Devin's private life remains a topic of interest. Fans want to know more about his life, including details on his sister, Mya Powell.

Devin Booker and his sister in 2017. Mya often appears at NBA games. Photo: Tonoy Sengupta (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Devin has said that his family greatly supports his career, especially Mya. The athlete avidly supports the Special Olympics, thanks to his close relationship with his sister. Devin has said their strong bond 'inspired him to share his support for even more people with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics,' according to his ambassador page for the organisation.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mya Powell Date of birth 21 March 2002 Age 23 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Current residence United States of America (exact location unknown) Current nationality American citizenship Gender Female Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Parents Veronica Gutierrez and Melvin Booker (stepfather) Siblings Two half-brothers (Devin Booker and Davon Wade)

Devin supports his younger sister's goals, as shown in a 2017 video. In the video, the athlete says:

'She wanted to be a singer. Everything she did, I feel like as an older brother for me was to support her at the best of my ability and put a smile on her face, and it gave her confirmation, and it made her feel like she could take it to any height.'

Devin Booker

Devin Armani Booker (age 26 years as of August 2023) was born on 30 October 1996. His professional basketball career began while playing for the University of Kentucky.

After one year at the university, Devin was chosen as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns during the 2015 NBA Draft. The NBA Star's career took off, and in 2022, he was listed to the All-NBA First Team.

How old is Devin Booker's sister, Mya?

Mya Powel (age 23 years as of August 2023) was born on 21 March 2002. She has two siblings, which include Devin Booker and Davon Wade. Both of them are her half-brothers.

Who is Mya Powell’s mother?

Mya and Devin's mother is Veronica Gutierrez, a cosmetologist. There is no information about Mya's father. Her stepfather, Melvin Booker, has been the primary father figure in her life.

Davon with Mya in 2018 (L). To the right is Devin Brooker with his sister Mya during an interview in 2017. Photos: @davonwade on Instagram, Tonoy Sengupta on Twitter (Modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Does Devin Booker have a family?

Devin Booker's family has always remained supportive of his sporting dream. Devin's mom, Veronica Gutierrez, and his father, Melvin Booker, publicly supported and approved their son's profession by appearing alongside him during career milestones.

Booker's brother is Davon Wade who is a real estate agent as per his Instagram. Davon is 29 years of age as of August 2023, as he was born on 17 February 1993. Despite being half-siblings, the three children were raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Does Devin Booker have a disabled sister?

Devin has been vocal about Mya's condition, its impact on lives, and the causes he chooses to support in honour of her.

What does Devin Booker's sister have?

Mya Powell has a genetic disorder called DiGeorge syndrome, which affects intellectual and physical disabilities.

Devin Booker hugged his mother as Mya watched after the Phoenix Suns game against the Denver Nuggets during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Jim Poorten

Source: Getty Images

Devin Booker's height

The professional basketball player towers at 196 cm. This is considered taller than the average American but slightly shorter than the average basketball player's height.

Devin Booker's net worth

The star athlete's net worth is estimated to be $40 million by most sources, thanks to his ever-growing basketball career. His sister, Mya Powell’s net worth or career is unknown.

Much about Mya Powell's personal life remains a mystery. Her NBA Star brother, Devin Booker, offers us a glimpse into his family's life, including his sister, through his public displays of fondness when discussing his love and admiration for them.

READ ALSO: Byron Allen's net worth: What is his net income in 2023?

Briefly.co.za wrote about Byron Allen, a former comedian and successful businessman who owns a global media company, one of the largest in the USA. He made history in 2022 when he paid $100 million for an estate, making it the most expensive home purchase by an African American in the US. How much is Byron Allen worth now?

Source: Briefly News