SSSniperWolf's real name is Alia Shelesh. She is a popular internet personality and content creator known for her YouTube channel. She initially focused on creating content related to video games, particularly Call of Duty. Due to her prominence, most fans are curious about SSSniperWolf's dating history. So, who is SSSniperWolf's boyfriend?

SSSniperWolf is one of the most prominent female YouTubers in the gaming and content creation community. She has also expanded her brand by collaborating with other YouTubers, creating merchandise, and sharing aspects of her life with her fans. Here is what we know about SSSniperWolf's boyfriend.

SSSniperWolf's profiles and bio

Real name Alia Marie Shelesh Nickname SSSniperWolf Gender Female Date of birth October 22, 1992 Age 31 years old (in 2023) Birthplace England, United Kingdom Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Libra Ethnicity Mixed Profession YouTuber, Gamer, Social media star Height 5 feet 2 inches Weight 52 kg (Approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Evan John Young (Evan Sausage) Social media Instagram, Twitter (X) Net worth $16 million

How old is SSSniperWolf?

She was born on October 22, 1992, in England. SSSniperWolf's age is 31 years as of 2023, and her nationality is American, but she has a multicultural background due to her family's heritage. She was born in England and later moved to the United States, where she has built her career as a content creator and internet personality.

What race is Alia Marie Shelesh?

She is of mixed heritage. She has mentioned in her videos that she is of Greek and Turkish descent. Her diverse cultural background is a part of her identity, and she has sometimes shared aspects of her heritage with her audience.

Are Lia and Evan still together?

Alia Shelesh has been known to be in a relationship with fellow content creator Evan Sausage (real name Evan John Young) since 2014. In October 2022, rumours spread that Sausage had cheated on Lia. It was not until June 6, 2023, that Lia posted that they were not together. In 2016, they split and later got back together. She is now single.

SSSniperWolf's education

She was enrolled in a private school in her hometown and scored good marks in high school. She later enrolled in college to pursue pharmacy and nursing but dropped out to focus on her gaming career.

SSSniperWolf's career

She has had a successful career as an internet personality, allowing her to build a dedicated fan base and establish herself as a prominent figure. Her career has primarily revolved around her YouTube channel. Here is an overview of her career:

Passion for Gaming

SSSniperWolf developed a passion for video games at an early age. Her interest in gaming led her to start her YouTube channel, which initially focused on Call of Duty gameplay, Grand Theft Auto, and Fortnite, among others.

SSSniperWolf's YouTube channel

Her career began with her YouTube channel, which she started in 2013 and currently has over 34.2 million subscribers. She initially gained recognition for her gaming content.

She later opened another channel, Little Lia, focused on giving DIY video advice about recipes, home goods, soft toys, and crafts to her fans. The channel has over 3.96 million subscribers.

Collaborations

She collaborated with other YouTubers and influencers. In September 2022, Lia entered into a long-term partnership with energy drink G FUEL.

Merchandise

SSSniperWolf launched her merchandise line, featuring a range of clothing and accessories related to her brand. She sells them on her website named OG Wolfpack.

Philanthropy and Advocacy

She has been involved in various philanthropic efforts and charitable activities as a content creator. Some of her charitable work includes donating to COVID-19 relief efforts, being an advocate for autism awareness, and supporting animal welfare organizations.

Where did SSSniperWolf get her YouTube name from?

Her YouTube name, SSSniperWolf, originates from the popular video game Metal Gear Solid. It also represents the qualities she wanted to convey (Super and Smart), her interest in sniping and shooting games, and her admiration for wolves.

Facts about SSSniperWolf

She dropped out of college to focus on her gaming career. She is fluent in English and Turkish and has some proficiency in Japanese. She is very skilled and engages in many arts and crafts. She fears doctors after her terrible experiences when she was young. She is obsessed with Japanese comics like Naruto, One Piece, and Inuyasha.

What is SSSniperWolf's net worth?

The YouTuber has an estimated net worth of $16 million. She derives her income from her successful gamer and social media star career. She also earns from selling her merchandise. Due to her massive popularity, Lia has also landed endorsement deals and partnerships with leading brands such as Ubisoft, Disney, and EA.

Above is everything you need to know about SSSniperWolf's boyfriend, career and personal life. She has become one of the most followed and highest-paid YouTubers worldwide because of her charm and multiple talents.

