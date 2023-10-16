Leif Garrett's wife, personal life and dating history regularly make news headlines. The American actor, singer, and former teen idol who gained fame in the 1970s is best known for his role as Mike Pusser in the 1974 film Walking Tall. Leif's substance abuse, as well as legal issues, gained him a lot of attention. Discover if Garrett is married and who his wife is.

Having succeeded as an actor, Leif took on the music industry and became a teen heartthrob primarily due to his pop music career. He released several albums during the 1970s, including Leif Garrett and Feel the Need. Fans have been curious about Leif Garrett's wife and girlfriends following his career success.

Leif Garrett's profile and bio summary

Full name Leif Per Nervik Gender Male Date of birth November 8, 1961 Age 61 years old (As of 2023) Place of birth Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Race White Religion Christian Zodiac sign Scorpio Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 78 kg Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Social media X (Twitter), Facebook Marital status Single Parents Rik Nervik and Carolyn Stellar Net worth $10,000

How old is Leif Garrett?

Leif (aged 61 years old as of 2023) was born in Hollywood, California, on November 8, 1961. He was raised in a show business family, and his mother, Carolyn Stellar, was a talent manager and actress, and his father, Rik Nervik, was also an actor.

Garrett's early life was steeped in the entertainment industry, and he began working as a child actor and model at a very young age.

Who has Leif Garrett dated?

Garrett has had several high-profile relationships over the years. Here are some of the individuals he has been known to have dated or been romantically linked to:

Was Nicollette Sheridan Leif Garrett's wife?

Leif Garrett and Nicollette Sheridan started dating in the 1980s when she was only 15 years of age, according to sources. At the time, they were rising stars in Hollywood and dated for about 5 years. Nicollette is known for her roles in series like Knots Landing and Desperate Housewives.

Tatum O'Neal

There were rumours of a romantic relationship between Leif Garrett and actress Tatum O'Neal. Both were prominent young stars in Hollywood during that period.

Justine Bateman

Leif Garrett and Justine Bateman were briefly linked romantically in 1988. Justine is an actress known for her role as Mallory Keaton on the popular series Family Ties.

Elaine Bilstad

Garrett was also involved in a relationship in 1993 with Elaine Bilstad. They have a son together named Tyson Garrett.

Leif Garrett's career

Garrett's career has encompassed acting, music, and TV appearances. Here is an overview of his career:

Child actor

Garrett started his career as a child actor, appearing in TV commercials and guest appearances on popular TV shows in the late 1960s and early 1970s. His early acting roles included appearances on shows like Family Affair and Gunsmoke.

Music career

Leif gained widespread fame in the mid-1970s as a teen idol and pop star. His music career included several albums and songs, such as:

Albums

1977: Leif Garrett

1978: Feel the Need

1979: Same Goes for You

1981: My Movie of You

Film career

In addition to his music career, Leif appeared in movies. Some of his notable roles include:

1977: Kid Vengeance

1978: Skateboard: The Movie

1977: American Raspberry

1987: Delta Fever

1983: The Outsiders

Reality television

To revive his career and address personal issues, Leif appeared on several reality TV shows, including Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Wife Swap.

Leif Garrett's controversies

Garrett has faced controversies and personal struggles throughout his life and career. Here are some of the notable controversies and challenges:

Drug addiction

Leif admitted he began using substances at a young age, and this had a detrimental impact on his career and personal life. His struggles with substance abuse led to legal issues and stints in rehab, which were often documented in the media.

Legal troubles

Garrett faced various legal issues related to drug possession, driving under the influence, and other offences. These legal troubles resulted in arrests and court appearances, further affecting his public image.

In an attempt to address his substance abuse issues and revive his career, Leif participated in the reality TV show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. This program aimed to help celebrities overcome their addiction problems.

What is Leif Garrett known for?

Garrett gained fame in the 1970s as a teen idol, known for his good looks, charisma, and popularity among teenage fans. He was a prominent figure in teen magazines and posters during that era.

Was Leif Garrett in the Walking Tall?

Garrett played the role of Mike Pusser from the Walking Tall movies (1973, 1975, 1977). He also played the recurring role of Zack Russell on the ABC TV series Family.

What is Leif Garrett's net worth?

Leif has an estimated net worth of $10,000. His primary source of income is his career as a singer, actor, and TV personality. In 2001, he filed for bankruptcy. According to sources, Garrett had only $350 and was living off his mother's monthly $1000 allowance.

Is Leif Garrett married?

There are no indications online that Leif Garret is in a relationship. No information about his wife, spouse or partner is available as of 16 October 2023.

What is Leif Garrett doing now?

As of 16 October 2023, Leif has not been active on social media. No reports are indicating new projects. It is not known where Leif is or what his occupation is.

The mystery surrounding Leif Garrett's wife has been debunked. Ups and downs have marked Leif's life, and his story is a cautionary tale about the difficulties of fame and the importance of addressing personal issues.

