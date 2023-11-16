Brent Faiyaz: height, age, biography, family, net worth, facts

The height Brent Faiyaz has reached in his young career is notable. He is an American singer-songwriter and producer famous for songs like Insecure (2018), On My Block (2018) and I May Destroy You (2020). His unique sound has primarily contributed to this exposure in the music industry, and to date, he has collaborated with prominent music artists in the USA.

The singer-songwriter Brent Faiyaz has released several albums since he began singing. Following the review of his songs, fans have expressed that he has a great voice and appreciate his talent, bringing a unique sound to the industry. Brent reached worldwide fame, and with success comes intense interest in his personal life. What is known about him?

Brent's profile summary

Full name Christopher Brent Wood Gender Male Date of birth 19 September 1995 Age 28 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Columbia, Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Religion Christianity Height in feet 5 feet 11 inches Weight in kilograms 67 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Occupation Singer-songwriter, record producer Net worth Approximately $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Christopher Brent Wood?

Christopher (aged 28 years as of 2023) was born in Columbia, Maryland, on 19 September 1995. He started writing songs at the age of 12 and continued to pursue this career path despite his parents' disapproval.

Brent Faiyaz's height

He stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches and weighs approximately 67 kilograms. Reports mention that his height makes him taller than the average American male rapper, who are mostly 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Is Brent Faiyaz successful?

Brent has succeeded in his music career through hard work and offering listeners a different taste of R&B music. BET explains that,

"Brent is unquestionably at the forefront of a transformative wave in the R&B music scene. With a distinct sound that seamlessly fuses traditional R&B sensibilities with a modern, avant-garde approach, he's ushering in a new era for the genre. He is rewriting its rules, setting a new standard for future generations of artists and breathing fresh life into the genre."

Brent started writing songs when he was 12 and has self-released most of his music.

Brent Faiyaz's career

He kick-started his music journey in 2014 with a self-release of his song Sonder. After that, he worked on his album Sonder Son, which he dropped in 2017, after which he gained popularity and exposure.

He has worked with global best-selling artists like Drake, Tyler The Creator, Jorja Smith, and many others in the United States.

Does Brent Faiyaz have a good voice?

Based on reviews sourced online for some of his albums, many have said he has a great voice, which makes him stand out. According to sources, he has a supple, soft tenor and his unique falsetto makes one recall the ballads of the 90s in technical ability and softness.

Frequently asked questions

With an alleged $2 million net worth and 4.5 million Instagram followers, interest in Brent's life is inevitable. These are the most popular and latest questions about him:

Was Brent Faiyaz a smoker?

Brent was a smoker but made the decision to quit smoking and drinking during the past Covid-19 pandemic. He replaced these habits with regular exercising and reading various textual material.

Brent Faiyaz's hair

Since entering the music industry, Brent has alternated between a few basic hairstyles. However, variations of cornrows have been his signature look. When he has not done cornrows, he either has an afro blowout or a buzz cut.

Brent Faiyaz's chest tattoo

Brent's chest tattoo is an inspirational quote that has a deeper meaning. It reads, "I don't think art is propaganda: It is something that liberates the soul, provokes the imagination and encourages people to go further."

Who is Brent Faiyaz dating?

In 2019, he was rumoured to be dating American model Zahara Davis, but they have never confirmed these rumours. Information about his dating life remains inaccessible as he only reveals a little about it.

Final word

The American R&B singer Brent Faiyaz is still taking his career to new heights. He became a great success even though he did not receive any blessings regarding it from his parents.

