What is Marie Temara's real height? Everything we know about the model

Social media celebrity Marie Temara became an overnight sensation when she posted about her and her family's towering statures on social media in 2022, giving the already prominent online figure an even larger fanbase. What is Marie Temara's height, and what else do we know about her?

Marie is known for her tall stature, towering over many. Photo: @marietemara on Instagram (modified by author)

Marie's social media followers are constantly growing due to her height. However, she is a prominent OnlyFans creator and sometimes shares similar content with other forms of social media. So, who is the 6ft 2 woman on OnlyFans? Here is her profile summary before we go into more detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Marie Temara Date of birth 19 November 1994 Age 28 years old at the time of writing (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace New York City, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 93,98 kg Height 213 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings Two brothers (Shane and Troy) Profession Social media influencer, athlete, and model Native language English Net worth Between $1 million and 2 million Social media profiles Instagram TikTok Twitter OnlyFans

Although Marie is a beloved figure online now, she has mentioned that her height made her the target of bullying in high school. She told NeedToKnow: 'Kids would pick on me and call me a man or a house because I was taller and heavier than most of the male teachers.' But her tall frame is now the reason behind her commercial success and massive fanbase.

Marie Temara’s age

Born on 19 November 1994 in New York City, USA, Marie was 28 years old at the time of writing (August 2023) and will be 29 on 19 November 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

How tall is Maria Temara?

Marie Temara’s height and weight made her famous on social media, as her entire family is well over 6ft tall. Despite being known as the '6ft 2 woman on OnlyFans', Marie Temara’s real height is 7ft or 213 cm. Her weight was last reported as 93,98 kg in January 2022.

How tall are the Temaras?

Surprisingly, Marie Temara’s family is taller than her, and she is the shortest family member. In comparison, the middle sibling, Shane, is 236 cm, and the youngest family member, Troy, is 239 cm, making him the tallest family member. Marie's mother is 226 cm, and her father is the shortest in the family, at 191 cm.

The social media personality is often referred to as ‘the 6ft 2 woman on OnlyFans.’ Photo: @marietemara on Instagram (modified by author)

Marie Temara’s dating life

Although Marie is a model with a massive fanbase, she says her romantic life is more challenging due to her height. She has spoken about romantic relationships: 'I will admit it is extremely difficult to find a guy taller than me. Dating at my height is almost impossible because it is so limited.'

Despite this, Marie stays positive about her body. She further elaborates: 'Nowadays, I embrace my curves as a plus-size model, am proud to be tall and try to inspire others that being tall and different is beautiful.'

Marie Temara’s net worth

Marie Temara’s net worth is most widely reported as being between $1 million and 2 million, but this remains unconfirmed. Her net worth is presumed to be thanks to Marie's ever-growing fanbase on social media and OnlyFans content.

Despite other reports stating otherwise, Marie’s actual height is 213 cm, which is taller than initially thought. Photo: @marietemara on Instagram (modified by author)

Social media profiles

Marie documents her and her family's daily lives through various social media platforms. Her Instagram page, @marietemara, has 1.3 million followers. Her TikTok page, @marietemara4.0, has 2.2 million followers.

You can also find Marie on Twitter under @MarieTemara, where she has 232K followers, or via her OnlyFans page under @marietemara.

Marie Temara may have been bullied due to her tall stature. But, the same features her peers teased her for have now become her most significant asset and helped her rise to fame.

