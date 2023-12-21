Who is Ximena Saenz? 10 facts about the social media personality

Like other social media handles, TikTok has recently become an avenue for making money and gaining fame. Ximena Saenz is one such person, making extraordinary exploits on the video-sharing app. She trends mainly due to her signature lip-syncing and dancing videos.

Ximena Saenz is a renowned Mexican-American social media personality. Her beauty, lifestyle and fitness videos, gorgeous pictures, thrilling performances and innovative content creations have earned her a considerable TikTok and Instagram following.

Ximena Saenz’s profile summary

Full name Ximena Saenz Villanueva Famous as Ximena Saenz Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 2004 Age 19 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Mexico Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Body measurements in inches 32-28-32 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession TikToker, social media influencer Net worth $100,000-$1 million Social media Instagram TikTok

10 interesting facts about Ximena Saenz

How much do you know about Ximena Saenz? Even though the TikTok star is a famous personality, you may not be conversant with every aspect of her personal and professional life. Here are fascinating details you ought to know about her.

1. Her full name is Ximena Saenz Villanueva

Born Ximena Saenz Villanueva, the TikTok star is famously known as Ximena Saenz. She also uses the latter as her username on social media.

2. Ximena Saenz’s nationality is Mexican

Ximena Saenz (aged 19 as of 2023) was born on 16 May 2004 in Mexico and later moved to Miami, Florida, USA. She holds Mexican citizenship and is of Latino ethnic roots.

3. Her zodiac sign is Taurus

Villanueva's star sign is Taurus. The social media personality follows Christianity.

4. She has step-sibling

Saenz reportedly has a stepbrother. However, not much is known about her family, as she prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps.

5. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall

The social media sensation stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Saenz’s body measurements are 32-28-32 inches (76-58-89 centimetres). She features brown hair and eyes.

6. Ximena Saenz’s TikTok boasts a considerable following

Saenz made her TikTok debut on 30 July 2021. She has 2.2 million followers with 73.3 million views on the platform. On the other hand, Ximena’s Saenz’s Instagram boasts 426k followers as of 18 December 2023.

She primarily shares her photos in swimsuits. With her unique creativity and dedication to her craft, Ximena continues to captivate audiences worldwide and establish herself as a prominent figure in the online entertainment industry.

7. She is a fitness enthusiast

Besides being a content creator, Ximena enjoys going to the gym. Her physical appearance is a testament to her healthy diet and consistent fitness routines.

8. She loves travelling and adventure

As per her Instagram posts, Ximena is a hodophile. She frequently visits new places with her friends.

9. She fancies luxurious cars

The Instagram sensation frequently posts herself in luxurious cars, including a Mustang. In addition, she likes arcades and gaming activities.

10. Ximena Saenz’s net worth is significant

According to reports, the TikTok star has an estimated net worth of between $100,000 and $1 million. Her income primarily stems from her social media endeavours.

Ximena Saenz is a fast-rising celebrity with huge followers and fans. Her amazing TikTok videos and Instagram posts made her famous among many people. As such, she is a figure to watch out for.

