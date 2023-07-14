Sarah Frater is the wife of Top Gear star James May: What do we know about her?

James May is one of the most recognisable names on TV, being one of the three iconic hosts of the hit car show Top Gear. The host's love life is kept mainly out of his professional life, making fans more curious about his relationship with his long-term partner Sarah Frater. Keep reading for more on what we know about her.

James was a host of Top Gear from 2003 until 2015, when he, co-host Richard Hammond and Andy Wilman left the show following Jeremy Clarkson's dismissal, which was the entire presenting line-up. Before we go into more on what James does now, here is Sarah's profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sarah Frater Date of birth 1967 (date and month unknown) Age 56 in 2023 Birthplace United Kingdom Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence West London, England Current nationality British Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde/grey Eye colour Blue Profession Dance critic and writer Native language English Net worth Between $300,000 and $500,000

Apart from other shows he currently does, James was involved in a show called James May: Oh Cook! in 2020, where he worked alongside chef Nikki Morgan. The series ran for two seasons, and James May and Nikki's on-screen chemistry kept viewers engaged.

James May

Born in Bristol, England, the quirky TV personality has always shown interest in motor vehicles long before he became the prominent name he is known as today. With a lengthy career as a co-host on various shows, the successful figure shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

How old is May from Top Gear?

James was born on 16 January 1963 and will be 60 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Has James May got a partner?

Since the former Top Gear host's career frequently rakes him worldwide, fans wonder if he is in a relationship back home. James has been in a long-term relationship with Sarah Frater for over two decades. Despite a common misconception that James is Sarah Frater’s spouse, the couple are not married.

Does James May have children?

The topic of James May’s children frequently comes up when discussing the TV personality since he is well into the later years of his life and has been in a long-term relationship with his partner.

So, does James May have kids? Despite speculation, the couple do not have children together.

What did James May do before Top Gear?

Before becoming a well-known TV presenter, James worked as a sub-editor for The Engineer and Autocar Magazine. James has co-presented Amazon Prime Video's The Grand Tour since 2016.

Was James May in the military?

A famous military man from England moved to Detroit with the same name. This confused many regarding whether it is the same James May from Top Gear. This is not the case. However, James May is a qualified pilot.

James May's social media profiles

You can find James on Instagram under @jamesmaybloke, with 1.5 million followers. His Twitter handle is @MrJamesMay, with 3.2 million followers. Sarah Frater’s profiles do not exist or are undisclosed for those curious.

Sarah Frater

James' other half is reclusive, and there needs to be more information on how or when they met. But, we know that the pair began their relationship in 2000 and that they have been together for over two decades. Richard Hammond’s wife and Sarah are also reported to be close friends.

Sarah Frater’s age

The critic's birthdate is unknown, so it is not easy to estimate her age at the time of writing. But, since she was born in 1967, she will be 56 years old in 2023.

What does Sarah Frater do?

Sarah Frater’s career as a dance critic and writer has allowed her to write for various international magazines. Sarah also writes dance content for the Evening Standard, a local daily newspaper.

Sarah Frater’s net worth

An authority source has not confirmed Sarah's net worth, leaving the value as speculation. However, most online reports allege it is between $300,000 and $500,000.

Sarah Frater may not be as well-known as her famous partner. Still, she has achieved commercial success in her own right through her passions that split into her professional endeavours. The couple seems happy with keeping their long-term relationship lowkey.

