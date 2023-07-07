Daniella Liben: The Search Party actor, Adam Pally's wife

Daniella Liben and Adam Pally have been in each other's lives for over two decades and share an incredible love story. Besides being his number one fan and playing an instrumental part in his career, she is the fort that holds the family together when the actor is committed to his demanding acting career.

While Adam Pally is a thriving Hollywood actor, his wife prefers a private life. Go through these details as they compile answers to the question, who is Adam Pally's wife?

Daniella Liben's profile summary and bio

Daniella Liben's age

Daniella will be 42 years old in 2023. She was born in 1981 in New York, although she has not publicly shared details about her birthdate.

How old is Adam Pally? Adam was born on 18th March 1982, so he is 41 years old.

Daniella Liben's parents

Daniella Liben's father, Barry Liben, died in January 2020. He was reportedly a savvy businessman known for significantly contributing to Travel Leaders Group.

Under Barry's guidance, the group acquired companies such as Nexion, Vacation.com and Protravel International. Her mother's name is Sindy Liben, and she is a registered nurse, and she has two siblings, Michael and Rebecca.

Adam Pally's family traces its roots to New York. Therefore, there is a likelihood Adam met his wife in New York. Daniella's father-in-law, Dr Steven Pally, is an osteopathic internist.

Career

Liben is an alumnus of the School of Visual Arts in New York, although details about her educational background are not publicly available. She used to own Ruby, a boutique that dealt with women's products in Montclair, New Jersey.

She previously owned Shelf Life in New York, which dealt with the arrangement of closets. She developed the business idea after her clients complained about their challenges regarding organising their closets. It is unclear whether she still runs the business.

Daniella Liben's husband

Is Adam Pally married? Adam is Daniella Liben's spouse. They have been together since high school when they were in their mid-teens. In a 2018 interview, Adam referred to her as his high school sweetheart.

Who is Adam Pally?

Adam Pally is an American actor and comedian. He is best recognised for starring as Max Bum in Happy Endings, the ABC comedy series. He also plays Dr Peter Prentice in The Mindy Project. His other acting credits include:

FUBAR

Knuckles

Would I Lie to You?

Impractical Jokers

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Ducktales

American Dad

Creepshow

Indebted

Daniella Liben's wedding

The couple exchanged their marital vows on 3rd July 2008. Rabbi Stanley Asekoff officiated the ceremony held in Chelsea Piers, New York. They currently live in New York, USA.

Daniella Liben's children

Does Adam Pally have kids? Adam Pally and Daniella Liben have three children. Their eldest, Cole, was born in 2012. Their only daughter Georgia Grace was born in 2013, while their youngest son, Drake, was born in 2017.

Daniella Liben's net worth

Daniella has not publicly disclosed her source of income and net worth. Her husband is worth $600,000, which he has accumulated as an actor and comedian.

Who is Daniella Liben? As highlighted above, besides being Adam Pally's wife, Daniella has a background in running businesses in New York. She is not that active on social media, but has clearly been a force of support for her family, especially her famous husband.

