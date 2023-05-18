Everything we know about Angelo Pullen and Cree Summer's relationship

Singer and actress Cree Summer has been in the entertainment industry for over forty years. She was thrust into fame for playing Freddie Brooks on NBC's A Different World between 1988 and 1993 before transitioning to voice acting. Her fame and marriage to Angelo Pullen made the public interested in knowing more about him.

Angelo may have amassed a substantial fortune from his successful career. Photo: @Angelo Pullen on Facebook and @iamcreesummer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Unlike Cree Summer, Angelo Pullen prefers life away from the limelight. Moreso, his career as a photographer and filmmaker serves his desire to have a private life. However, recent developments in his marriage have resulted in his name being mentioned. Who is Angelo Pullen? Is he still married to Cree Summer?

Angelo Pullen's profile and bio summary

Full name Angelo Brandon James Pullen Gender Male Date of birth 1st March 1971 Age 52 years (as of May 2023) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Bachelor of Arts Alma mater Columbia University Occupation Filmmaker, photographer, entrepreneur and investor Marital status Separated Ex-spouse Cree Summer Children 3 Mother Margaret Iguidala Father Michael Pullen Famous as Cree Summer's ex-husband Social media Facebook Twitter

How old is Angelo Pullen?

Angelo Pullen (aged 52 years as of May 2023) was born on 1st March 1971. He is a Vancouver, British Columbia native. Reportedly, Michael Pullen, his father, and his mother, Margaret Iguidala, passed many years ago.

How old is Pullen's ex, Cree Summer?

The artist Cree Summer (aged 53 years as of May 2023) was born on 7th July 1969. She is an American-Canadian actress and singer. She has worked extensively in animation, voicing long-running characters in blockbuster films.

Angelo Pullen's education

He was an alumnus of Stanford and Oxford University between 1998 and 1999. Sources state he did not complete his studies. He later obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University in New York City in 2004.

Angelo Pullen's career and movies

Angelo is best known as a celebrity spouse, although he has a flourishing career as a photographer and filmmaker. Angelo's movies include:

Evelyn x Evelyn

Old Machine

Queen & Slim

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pullen is also in the finance and marketing field. He co-founded Able, a financial technology firm in Los Angeles, California.

Before landing his current position, Angelo had worked with 3Blackdot for seven years and was in charge of production and marketing. Similarly, he worked with Machinima between 2012 and 2013, Drift between 2008 and 2013 and Media Concepts between 2008 and 2009.

Angelo Pullen's spouse

Angelo's romantic relationship with Cree Summer is intriguing since they have not publicly acknowledged how they met. Some sources allude that they met through a mutual friend in Canada, where they both lived.

Cree and Angelo exchanged their marital vows on 12th June 2000. The wedding ceremony was held at Sherman Oaks in California.

Cree Summer is famous for her signature sound in hundreds of animated shows, including As Told By Ginger, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Rugrats, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Voltron and Batman Beyond. She has collaborated with Lenny Kravitz on his shows and produced a solo album.

Cree Summer is devoted to raising her two daughters. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Is Cree Summer still married?

If you are keen enough, you will notice that her husband's photos are no longer on her page. Are they still together? In May 2022, Summer met with StyleLikeU to discuss her home life. A part of the conversation included a tour of her house.

Summer spoke about her desire to become a mother, her relationship progression and her marriage of over ten years. She also confirmed that she and Angelo had called it quits.

When did Cree Summer and Angelo Pullen get divorced?

Summer was careful not to disclose what caused the end of her marriage. Fans suspect that the couple called it quits in 2019. On 2020's New Year's Eve, she posted an Instagram photo whose caption expressed how awful 2019 was. She also acknowledged how her daughters and friends had helped her pull through.

Cree did not confirm the status of her union. Instead, she vulnerably talked about the fear of her babies not having a father figure. Summer also touched on the struggles of being a single mother. She expressed concerns about cutting ties with Angelo affecting her daughters' relationship with their dad.

Is Cree Summer dating anyone now?

She has not disclosed any details about her current relationship status and whether she is dating anyone. Neither has she hinted at the same.

Cree Summer and Angelo were married for over ten years. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Angelo Pullen's children

Angelo Pullen and Cree Summer have two children. Their eldest, Brave Littlewing, was born on 21st April 2011. Their youngest, Hero Peregrine, named after the fictional character peregrine falcon, was born on 26th January 2013.

Pullen also has a stepson, Miles Summer Pullen, who was born to Cree in her previous relationship. Miles was born on 22nd April 1998 and followed his mother's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Angelo Pullen's net worth

Angelo has not publicly disclosed details about his finances; hence, there are no verifiable details to confirm his worth. Reportedly, Summer is worth $4 million; she has earned her fortune from her career as an actress.

As established in Angelo Pullen's biography, besides his association with Cree Summer, he is an accomplished filmmaker and entrepreneur. Even though he is not active on social media, these details dig deep into his life, unveiling unknown facts about him.

READ ALSO: What does Kay’La Hanson, Damian Lillard's wife, do for a living?

Briefly.co.za delved into details about Kay'La Hanson, Damian Lillard's wife. Besides her status as a celebrity spouse, Kay'La is equally accomplished in her own right.

Kay'La Hanson is a trained nurse with more than five years of experience under her belt. She is also an entrepreneur, a supportive wife and the mother of Damian Lillard's children. For how long have they been married?

Source: Briefly News