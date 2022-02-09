Sandi Graham: Everything you do not know about Drake's mom
Sandi Graham is mainly identified by her son's name rather than her identity. Aubrey Drake Graham, alias Drake, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and entrepreneur. Drake's mom raised him as a single mother after parting ways with his dad.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Sandi and her son did not have a rosy life in Canada even though Drake's father was a music superstar from a family of celebrities. Hence, the singer often acknowledges her endurance and sacrifices in his songs.
Sandi Graham's profile summary
- Full Name: Sandra Sher Graham
- Nickname: Sandi
- Famous as: Drake' mother
- Date of birth: 28th January 1960
- Age: 61 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Birthplace: Canada
- Profession: Teacher and florist
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Canadian-Jewish
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital Status: Divorced
- Relationship status: Single
- Former spouse: David Graham
- Son: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Height: 5 feet 5 inches
- Weight: 55 kg
- Body measurements: 36-28-40 inches
- Bra cup size: 36 C
- Hair colour: Blonde Shoe size: 5 (U.S.)
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Religion: Christianity
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Sandi Graham's biography
What is Drake's mother's maiden name? Her middle name is Sher. Sandi Graham's birthday was on 28th January 1960 in Canada, and her Jewish parents owned a factory.
Sandi Graham's age is 61 years as of 2021. She lost her brother in 2011, followed by her mum on 22nd November 2012. So who are Sandi Graham's other children? Drake's mum never remarried or had another child after the divorce.
Who are Drake's parents?
The superstar was born to Sandi and Dennis Graham on 24th October 1986 in Toronto, Canada. Sandi got married into a famous African-American family with a musical background. Fortunately, her son followed in their footsteps.
Sandi Graham's husband
Dennis Graham met Sandi at Club Bluenote in Toronto. She offered him a cigarette when he needed one. He was working for/performing with singer Jerry Lee Lewis while Sandi was a bartender.
The musician, drummer, and actor was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.A. He was inspired to join the music world by cousin Teenie Hodges and uncle Willie Mitchell (a renowned Memphis music producer and owner of the Hi Records soul label).
Additionally, Dennis' brother (Larry Graham) was bassist and singer for Sly and the Family Stone bands, while his cousin (the late Teenie Hodges) was a guitarist and songwriter.
Teenie and his brothers, Leroy and Charles, were also members of their father's Hi Rhythm band and worked for the Hi Records soul label. Dennis married his Canadian damsel of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage in 1985 and had Drake the following year.
By this time, he had a child with his high school sweetheart and a daughter with his ex-wife, Virginia. Dennis returned to the U.S. in 1991 after his marriage with Sandi fell apart. Drake was five years old.
What was Sandi Graham's job?
Sandi and her son remained in Toronto, working as an English teacher and partially as a florist. They lived in several apartments in Weston Road and Weston Red Wings before moving to the affluent neighbourhood of Forest Hill in 2000 when Drake was in sixth grade.
Sandi lived on the first floor while her son occupied the basement. Meanwhile, Drake attended a Jewish day school, where he learned Judaism and became a bar mitzvah.
Unfortunately, Dennis was caught up in several drug-related charges and financial issues that made him remain in the U.S. for years. As a result, he reunited with Drake in his teen years.
What disability did Drake's mom have?
Sandi nurtured her son's musical ambitions despite financial and physical challenges. She had osteoporosis and joint pains caused by rheumatoid arthritis. As a result, Sandi was isolated in her bedroom and on medication for most of Drake's childhood.
The illness also made her smoke heavily, but she ensured that Drake took dance lessons as a child and supported him as he performed in Les Misérables and The Wizard of Oz's productions. Sandi later took Drake to Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, an art/acting school, then Vaughan Road Academy.
Drake's acting career kicked off at age 15 through the father of one of his high school friends. The acting agent helped him feature in a teen T.V. series called Degrassi: The Next Generation.
Sandi Graham and Adonis' relationship
Today, Drake ranks among the most influential hip-hop artists globally. Sandi Graham's net worth is about $1-5 million, while her son is worth $200 million. He has also dedicated some songs to his mum, including Successful, Closer to My Dreams, and Too Much.
Meanwhile, Sandi taught him to appreciate his dad even as a reverse role model. She is also a grandma to a 4-year-old son named Adonis. Drake and Sophie Brussaux had him on 11th October 2017.
The boy's parents are on good co-parenting terms despite not being together. Drake pledged never to put a woman on a roller-coaster ride or be absent in his son's life.
Moreover, Adonis has a great relationship with his paternal grandparents. They took him to the 2021 Billboards Music Awards ceremony, where Drake received the Artist of the Decade award. Meanwhile, Sandi Graham's house is still in Toronto, where her son opened the SherClub entertainment joint.
Who was Sandi's ideal daughter-in-law?
Sandi thought Serena Williams was a better option despite the August 2014 rumours about Rihanna and Drake's revived romance. Her son had a thing with Serena around that time.
Sandi Graham is a proud mother who wants to see her successful son happy. Meanwhile, Drake's mom is not a social media fan but occasionally takes interviews.
READ ALSO: Who is Thabiso Sikwane? Age, husband, divorce, career, facts, profiles, net worth
Briefly.co.za also shared Thabiso Sikwane's bio. The award-winning radio caster has been in the profession for over 20 years.
Her two-decade-long marriage with Thato Sikwane (alias DJ Fresh) ended this year. The couple released a joint statement on 7th February 2022 confirming the divorce.
Source: Briefly News