Sandi Graham: Everything you do not know about Drake's mom

Sandi Graham is mainly identified by her son's name rather than her identity. Aubrey Drake Graham, alias Drake, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and entrepreneur. Drake's mom raised him as a single mother after parting ways with his dad.

The efforts Sandi Graham put into raising Drake are evident. Her son is a multiple-Grammy winner and a force to reckon in the rap industry.

Sandi and her son did not have a rosy life in Canada even though Drake's father was a music superstar from a family of celebrities. Hence, the singer often acknowledges her endurance and sacrifices in his songs.

Sandi Graham's biography

What is Drake's mother's maiden name? Her middle name is Sher. Sandi Graham's birthday was on 28th January 1960 in Canada, and her Jewish parents owned a factory.

Sandi Graham's height of 5 feet 5 inches, blonde hair and dark brown eyes were some of her physical appearance's features that captivated her ex-spouse when they first met.

Sandi Graham's age is 61 years as of 2021. She lost her brother in 2011, followed by her mum on 22nd November 2012. So who are Sandi Graham's other children? Drake's mum never remarried or had another child after the divorce.

Who are Drake's parents?

The superstar was born to Sandi and Dennis Graham on 24th October 1986 in Toronto, Canada. Sandi got married into a famous African-American family with a musical background. Fortunately, her son followed in their footsteps.

Sandi Graham's husband

Dennis Graham met Sandi at Club Bluenote in Toronto. She offered him a cigarette when he needed one. He was working for/performing with singer Jerry Lee Lewis while Sandi was a bartender.

The musician, drummer, and actor was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.A. He was inspired to join the music world by cousin Teenie Hodges and uncle Willie Mitchell (a renowned Memphis music producer and owner of the Hi Records soul label).

She got a divorce in 1991 over irreconcilable differences. As a result, Sandi Graham's husband moved back to Memphis but kept in touch with their son.

Additionally, Dennis' brother (Larry Graham) was bassist and singer for Sly and the Family Stone bands, while his cousin (the late Teenie Hodges) was a guitarist and songwriter.

Teenie and his brothers, Leroy and Charles, were also members of their father's Hi Rhythm band and worked for the Hi Records soul label. Dennis married his Canadian damsel of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage in 1985 and had Drake the following year.

By this time, he had a child with his high school sweetheart and a daughter with his ex-wife, Virginia. Dennis returned to the U.S. in 1991 after his marriage with Sandi fell apart. Drake was five years old.

What was Sandi Graham's job?

Sandi and her son remained in Toronto, working as an English teacher and partially as a florist. They lived in several apartments in Weston Road and Weston Red Wings before moving to the affluent neighbourhood of Forest Hill in 2000 when Drake was in sixth grade.

Her ex-husband would travel to Toronto every summer to bring Drake to Memphis. However, lawsuits prevented them from meeting for years and strained the father-son relationship.

Sandi lived on the first floor while her son occupied the basement. Meanwhile, Drake attended a Jewish day school, where he learned Judaism and became a bar mitzvah.

Unfortunately, Dennis was caught up in several drug-related charges and financial issues that made him remain in the U.S. for years. As a result, he reunited with Drake in his teen years.

What disability did Drake's mom have?

Sandi nurtured her son's musical ambitions despite financial and physical challenges. She had osteoporosis and joint pains caused by rheumatoid arthritis. As a result, Sandi was isolated in her bedroom and on medication for most of Drake's childhood.

The illness also made her smoke heavily, but she ensured that Drake took dance lessons as a child and supported him as he performed in Les Misérables and The Wizard of Oz's productions. Sandi later took Drake to Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, an , then Vaughan Road Academy.

She encouraged her son when schoolmates bullied him because of his racial and religious background. Drake dropped out of school but graduated later in October 2012.

Drake's acting career kicked off at age 15 through the father of one of his high school friends. The acting agent helped him feature in a teen T.V. series called Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Sandi Graham and Adonis' relationship

Today, Drake ranks among the most influential hip-hop artists globally. Sandi Graham's net worth is about $1-5 million, while her son is worth $200 million. He has also dedicated some songs to his mum, including Successful, Closer to My Dreams, and Too Much.

Meanwhile, Sandi taught him to appreciate his dad even as a reverse role model. She is also a grandma to a 4-year-old son named Adonis. Drake and Sophie Brussaux had him on 11th October 2017.

The boy's parents are on good co-parenting terms despite not being together. Drake pledged never to put a woman on a roller-coaster ride or be absent in his son's life.

Sandi advised Drake to let his dad's past mistakes guide his decisions. She is close to grandson Adonis, while Drake and Sophie have an excellent co-parenting relationship.

Moreover, Adonis has a great relationship with his paternal grandparents. They took him to the 2021 Billboards Music Awards ceremony, where Drake received the Artist of the Decade award. Meanwhile, Sandi Graham's house is still in Toronto, where her son opened the SherClub entertainment joint.

Who was Sandi's ideal daughter-in-law?

Sandi thought Serena Williams was a better option despite the August 2014 rumours about Rihanna and Drake's revived romance. Her son had a thing with Serena around that time.

Sandi Graham is a proud mother who wants to see her successful son happy. Meanwhile, Drake's mom is not a social media fan but occasionally takes interviews.

