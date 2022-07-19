Who is Sy Kravitz? Everything you need to know about Lenny Kravitz's father

Sy Kravitz was born at a very interesting time in history as he witnessed the Second World War and the Korean War. In his time, young American men felt that it was their duty to join the military and fight for the values of their country. Kravitz's military career defined his entire life by instilling discipline in him, but it turned out to be a double-edged sword.

Musician Lenny Kravitz and his father Sy Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Kravitz is famous for his career at NBC, but he accomplished many things in his life. He was a true patriot who enlisted in the military and rose to the rank of Sergeant. However, the demons of the war followed him home and almost made him a wreck.

He had paid the highest price of war when his young brother died in the line of duty. After that, Kravitz never forgave himself because he is the one who had persuaded him to join the military.

Sy Kravitz’s profile summary

Name Sy Kravitz Real name Seymour Kravitz Date of birth December 10, 1924 Place of birth Brooklyn, New York Date of death October 29, 2005 Age at death 80 years Zodiac sign Sagittarius Gender Male Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Nationality American Ancestry Ukrainian-Jewish Ethnicity White Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Joseph Kravitz Mother Jean Kaufman Brother Leonard Spouses Erika, Roxie Roker Children Laurie, Tedi, Leonard Height in feet 5' 7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 136 Occupation Television producer Net worth $5 million

Sy Kravitz’s age and early life

Sy Kravitz was born Seymour Kravitz on 10th December 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, into a Ukrainian-Jewish family. His age would have been 97 in 2022, but he passed away in 2005 aged 80. He was the son of Joseph Kravitz and Jean Kaufman and had a younger brother known as Leonard Kravitz.

Like most families at the time, Sy Kravitz’s parents had different career paths. His father used to work at a telecommunications company while his mother was a homemaker. She dedicated herself to raising Sy and his brother.

Even though the names of the school Sy attended are not known, he revealed that he participated in the drama club and was also active in football and soccer. After his matriculation from a local high school, he joined college and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1946.

Sy Kravitz and Cynthia Garrett

Source: Getty Images

Sy and his younger were close, and they chose to both serve in the military. Sadly, the younger Kravitz paid the ultimate prize in his service to his country.

Unfortunately, Leonard died in the Korean War, leaving Sy burdened for having encouraged him to enlist. Nevertheless, he was honoured posthumously with the Distinguished Service Cross and the Congressional Medal of Honour in 2014.

Career

After finishing school, Sy joined the military to serve his country. He was a Green Beret, but he rose through the ranks to become a Sergeant. He served in both the Korean and the second world wars. In the Vietnam War, Sy served as a news reporter.

The career of Sy as a television producer and filmmaker kick-started later in his life. He was a member of The NBC News Channel, where he was responsible for developing and overseeing the video aspect of news broadcasts.

Having worked in the entertainment industry almost all his adult life, it is shocking that he has just one film credit for the documentary Sid Bernstein Presents which was released in 2010. However, his family represented him in the entertainment industry, with his wife being an actress and his son a famous musician.

Sy Kravitz’s wife and children

Even though a disciplined military man, the personal life of Sy was nothing but tumultuous. He yearned to be a family man, but things did not work out well. His first marriage was to Erika, who he married in 1948.

The union was blessed with two daughters named Laurie and Tedi Kravitz. However, the marriage ended with a 1955 divorce, granting Erika full custody of their children.

After staying single for about seven years, Sy decided to give love another chance. He exchanged vows with actress Roxie Roker in 1962. Their son, Leonard (Lenny), Albert Kravitz, was born on 26th May 1964. He was named after Sy's late brother and is the last born of Sy Kravitz’s children.

While the marriage with Roxie was somewhat more stable than the first one, it still had challenges that weighed heavily on it. As Lenny grew older, the relationship with his father seemed more turbulent. His father was overly tough, so he was afraid of him.

When Lenny was 16, he was involved in an argument with his father, and he decided to leave home. They were estranged for several years, but they later reconciled and became close again.

Musician Lenny Kravitz, his father Sy Kravitz (right) and legendary musician Bobby Short at the surprise 80th birthday party Short, at the Rainbow Room in New York City. Photo: Frank Micelotta

Source: Getty Images

Sy's second marriage lasted longer, but it ended in the same fashion as the first one. Seymour and Roxie were married for 23 years, but cheating allegations rocked the marriage. Eventually, the two got divorced in 1985.

Sy Kravitz’s net worth

By his death, Sy had accumulated a net worth of about $1 million. Most of the money was earned from his work as a television producer. His ex-wife Roxie Roker was a lot richer as she had a net worth of about $6 million. The wealthiest family member is his son Lenny Kravitz who has a staggering net worth of about $90 million.

Sy Kravitz’s fast facts

How is Roxie Roker related to Al Roker? They were related by being second cousins once removed. Who is Roxie Roker's husband? The husband of Roxie Roker was Sy Kravitz, but they divorced in 1985. How did Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker meet? They met at the 30 Rockefeller Plaza when Kravitz was an editor at NBC and Roker was a secretary. When did Sy Kravitz pass away? He passed away on 29th October 2005. When did Sy Kravitz’s ex-wife die? Roxie Roker died on 2nd December 1995. Why did Sy Kravitz’s relationship with Roker end? First, cheating allegations rocked their marriage. Hence they decided to get divorced. Who are Sy Kravitz’s siblings? Sy had just one brother named Leonard Kravitz.

Most of us hear stories of the first and second World Wars and what they were like, but people like Sy Kravitz had the opportunity not only to witness but also participate in the wars. While Sy had a successful military career, his young brother died at war, leaving a scar on the life of Sy. That is why he named his now famous musician son Leonard (Lenny) in honour of his late brother.

