Rebekah Neumann is a name you must have heard of a lot because of her marriage to billionaire Adam Neumann. Rebekah and her husband have led an intriguing life worthy of being transformed into a series. The AppleTV+ docuseries WeCrashed is based on the rise and fall of their business empire. After their exit from WeWork, a company they were both very passionate about, little has been heard of them.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Paltrow Neumann attends Andy & Debb Spring 2010 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Bryant Park in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

At its peak, WeWork was worth billions, and Rebekah Neumann was in charge of its education program. However, when the program was terminated due to insufficient funds, Rebekah's personality came into question as many people viewed her as a quitter. Years earlier, she had tried acting but also dropped her ambitions almost as soon as she had begun.

Rebekah Neumann’s profile summary

Name Rebekah Neumann Birth name Rebekah Victoria Paltrow Other names Rebekah Victoria Neumann Date of birth February 26, 1978 Place of birth New York City Age 44 years old (as of 2022) Birth sign Pisces Religion Jewish Gender Female Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Adam Neumann Children Six Parents Evelyn and Bob Paltrow Famous cousin Gwyneth Paltrow Education Horace Mann School Alma mater Cornell University Occupation Actress, businesswoman Net worth $1.5 million

Early childhood and education

The American businesswoman was born on the 26th of February, 1978, in New York City. She was raised in the Bedford area by her parents, Evelyn and Bob Paltrow. As of 2022, she is 44 years old. She is a cousin of actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She had the best upbringing a kid can get as she used to fly on a company plane to the various homes her family owned. They included an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, a winter house in Vail, and a Vineyard summer house.

Her father is a businessman who founded a junk mail distribution company, but he was found guilty of tax evasion in 2014 and sentenced to six months in prison in 2015. This is not the only legal issue he has had because, in 1996, he was involved in a case for his participation in the creation of two fraudulent charities: The American Heart Research Foundation and the American Cancer Research Funds, Inc.

Debbie Yoon, Paltrow Neumann and Andy Kim attend the Andy and Debb Spring 2010 fashion show at Bryant Park, during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Photo: Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

Rebekah had an older brother by the name of Keith Paltrow, but he died from cancer at the age of 23 when she was 11. There is no information as to whether she has other siblings or not.

Regarding her education, she went to the Horace Mann School, where she was part of the wealthy population. One of her friends at the school was Amanda Tisch, who would later become the editor of Harper's Bazaar. After graduating, she joined Cornell University, where she studied business and Buddhism. She is a certified Jivamukti yoga instructor.

Rebekah Neumann’s career

The career of Neumann kicked off immediately after she graduated from college when she became a member of the Salomon Smith Barney's Sales and Trading Program. Then, in the early 2010s, she acted in a short film in which she was the producer. She used the screen name Keith in the film.

She immersed herself into the business world when her husband, Adam Neumann, and Miguel McKelvey co-founded WeWork. Her role at the company was as a chief brand and impact officer. To be more involved in the company's activities, she founded WeGrow in 2017. Rebekah Neumann’s school was private, and it was located in Chelsea.

The company wanted to go public in 2019, but the attempt revealed that it had serious financial issues. It was thus announced that she would step down from her position as CEO of WeGrow and also relinquish her role in The We Company.

Rebekah Neumann’s Vanity Fair article revealed that the school, which was her brainchild and where her children were schooled, was closed towards the end of 2019.

Rebekah Neumann’s husband and children

In her college days, she dated Brian Hallisay. He was a crew team member at the time. He later became an actor and married Jennifer Love Hewitt. The reason for Brian and Rebekah’s breakup is unknown.

The star has been married to Adam Neumann since 2008. Rebekah Neumann’s spouse is an Israeli entrepreneur, but the two met in New York. He is known for having a party-hard lifestyle that led to the financial ruin of his company.

The two were a perfect match partly because they are both of Jewish descent. In Rebekah Neumann’s interview, she revealed that as soon as she saw Adam, she knew he was her soul mate. They have six children together.

Adam Neumann and Neumann attend the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Rebekah Neumann’s net worth

Since her childhood, she has been surrounded by wealth. Even though she has not been very successful as a businesswoman, she has a net worth of about $1.5 million. Most of this money must have been made from her time as CEO of WeGrow.

Most of the family money is owned by her husband, who has a net worth of $2.3 billion. This is even after his forced exit from WeWork. Before his troubles began in 2019, Adam had a net worth of $14 billion. His real-estate ventures are quite successful, and we might see his fortunes return to their previous levels soon.

Fast facts

Is Rebekah Neumann still married? Yes, Neumann is still married to her husband, Adam. What is Rebekah Neumann doing now? After their exit from WeWork, the personality and her husband are now involved in property investment. How is Rebekah Neumann related to Gwyneth? Gwyneth and Rebekah Neumann are cousins through Rebekah’s father. What happened to Rebekah Neumann’s father? He was found guilty of tax evasion in 2014 and sentenced to six months in prison in 2015. How old is the actress? Rebekah Neumann’s age is 44 years as of 2022, having been born in 1978. How many children does the businesswoman have? Rebekah Neumann’s children are six, but their names have not been revealed. What is Rebekah Neumann’s height? She stands at the height of 5'0" tall.

The life of Rebekah Neumann and her husband proves that humans can't be perfect at everything. As billionaires, they are expected to be successful at business, but the same cannot be said about their venture in WeWork. Even though her husband had co-founded the company, he ended up being ousted from it by the board of directors.

READ ALSO: Karrine Steffans net worth, age, children, spouse, podcast, book, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Karrine Steffans. She has made a name for herself as an author, rapper, and hip-hop singer. She is one of the most famous actors and authors in recent times.

Karrine Steffans has been through it all and has decided to use her horrible experiences to impact the world. She saw the light at the end of the tunnel and shows that one can rise from grass to grace. Follow the link above for more fascinating facts.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News