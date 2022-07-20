Fans of the car show Street Outlaws have likely already heard of Lizzy Musi, the well-loved street racer who makes frequent appearances along with her unstoppable team. But, besides her cheerful nature and love for all things racing, what else is there to know about her? Here, we unpack everything we know about her, from her car racing-enthusiast family background to her current career endeavours.

Lizzy Musi’s racing career and TV appearances put her on the map and made her a household name, but what kept fans interested was her proving herself to be as iconic on the track as her famous father, whose footsteps she followed in by becoming a drag racer. So what else do we know about her and her famous father?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elizabeth Musi Nickname Lizzy Date of birth 1 January 1991 Age 31 years old Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Carteret, New Jersey, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Mooresville, North Carolina, USA Current nationality American Marital status Engaged as of 2021 Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 54-64 kg (estimated) Height 175 cm Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Brown Parents Pat and Elizabeth Musi Siblings Patricia Musi Profession TV personality, racing car driver, entrepreneur Education Carter High School Native language English Net worth $1 million-$2 million (estimated) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Who is Lizzy from Street Outlaws?

As mentioned earlier, she is known for street racing on the popular reality TV series Street Outlaws, where she frequently holds her own around a sport predominantly involving men.

How much does Ryan Martin make per episode?

Speaking of Street Outlaws, her costar Ryan Martin is another often talked-about street racer. He is estimated to make at least $20 000 per episode, which is essentially what the rest of the cast is also believed to make.

Lizzy Musi’s age

As of July 2022, the reality TV star is 31 years old and already at the height of her career.

Lizzy Musi’s boyfriend

Lizzy Musi and TV personality Kye Kelley, shares their passion for racing and cars. Lizzy and Kye Kelley have been dating since 2017, and the pair engaged on 31 July 2021.

Lizzy Musi’s parents

She has racing in her blood, and she began racing herself at just 16 years old. Her parents are Pat and Elizabeth Musi, but her father has a history of racing himself. Lizzy Musi’s dad, in particular, is considered a legend within the racing community, owning and operating his horsepower factory in the Mooresville area.

Lizzy Musi’s siblings

Lizzy Musi’s sister is 20-year-old drag race driver Patricia Musi, showing that love for car racing reaches through the entire family tree. Patricia's fiancé is a racer and team owner, Mike Bankston, who also loves participating in the fast-paced sport.

What is Lizzy Musi's net worth on Street Outlaws?

Sources vary, but Lizzy Musi’s net worth is most widely-reported to be anywhere between $1 million and $2 million.

Lizzy Musi’s profiles

Lizzy has a verified Instagram page where she has 293,000 followers as of 21 July 2022. Her Twitter handle has 7 590 followers on the platform. The links to her social media can be found in the summary above.

Lizzy Musi may have risen to fame through her TV appearances relating to racing, but racing is in her blood and has been her passion long before she got to explore that passion as her profession. So keep an eye on her social media to see what exciting activities she gets up to next!

