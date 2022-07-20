Who is Jill Tavelman? Age, children, spouse, movies, career, profiles, net worth
Jill Tavelman is a popular American-based actress, TV personality, entrepreneur, architect, and music maker. To the world, she is better known as the ex-wife of Phil Collins. She is also the mother of famous actress Lily Collins. So, what is there more to know about her?
The actress is better known for film projects such as The Beginning and Billy Bush, which helped put her in the media spotlight. Jill Tavelman's net worth is estimated to be about $25 million. This estimation is from her thriving career as an actress & architect and her settlement from her divorce from Phil Collins.
Jill Tavelman's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Jill Tavelman
|Stage name
|Jill
|Year of birth
|April 9, 1956
|Jill Tavelman's age
|66 years in 2022
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles County, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|British-Irish
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Religion
|Christianity
|Gender
|Female
|Famous as
|Actress, TV personality, entrepreneur, architect
|Mother
|Jane Hale
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Phil Collins
|Jill Tavelman's children
|Lily Collins
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches
|Eye colour
|Dark grey
|Net worth
|$25 million
|Website
|WAVERLY ON DOHENY
|@waverlyondoheny
|@WaverlyOnDoheny
|@WaverlyOnDoheny
Early life
Jill Tavelman was born on April 9, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an American citizen. Her father was a Canadian Jewish native and owned a men's clothing store, while her mother was an actress and theatre artist.
Career
The actress commenced her career as a model before she started receiving media attention from the Hollywood film industry. However, during one of her shoots, she met her now ex-husband Phil Collins in 1980.
The mother of one also owns and runs a popular website known as WAVERLY ON DOHENY, where she sells antique pieces. Jill Tavelman's movies include the film Buster, among many others.
Who is Jill Tavelman's spouse?
The actress was once married to popular drummer Phil Collins. The two started dating, and before long, they started a relationship and married on August 4, 1984. Jill was the second wife of the famous former singer and drummer Phil Collins. On March 18, 1989, she gave birth to their daughter, Lily Collins.
However, due to unknown reasons, the couple separated on December 5, 1996. Phil Collin's first wife before marrying Jill was known as Andrea Bertorelli. After divorcing Lily’s mother, he has remarried three more times.
How did Phil Collins meet his second wife?
Phil met Lily’s mother during one of her early shoots in Hollywood entertainment.
Who is Lily Collins's mother?
Lily Collins is a popular actress whose mother is Jill Tavelman and father is Phil Collins. The couple welcomed their daughter on March 18, 1989. She is currently 33 years in 2022.
How long was Phil Collins married to Jill?
The couple tied the knot on August 4, 1984. However, they called it quits and divorced on December 5, 1996. They were together for 12 years.
Who is Lily Collins married to?
The actress has not revealed any love affair after her divorce from Phil. It is not clear if she is in a relationship or single.
Jill Tavelman is an inspiring media personality who has won the hearts of many people. She continues to ooze passion, hard work, and zeal in her career and projects.
Source: Briefly News