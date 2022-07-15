If you are a reality TV fan, you probably already know who funnyman Howie Mandel is, most notably recognised as a well-loved judge on America's Got Talent. Besides being a TV personality, the Canadian comedian is also well known as a screenwriter, actor, director, host, entrepreneur, and author. However, much less is known about Howie Mandel's wife. Who is she, and what does she do? Here, we deep dive into everything we know about his better half, Terry.

The comedian and his wife posed at the 15th annual Race to Erase MS event at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in May 2008. Photo: David Livingston

Terry Mandel is a reclusive figure compared to her globally famous husband, but her biography reveals that she is more than just famous by association. Before we get into details about her life, here is a basic summary of what we know about her life and where she comes from.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Terry Mandel (née Soil) Nickname Terry Date of birth 26 August 1955 Age 66 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Jewish ( rumoured Current residence Hollywood Hills, California, USA Current nationality Canadian Marital status Married to Howie Mandel Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 64 kg Height 165 cm Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Light brown Parents Unknown Children Alex, Riley, and Jackie Mandel Profession Talent manager, producer Education William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute, Harvard University Native language English Net worth $40 million Social media profiles None

Coming from seemingly humble beginnings, the host's wife has since had to adapt to long-term life in the spotlight and prefers to stay behind the scenes, judging by her career choices. Although she seems to prefer keeping to herself, there are further details we could find on the otherwise private individual. First, we answer some question's about Terry Mandel’s husband, Howie, before diving into details on her life.

What is Howie Mandel's real name?

The TV personality's full name is Howard Michael Mandel, but he prefers the shortened version since that is what he chooses to go by.

Who is Howie Mandel's spouse?

For those wondering, 'is Howie Mandel still married?' the answer is yes, he and long-term partner Terry are still married and very much in love. Howie Mandel was young when he met his childhood sweetheart, at around 12 years old. They began dating in high school and got married on 16 March 1980. The couple has been going strong ever since.

The happy couple in their younger years at the ‘Lethal Weapon 4’ Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: SGranitz

Terry Mandel’s age

Terry Mandel's birthday is on 26 August 1955, making her 66 years old as of July 2022. So, how is old Howie Mandel then? Born on 29 November 1955, he is currently 66 years old as well.

Terry Mandel’s religion

Although she has never confirmed her religious beliefs, many assume that she shares the same religious beliefs as her husband, who is Jewish.

Terry Mandel’s children

Howie Mandel’s kids that he shares with his wife Terry include Alex, Riley, and Jackie Mandel. Alex was born in 1989 and is a YouTuber. Born in 1992, Riley is supposedly a fitness instructor and physical therapist. Less is known about Jackie, who was born in 1984. However, it is believed that she is an elementary school teacher.

What does Howie Mandel’s wife do?

After studying at both William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute and Harvard University, she took a liking to media in a more behind-the-scenes sense. As a talent manager and producer, she seemingly prefers to be the brains behind the production as opposed to being on camera.

The TV personality proudly posed with his family while showing off his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2008. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Terry Mandel’s net worth

Each source states a different amount, but most sources report her value to be anywhere between $1 million and $40 million. Similarly, Howie Mandel's net worth is also the topic of much debate online. However, it is most widely reported that the amount is $40 million and $80 million.

Terry Mandel’s profiles

As previously mentioned, the comedian's wife prefers to stay lowkey and maintains her privacy by having no social media profiles (or none that have been publicly discovered). However, you can find her famous husband on Instagram under @howiemandel, where he has 1 million followers. His Twitter page is @howiemandel, with 812.6 thousand followers as of 20 July 2022.

Howie Mandel's wife may be the more low-key individual in comparison to her largely famous husband, but she seems to be just as influential in her circles and career path. In addition, the entire family seems to excel at their chosen careers and looks to have a strong bond as a unit.

