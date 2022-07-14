Famous actor Tyler Lepley has become a household name through playing Benjamin 'Benny' Young on The Haves and the Have Nots, a primetime soapie produced by Tyler Perry. Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley have made headlines recently after announcing that they are expecting their first child together. So, is Miracle Tyler Lepley's wife or girlfriend?

The actress attended the Premiere Of TV One's ‘When Love Kills’ at Harmony Gold in 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

We already know the duo are expecting their first child, but other facts are shrouded in more mystery. So, how long have Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts been together? What do we know about the 'it' couple and what happened between Tyler Lepley and April King, his previous long-term girlfriend? Before we get into that, let us look at a basic summary of his current girlfriend.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Miracle Denise Watts Nickname Miracle Date of birth 30 June 1993 Age 29 years old Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian (unconfirmed) Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Martial status Single Ethnicity African-American (mixed) Gender Female Weight 58 kg Height 163 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Names unconfirmed Siblings One younger brother and one younger sister Profession Model, actress, YouTuber, entrenepuer Education Unconfirmed Native language English Net worth $1.5 million ( estimated Social media pages @miraclewatts00 (Instagram) @_MiracleWatts (Twitter)

Common online searches like 'Who is Tyler Lepley having a baby with?' has shown major interest in the star's love life, but what about further details on his real-life leading lady? Here, we go into more insight relating to Tyler and his current serious girlfriend.

Tyler Lepley's age

Firstly, how old is Tyler Lepley? The actor is 35 years old, while his girlfriend is 29 years old.

Tyler Lepley's wife

As mentioned earlier, there is much speculation about the duo's relationship. They are currently not married or engaged, but with a baby on the way, a looming engagement may be in the plans.

Tyler Lepley's height

Although his current girlfriend is 163 cm, he stands at 183 cm, making an adorable height difference.

BlameItOnkway and Miracle Watts posed at the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on 24 June 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

What race is Tyler Lepley?

The actor is of mixed race, Italian on his mother's side and Jamaican on his father's side.

Does Miracle Watts have a child?

In May this year, the duo officially announced they were expecting their first child together. This news makes the count of Tyler Lepley's children stand at three, as he already has two other children with his ex-fiance April King. It is believed that Miracle does not have any other children of her own.

Tyler Lepley's movies and TV shows

The actor has starred in many TV shows and films over the years, which has made him a household name. Here is a list of the films and shows he has featured in:

Harlem

P-Valley

The Haves and the Have Nots

Three's Complicated

Ringside

Baggage Claim

Hollywood Chaos

Slumber Party Slaughter

Dirty People

Style it Rich

Slaughter On! Slumber Party Slaughter 2

Tyler Lepley's net worth

As a successful actor, most reports estimate his value to be around $1-5 million.

The model and actress posed for the paparazzi at the premiere of Imani Motion Pictures' ‘True To The Game’ on 5 September 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Tyler Lepley's profiles

Tyler Lepley’s Instagram is @tylepley, and he has 780 thousand followers on the platform. Tyler Lepley's rumoured future wife’s Instagram is @miraclewatts00, where she has 2.6 million followers. Her Twitter handle is @_MiracleWatts, and she has 77.4 thousand followers on the platform.

Tyler Lepley's wife may be a frequent online search, but Tyler and Miracle seem to be happy with the pace of their relationship and are focusing on the upcoming birth of their child. Keep an eye on their social media for updates on their bundle of joy and any developments in their relationship.

