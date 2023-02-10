Who is Nick Nolte's spouse and American actress Clytie Lane?

Getting married to a celebrity means their fame will eventually spill over to you. That has been the case with Clytie Lane, who has secured a seat in the world of fame as Nick Nolte's spouse. Nick is an American actor, comedian and former model who has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film The Prince of Tides.

Clytie is a British actress who rose to prominence for being a celebrity wife. Despite the duo's huge age gap, they lead a beautiful marital life. Here is a glimpse of Lane's biography that sheds light on unknown facts about her.

Clytie Lane's profile summary

Full name Clytie Lane Nickname Clytie Gender Female Birthplace United Kingdom Current residence Malibu Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height 6'1" (1.85m) Weight 55 kg Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Nick Nolte Children Sophie Lane Nolte Famous for Being a celebrity wife Profession Actress Net worth $10 million

Clytie Lane's biography

Lane was born and raised in the United Kingdom in the 1970s before relocating to the United States. However, information about Clytie's age and exact date of birth remains under the carpet and away from public scrutiny. Although Lane is a public figure, details about her educational background remain unknown as she has yet to disclose this information.

Is Nick Nolte still alive?

Yes, the actor is still alive and kicking it on the big screen. However, he has had some health issues in the past few years. Nick has Alzheimer's disease, which makes him extra forgetful. He is familiar with the tragic illness as his grandmother reportedly died from the disease.

How old is Nick Nolte?

The American actor was born to Franklin Arthur Nolte and Helen Nolte on February 8 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. As of 2023, he is 82 years old, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. Nolte holds American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Why is Nick Nolte's voice so raspy?

Although various sources speculate that Nick's raspy voice is due to years of heavy drinking and hard drug use, he believes that his hoarse voice results from excessive onstage speaking.

Who is Nick Nolte's current wife?

Currently, Clytie Lane is Nick Nolte's wife. The duo met in the late 90s and tied the knot on September 6 2016, in a colourful wedding after dating for 13 years. Interestingly, Lane and Nolte have a tremendous age gap. As of 2023, Clytie is barely in her 50s, while Nick is 82. Despite this, the couple appears to be happily married.

In the past, Nick has been in three unsuccessful marriages. He married Sheila Page in 1996 but unfortunately divorced four years later in 1970. In 1978, Nick married Sharyn Haddad and was a couple for six years before divorcing in 1984.

Nolte married for the third time in 1984 to Rebecca Linger. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in divorce in 1994, almost a decade later. Rebecca and Nick have a son named Brawley Nolte, born on June 20 1986, in Los Angeles. Like his father, Brawley is a talented actor who has appeared in the films, Affliction and Ransom.

Clytie Lane's children

On October 3 2007, Clytie and Nick welcomed their first child, Sophie Lane Nolte. As of 2023, she is 16 years old. At such a young age, Sophie is already walking in her parent's footsteps. In 2018, she played the role of Matilda in the film Head Full of Honey.

Career

Interested in acting from a young age, Clytie used to perform in various school plays. Her big break was in the movie Coffee Date, where she played Cheryl alongside Lisa Ann Walter and Carol Ann Susi. In 2017, the movie earned an Audience Award for Best Feature Film at Sedona International Festival. Unfortunately, this was the actress' only appearance in a movie or film set.

On the other hand, Clytie Lane's spouse, Nick, has appeared in many movies and TV shows, earning awards and numerous accolades. Some of his acting credits include:

The Deep (1977)

Teachers (1984)

(1984) Cape Fear (1991)

(1991) Hulk (2003)

(2003) Over the Hedge (2006)

(2006) Tropic Thunder (2008)

(2008) Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Clytie Lane's net worth

As of 2023, Lane has an estimated net worth of $10 million. On the other hand, her husband's estimated net worth is $75 million. The couple enjoys a lavish and comfortable lifestyle in Malibu, where they reside.

Clytie Lane's profiles

Despite extensive research across all social media platforms, we could not find Lane's handles on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. She is a private person who prefers to keep details about her personal life under wraps.

Nick Nolte's spouse, Clytie Lane, has lived a quiet and private life away from the limelight despite being a celebrity spouse. Unlike most celebrity marriages that end up in divorce and scandal, this couple seems happy and in love.

