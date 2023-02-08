The personal life of Mike Kussman, Danielle Nicolet's husband

Mike Kussman has one of the most grounded and private lives despite being a celebrity spouse. You may expect him to be in the limelight, basking in the glory that comes with his wife's prominence. However, that is not the case. He chooses to lead a private life away from public scrutiny. Even though Mike's life remains mysterious, his biography sheds light on unknown facts about him.

Mike Kussman is an American personality and luxury furniture designer famously known as the husband of Danielle Nicolet, a renowned actress. She has starred in shows such as 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996), Second Time Around (2004), The Starter Wife (2008) and The Flash (2015).

Mike Kussman's profile summary and bio

Full name Mike Kussman Nickname Mike Gender Male Place of birth Southern California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 6 inches Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Danielle Nicolet Profession Furniture designer Net worth $1 million Famous for Being Danielle Nicolet's husband Instagram @michealkussman

How old is Mike Kussman?

Mike was born and raised in Southern California, USA. However, his date of birth and age remain unknown as he prefers to keep details about his personal life under wraps. On the other hand, Danielle was born on November 24, 1973, in Ashtabula, Ohio. As of 2023, she is 50 years old.

Are Mike and Danielle married?

Danielle and Mike met in 2013 through a blind date organised by a mutual friend. They immediately got attracted to each other because of their similar interests. After dating for a short time, the pair tied the knot in a private wedding.

A decade down the line, the duo seem happy and in love. Kussman and Nicolet have no children yet and have not openly expressed interest in having kids soon. This celebrity couple has kept a low public image by avoiding unfavourable scandals and rumours.

What does Mike Kussman do for a living?

Danielle Nicolet's husband grew up in a family of craftsmen, so it was natural for him to pursue a career in woodworking. Currently, he runs a furniture business located in Hermosa Beach, California. Mike's company, SLTWTR Co, designs and markets quality furniture for its clients.

According to their website, Kussman handcrafts each piece of furniture with a simple yet innovative purpose. Kussman's furniture pieces have been featured in many publications and sold across Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Danielle Nicolet's movies and TV shows

Danielle is a famous actress who gained popularity in the 1990s for her recurring role as Vonda Mahoney in the drama series Family Matters. Due to her natural talent and efforts, Nicolet has earned several awards and accolades. Some of her other acting credits include:

Loaded Weapon 1 (1993)

(1993) Melting pot (1998)

(1998) Ticking Clock (2009)

(2009) Family Tools (2013)

(2013) Central Intelligence (2015)

(2015) Supergirl (2017)

(2017) In Training (2022)

How tall is Danielle Nicolet?

Nicolet is 5 feet (1.52m) tall and weighs 54 kg (120 lbs). Her body measurements are 35-25-35 inches. The actress has dark brown eyes, and her hair is black.

Mike Kussman's net worth

As of 2023, Mike has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Although his custom pieces are expensive, people are willing to pay for his unique sense of style. On the other hand, Danielle has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She has amassed most of her wealth from her successful acting career.

Mike Kussman’s profiles

Kussman has a private Instagram account with 120 posts and 940 followers. As for his wife, Nicolet, you can find her under @daninicolet on Instagram, with 527k followers and 770 posts.

Despite being married to a celebrity, Mike Kussman has worked tirelessly to rise the ranks of his career to become a successful furniture designer and woodworker. He has inspired people worldwide with his unique style of fine craftsmanship. Currently, he prefers to lead a quiet and private life.

