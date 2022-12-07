Who is Joe Bastianich's wife, Deanna Bastianich? Age, children, nationality

The most significant break of Joe Bastianich's TV career came when he appeared in the American version of the famous cooking reality show MasterChef. He made his debut appearance as a judge on the program in 2010 and soon advanced to become one of the program's most well-liked judges. His wife, Deanna Batianich, helps him to increase his culinary career, so it is good to know who she is.

She is Italian, but she resides in America. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Deanna is an Italian mother and wife best recognised for being the spouse of a well-known American author and a culinary master. Along with running her husband's restaurants and being a businesswoman, she is also an artist. Photography and the arts are other interests of Deanna's.

Profiles summary

Full name Deanna Bastianich Gender Female Known for Celebrity spouse Date of birth 24 July 1969 Age (as of 2022) 53 years old Birthplace Milan, Italy Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Current residence New York Nationality Italian Weight (approx.) 55Kg Marital status Married Husband Joe Bastianich Children 3 Height in centimetres 158 Height in inches 5' 2" Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Instagram @dkbinnyc Facebook Deanna Damiano Bastianich

Deanna Bastianich's age

Damiano was born on 24 July 1969 and turned 53 in 2022. She spent most of her childhood living with her parents and siblings. She relocated to the United States of America, where she met her spouse. Deanna Bastianich's family is based in Italy.

She is a proud mother of three children; two gentlemen and a lady. Photo:@dkbinnyc on Instagram (modified by author)

Deanna Bastianich's nationality

She is an Italian citizen born in Milan with caucasian ancestry. As per reports, she was raised in Italy and attended school there.

Deanna Bastianich's occupation

She immigrated to America in 1992 from Italy and began working for the Associated Merchandising Corporation in New York. She was helping to make handbags under a private label at the time. AMC is one company that creates and sources clothing products for US retailers.

As of 2022, Deanna works as a business owner and a team member administrating her husband's catering and restaurant businesses. It is unknown if she still pursues the handbags business alongside catering.

Is Deanna Bastianich married?

After three years of dating, she married Masterchef Junior Judge Joe Bastianich on February 19, 1995 in St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Manhattan, New York City. She changed her last name from Damiano to Bastianich. Joe Bastianich and Deanna have three children, and they have been married for over 25 years.

Does Joe Bastianich have kids?

Joe and Deanna Bastianich's children are all grown and working. Miles, born in 2000, is a sales development representative in New York, and Ethan, born in 2002, is an aspiring American chef.

Olivia is the firstborn of Joe and Deanna Photo: @dkbinnyc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Joe Bastianich's daughter?

Olivia, born in 1998, is the firstborn and a coordinator at Coatue Management in New York City Metropolitan Area.

Deanna Bastianich's height

Deanna is 1.58 meters (5 feet 2 inches) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). She has brown eyes, and her hair is blonde.

Deanna Bastianich's net worth

Joe Bastianich's wife makes a significant income from managing the restaurants and assisting her husband in their company. Her exact net worth has not been reported.

How much is Joe worth from MasterChef?

The American television personality, food critic, and restaurateur is worth $15 million. Alongside his sister and his wife, they have opened restaurants in Singapore, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. After several years, he announced in 2015 that he was abandoning his role as a judge on MasterChef's reality competition.

Deanna Bastianich's social media

Deanna has accumulated 2388 followers on Instagram as of 19 December 2022. Her husband, Joe has garnered 1.3 million followers.

Because of her well-known celebrity husband, Joe, Deanna Bastianich is now equally famous. Her husband is a successful American restauranter, winemaker, writer, singer, and television personality. Additionally, he is a strict Masterchef Junior judge who charms and amuses us with his kindness.

