All Lil Wayne's kids and baby mamas: How many kids does he have?

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, popularly known as Lil Wayne, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record executive. Unlike most celebrities, the rapper ensures all his family members are good. By that, he has let the world in on his life, including Lil Wayne's kids and baby mamas.

Lil Wayne was raised by a single parent, his mother, although his mother was married thrice; hence, he had three men for a father figure. Even though he never had a solid relationship with his biological father, he strives to be a better parent by acknowledging his children. So, how about unpacking details about Lil Wayne's kids and baby mamas?

How many kids does Lil Wayne have?

Does Lil Wayne have any kids? Yes, the rapper has four children, born to four different women. Here is a breakdown of the children's identities:

1. Reginae Carter

Does Lil Wayne have a daughter? Yes, the rapper has one daughter and three sons. His daughter's name is Reginae Carter.

The rapper had his first child when he was sixteen years old. He got Reginae with Antonia "Toya" Wright, his high-school lover. They decided to name Reginae after the rapper's stepfather, Reginald. Even though they are no longer together, the rapper and Toya have a cordial relationship and are committed to raising their daughter.

Reginae followed in her father's shoes as a singer and rapper. She is signed to her father's record label, Young Money Entertainment. Reginae and Bria Williams, Birdman's daughter, have released a book called Paparazzi Princess. The book is about having a celebrity father. Reginae has also been featured in several reality shows, including:

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

My Super Sweet 16

During the pandemic, Reginae turned to social media, especially TikTok, as her creative outlet.

2. Dwayne Michael Carter III

Does Lil Wayne have a son? Dwayne Michael Carter III is the rapper's second-born and eldest son. He was born on 22nd October 2008 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the rapper and a lady named Sarah Vivian. The rapper's family members prefer calling him Lil Tuney.

3. Cameron Carter

Cameron Carter, also known as Killa, is the rapper's third child. He was born on 9th September 2009 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His mother, Lauren London, prefers to keep Cameron out of the spotlight.

4. Neal Carter

Lil Wayne's fourth child, Neal Carter, was born on 30th November 2009. His mother is Nivea B Hamilton. Nivea prefers to keep Neal out of the public eye.

How many babies moms does Lil Wayne have?

The rapper has four baby mamas. He was in a relationship with each of them, and his children were born out of love. Since then, Lil Wayne's baby mamas have moved on but maintain a cordial relationship with Lil Wayne.

1. Antonia “Toya” Wright

Antonia is an American actress, reality TV personality, author and businesswoman. She met and started dating Lil Wayne when she was twelve. She got pregnant with Reginae when she was fourteen, and after the rapper had achieved stardom, they tied the knot on 14th February 2004.

However, they separated in January 2006, citing her inability to cope with the rapper's lifestyle. They later got divorced. Even though the divorce was amicable, they are active in their daughter's life. They are also great friends.

2. Sarah Vivian

Lil Wayne and Sarah Vivian met in 2005 during a concert and were in an on-and-off relationship. Sarah currently lives in Atlanta, and even though she is no longer dating Lil Wayne, they are great friends, especially for their son's sake.

3. Lauren London

Lauren London is an American actress who gained recognition on TV in 2006. She admitted to meeting the rapper when she was 15, and they were in an on-and-off relationship. Lauren also revealed that they were engaged briefly but eventually parted ways. She considers her son's father her dear friend. Lil Wayne has Lauren's name tattooed on his right arm.

Lauren started dating American rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2013, and they were together until his murder in March 2019. Lauren had her second son in August 2016.

4. Nivea B Hamilton

Nivea B Hamilton, the rapper's fourth baby mama, is an American R&B singer. Nivea and the rapper started dating in early 2002, and by December, the rapper had already proposed to her. However, the rapper called off the engagement in August 2003.

Nivea married Terius Nash, popularly known as The Dream, in December 2004. They had three children, a set of twin sons and a daughter. They later divorced in 2007.

After the divorce, Nivea reconnected with Lil Wayne in 2007 and their son was born in November 2009. They allegedly got engaged again in June 2009, and a year later, the rapper broke off the engagement.

Who is Lil Wayne's first child?

The rapper's first child is Reginae Carter. She was born in 1998 and shares an admirable relationship with her father.

How many kids do Nivea and Lil Wayne have together?

The rapper and Nivea have one child together. Neal Cater was born in November 2009.

Does Lil Wayne have a son?

Yes, the rapper has one daughter and three sons.

These details about Lil Wayne's kids and baby mamas clear the air and any speculations about the rapper's family life. Some of his baby mamas have publicly applauded him for his commitment to being a present and responsible father.

