Alexander O'Neal is an American R&B and soul singer who gained prominence in the 1980s and 1990s with hits like Fake and Saturday Love. He also appeared on a show called Unsung. O'Neal's music is known for its smooth vocals and classic R&B sound, which made him a famous artist during his heyday.

O'Neal enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on January 7, 2015, in Borehamwood, England. Photo by Karwai Tang

Alexander O'Neal's music continues to be celebrated as part of the R&B and soul music canon. His smooth and soulful voice and memorable hits have ensured his enduring influence on the genre. However, his life has not all been rosy. He has faced personal and professional challenges throughout his career, including issues with substance abuse. Despite these challenges, he has continued to perform and record music.

Alexander O'Neal’s profiles and bio

Full name Alexander O'Neal Gender Male Date of birth November 15, 1953 Age 69 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Natchez, Mississippi, USA Country United States of America Occupation R&B singer Height 5 ft 7 inches Weight 75 kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Cynthia O'Neal Children Catrice, Carlton, Alexandra, Harmoneey Lee, Seanna, Al, and Alexandra. Net worth $3 million

How old is Alexander O'Neal?

He was born on November 15, 1953, in Natchez, Mississippi, USA. Alexander O'Neal's age is 69 years, and he holds American nationality.

He grew up in a religious household, and gospel music played a significant role in his upbringing. This early exposure to music had a lasting impact on his singing style and choice of genre.

Alexander O'Neal performs onstage during Day 1 of the Cambridge Club Festival 2023 at Childerley Orchard on June 09, 2023, in Cambridge, England. Photo by C Brandon

Who is Alexander O'Neal's wife?

Alexander is married to his wife, Cynthia O'Neal. Cynthia is very private, and little is known about the celebrity wife.

Who are Alexander O'Neal's children?

The celebrated musician has eight children. They are Catrice, Carlton, Alexandra, Harmoneey Lee, Seanna, Al, and Alexandra.

What is Alexander O'Neal’s height?

He stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 75 kilograms. He also has a slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

O'Neal's music is known for its smooth vocals and classic R&B sound, which made him a famous artist during his heyday. Photo: @O'Neal (modified by author)

Alexander O'Neal's career

O'Neal is an American R&B singer and songwriter who has had a successful career in the music industry. Here is an overview of his career:

Early career

In Minneapolis, O'Neal initially joined a band called The Mystics before becoming a member of Flyte Tyme, which later evolved into The Time. Alexander's time in Minneapolis allowed him to hone his musical talents and develop his distinctive R&B and soul sound.

Solo career

O'Neal launched his solo career in the early 1980s. His debut solo album, Alexander O'Neal, was released in 1985 and featured the hit single Innocent. This album helped establish him as a prominent R&B artist.

Chart success

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Alexander O'Neal released several successful albums and singles. His notable hits include If You Were Here Tonight, Criticize, Fake, and Saturday Love (a duet with Cherrelle). These songs earned him recognition in both the R&B and pop music charts.

Alexander was associated with the band Flyte Tyme, which later evolved into The Time. Photo: @O'Neal (modified by author)

Alexander O'Neal’s albums

The American R&B and soul singer O'Neal has released several albums. His smooth and passionate vocals have made these tracks favourites among fans of R&B and soul music. Here is a list of his studio albums:

1985: Alexander O'Neal

1987: Hearsay

1988: My Gift to You

1991: All True Man

1993: Love Makes No Sense

1996: Lovers Again

2002: Saga of a Married Man

2008: Alex Loves

How many hits did Alexander O'Neal have?

O'Neal had several hits throughout his career in the R&B and soul music genres. Here are some of his notable hits:

If You Were Here Tonight

Criticize

Fake

Saturday Love

Never Knew Love Like This

Sunshine

What's Missing

A Broken Heart Can Mend

The Lovers

Innocent

All True Man

Hearsay

What was Alexander O'Neal's first album?

His first album, Alexander O'Neal, is self-titled and was released in 1985. The album marked the beginning of his solo career after joining various bands, including The Mystics and Flyte Tyme (which later became The Time). This debut solo album helped establish him as a prominent R&B and soul artist.

Alexander and his lovely wife, Cynthia O'Neal. Photo: @O'Neal (modified by author)

When did Alexander O'Neal come out?

He released his first album, Alexander O'Neal, in 1985. Since then, O'Neal has released more than nine studio albums, six compilations and two live albums.

Why did Alexander O'Neal leave The Time?

Alexander was associated with the band Flyte Tyme, which later evolved into The Time. However, he left the band before they gained widespread fame and success. He left the band because of being opinionated and having misunderstandings with his fellow band members.

What is Alexander O'Neal's net worth?

Alexander has an estimated net worth of $3 million. He derives his income from his music career.

Above is everything you need to know about Alexander O'Neal. While his career may have had its ups and downs, Alexander remains an influential figure in R&B music, and his music continues to be enjoyed by fans.

