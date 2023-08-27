Who is Conan's wife, Liza Powel O'Brien? Everything we know

Conan O'Brien is one of the most prominent late-night talk show hosts, with shows like Late Night with Conan O'Brien (1993–2009), The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien (2009–2010), and Conan (2010–2021) all bringing him millions of viewers. Conan's wife, Liza Powel O'Brien, is also successful in her own right but in a different career.

Conan O'Brien with his bride Liza Powel during their wedding day in 2002 at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, WA. Photo by Paul Brown

The couple has been together for over two decades and have begun their own family. But, they do not discuss their relationship or children, with Liza and their children mainly staying behind the scenes.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Liza Powel O'Brien/Elizabeth Ann Powel (birth name) Date of birth 12 November 1970 Age 52 years old as of August 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Bainbridge Island, Washington, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Married to Conan Christopher O'Brien (2002) Ethnicity White Gender Female Height 173 cm Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Pamela Powel and Jake Powel (most reported) Profession Copywriter and playwright Education Vassar College and Columbia University Native language English

Liza's family life is also somewhat under wraps, but she has some musical talent running in the family. Liza's father, Jake, was a famous local band in Seattle called the Dixieland band. Jake has since stuck to playing the guitar and now plays at the New Orleans Creole restaurant.

Conan O'Brien

Conan Christopher O'Brien was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, to parents Thomas Francis O'Brien and Ruthe Reardon. Growing up in a large Irish Catholic family, Conan's love for comedy began to show while he was young. Conan O'Brien's family have supported his career, especially his sisters, Kate B. O'Brien and Jane O'Brien.

How old is Conan O'Brien?

Born on 18 April 1963, Conan O'Brien's age is 60 at the time of writing. His zodiac sign is Aries.

TV host Conan O'Brien and his wife, Liza Powel, arrive at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on September 20, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Does Conan have kids?

Conan’s children include Neve O'Brien and Beckett O'Brien. Conan O'Brien's daughter, Neve, is 19 years old at the time of writing. His son, Beckett, is 17 years old.

How did Conan meet his wife?

The couple met while Liza attended a taping of Late Night. The duo connected at Conan's work, and the rest is history. They remain happily married today.

How long has Conan been married?

Conan and Liza met in 2000 and have been married since 2002. They have been married for 21 years in 2023.

Did Lisa Kudrow and Conan date?

The TV star's dating history includes being linked to actress Lisa Kudrow before becoming the massive name he is, but the timeframe in which they were a pair remains unknown. Of their relationship, Lisa said, after they dated for a while, she found they were 'better off as friends.'

Conan and his wife, Liza on their wedding day in 2002 and to the right they are pictured in 2022. Photos: Scott Olson, Rodin Eckenroth (Modified by author)

Conan O'Brien's height

Conan's height is one of the more talked-about topics regarding the star, as he is notably tall. He stands at an impressive 193 cm.

Conan O'Brien's net worth

The talk show host's net worth is most widely reported as somewhere between $175 million and $200 million. Liza Powel O'Brien's net worth remains unconfirmed.

Liza Powel O'Brien

Unlike her famous husband, much less is known about Liza's life. She happily supports her husband's commercial success but seems to prefer being a behind-the-scenes figure in comparison. Here is what we have gathered regarding Liza's private and professional life.

How old is Liza O'Brien?

The wife of Conan, Liza Powel O'Brien (age 52 as of August 2023) was born on 12 November 1970.

Liza Powel O'Brien and Conan O'Brien attend The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television's Comedy Legends on November 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by David Livingston

Liza Powel O'Brien's height

Conan O'Brien's wife's height is reported to be 173 cm. She is an estimated 20 cm shorter than her husband. Standing at 193 cm, Conan's height is taller than average.

Liza Powel O'Brien's ethnicity

Liza has been pictured with brown to blonde hair over the years and has blue eyes. She is Caucasian and is fair-skinned.

Liza Powel O'Brien's education

Liza has attended two tertiary education institutions. She is a graduate of both Vassar College and Columbia University. Vassar College is a coeducational private liberal arts college in Poughkeepsie, New York, while the prestigious Columbia University forms part of the Ivy League.

What does Liza Powel O'Brien do for a living?

Liza is credited online as a playwright and copywriter who has since come out with her podcast. Liza Powel O'Brien’s podcast, Significant Others, is a non-fiction podcast that focuses on the individuals behind prominent historical figures.

Liza Powel O'Brien is best known as Conan's wife. She has established herself as a successful writer.

