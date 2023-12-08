Mackenzie Ackles, Jensen Ackles' sister, is also in the entertainment industry

Mackenzie Ackles is the youngest sister of Jensen Ackles. The siblings appeared together in The CW dark fantasy drama Supernatural alongside their father, Alan. Where is she today?

Mackenzie Ackles' brother Jensen Ross (left) at the Variety Studio. Mackenzie in a Supernatural scene (right). Photo: @padacklestony on X, Astrid Stawiarz on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Actor Jensen Ross is one of TV's most popular faces. He was in 15 seasons of Supernatural, which aired its last episode in November 2020 and was voted the Hottest TV Star in People's Hottest Man Alive twice. His siblings have also been in show business but have not made consistent appearances like Jensen.

Mackenzie Ackles' profile summary

Full name Mackenzie Joan Ackles Date of birth 26th June 1985 Age 38 years old in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed, including Scottish, German, and English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Jeremy L. Stauffer (since 2010) Children Three Parents Actor Alan Roger and Donna Joan Schaffer Siblings Two brothers, including Joshua and Jensen. Profession Actress Known for Being actor Jensen Ackles' younger sister

How old is Mackenzie Ackles?

Mackenzie Ackles (age 38 years as of 2023) was born on 26th June 1985 in Dallas, Texas, United States. She has English, German, and Scottish roots.

Who are Mackenzie Ackles' parents?

She is the youngest daughter of actor Alan Roger and his long-term wife, Donna Joan Schaffer. Roger has been married to Donna Joan Shaffer since 1971 and is known for his roles in projects like Prison Break, Supernatural, and Devour.

Actor Jensen Ross and his wife, actress Danneel, arrive at the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Mackenzie Ackles' family

Mackenzie is the youngest of three siblings. Her elder brother Joshua (born in May 1974) is an actor and producer known for his work in Devour, Supernatural, and the TV film Blonde. He has mainly stayed out of the limelight.

Her famous brother Jensen Ross (born in March 1978) is best known for his role as Dean Winchester in the horror-fantasy series Supernatural (2005 to 2020). He has also appeared in projects like Days of Our Lives, Dark Angel, Smallville, and The Boys. Jensen has been married to actress Danneel since May 2010 and has three children.

Mackenzie Ackles' husband and children

She tied the knot with her husband, Jeremy L. Stauffer, in November 2010. The couple has three children and lives a quiet life in Texas.

Mackenzie Ackles' brother, American actor Jensen, in a scene for Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Photo: ABC

Source: Getty Images

How much is Mackenzie Ackles' salary?

There are no records to help estimate her salary and net worth. Her brother Jensen has an estimated net worth of $14 million and made around $175 thousand per episode of Supernatural from 2005 to 2020.

What episode of Supernatural is Mackenzie Ackles in?

Mackenzie Ackles' Supernatural role was as an extra in season 2, episode 3 (Bloodlust) and season 7, episode 6 (Slash Fiction). She has yet to land more roles.

Unlike her famous brother Jensen, Mackenzie Ackles chose a quieter life away from the limelight. She has not revealed when she will make a comeback to the screens.

READ ALSO: What is Mattie Westbrouck's gender? What are the TikToker's pronouns?

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Mattie Westbrouck's personal life. The social media star is known for their TikTok account, @westbrouk, which has over 11 million followers.

Mattie uses their platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and address the challenges facing the community. Check their article for more on their gender identity and preferred pronouns.

Source: Briefly News