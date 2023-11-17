What is Mattie Westbrouck's gender? What are the TikToker's pronouns?

Mattie Westbrouck is a famous digital content creator who gained fame because of their TikTok uploads. They are part of the queer community and often share their views on the issues facing its members. This article highlights Mattie Westbrouck's gender and preferred pronouns.

Social media personality Mattie Westbrouck. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mattie Westbrouck started uploading social media content in 2018. Their popularity grew exponentially, earning them millions of fans across various platforms. They often share their personal stories and coming-out experiences to help struggling LGBTQ+ individuals.

Mattie Westbrouck's profile summary and bio

Birth name Madeline Date of birth 2nd September 2000 Age 23 years in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth United States Nationality American Gender Non-binary transgender Pronouns Not labelled Parents Adriana and Baron Vanhansobrouck Siblings Two, including Hannah and Nolan Profession Social media personality Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube X

Mattie Westbrouck's age

The social media personality was born on 2nd September 2000 (23 years in 2023) in the United States to businessman Baron Vanhonsebrouck and his wife, Adriana. They have two siblings: sister Hannah, a personal blogger and TikTok star, and brother Nolan, a voice actor and creative director.

Is Mattie Westbrouck transgender?

Mattie is a transgender celebrity. They were born female and given the name Madeline. They started questioning their sexual orientation when they were around 13 and decided to come out as non-binary transgender when they reached 14 in 2014.

The TikToker's parents were initially sceptical before accepting their child's identity.

American TikToker Mattie Westbrouck. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Mattie Westbrouck's pronouns

The American TikToker does not have a pronoun preference yet. They asked fans to give them time as they tried to figure out suitable pronouns. They are comfortable being referred to using any pronoun, including he/she/they.

Mattie Westbrouck's relationship status

The internet personality has not been romantically linked to anyone lately. They have, however, been in several previous relationships. They were dating social media star Isabella Avila, who is known for their onlyjayus TikTok account. Mattie was previously thought to be dating fellow influencer Carmdyn Grey, but they came out to deny the rumour.

Social media personalities Mattie Westbrouck and Isabella Avilla dated. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Mattie Westbrouck's TikTok

The online influencer started making social media content in 2018 after graduating high school. Their TikTok account, @westbrouck, has over 11.1 million followers today. They created their self-titled YouTube account in April 2018, and it currently has over 3.16 million subscribers with over 1.9 billion combined views.

Their Instagram popularity has also been growing, and they currently have more than 1 million followers. Their content includes LGBTQ+ community issues, funny skits, point-of-view videos, personal stories, and question-answer uploads.

What movie is Mattie Westbrouck in?

Mattie Westbrouck's movies include the short drama Born This Way, in which she portrayed Supernova. In 2022, she appeared in an episode of POVs talk show series, which focuses on controversial topics affecting Gen Z.

Social media personality Mattie Westbrouck. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Mattie Westbrouck's gender story is a motivation to others struggling with their identity but afraid to come out. Their journey started with resistance from their parents, who eventually became their biggest supporters.

