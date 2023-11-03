What happened to Stetson Bennett, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback?

Stetson Bennett is an American football quarterback, currently signed with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. In September 2023, he was placed on the non-football injury list and has been out of the game since. What happened to him?

Stetson Bennett's talent had not been recognized when he joined the University of Georgia's Bulldogs. He began his collegiate career as a walk-on but later became a starting quarterback. He won the Bulsworth and Manning Awards and became a two-time CFP National Championship Offensive MVP.

Stetson Bennett's profile summary and bio

Full name Stetson Flemming Bennet IV Other names The Mailman Date of birth 28 October 1997 Age 26 years in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Recorded weight 86 kg (190 lb) Gender Male Parents Pharmacists Denise and Stetson Bennett III Siblings Four Education University of Georgia (Economics) Profession NFL player Player position Quarterback Team Los Angeles Rams (Since 2023) Player number 13 Social media X

Stetson Bennett's age

The quarterback was born on 28 October 1997 (26 years in 2023) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States and grew up in Blackshear, Georgia. Stetson Bennett's height is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and he weighs around 190lb.

Who is Stetson Bennett's father?

Stetson Bennett's parents, Stetson Bennett III and Denise, graduated from the University of Georgia in 1996 with Pharmacy qualifications. They own Bennet's Hometown Pharmacy, founded in 2004.

The QB's father was a walk-on quarterback at Georgia Southern University before he relocated to UGA to pursue a pharmacy degree. His grandfather, Buddy Bennett, was also a QB at the University of South Carolina and later became a coach.

The athlete is the eldest of five siblings: three brothers, Knox, Maverick, and Luke; and a sister, Olivia. His brother Luke Henry joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a walk-on wide receiver.

Stetson Bennett's education

The athlete went to Pierce County High School in Blackshear, Georgia, where he graduated in 2017. He then enrolled at the University of Georgia and joined the football team as a redshirt.

In 2018, he left UGA and joined Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, before returning to UGA in January 2020. Despite spending six years at UGA studying economics, he has yet to graduate.

Stetson Bennett's stats

While playing for Pierce County High School, the quarterback had 3700 passing yards, 500 rushing yards, and 40 touchdowns. He totalled 8429 passing yards, 530 rushing yards, and 66 touchdowns during the 42 career games he played for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Bennett was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams as the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft in April 2023, as a backup to Matthew Stafford. In September 2023, he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and was replaced by Brett Rypien as backup QB.

Notable Stetson Bennett's football highlights include:

Named to All-State 3A Second Team in his senior year at Pierse County High School

Offensive Player of the Year as a junior at Pierce County High School

Named to the Preseason All-States Academic Team twice

Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year while at Jones College

Two-time CFP National Champion in 2021 and 2022

Two-time CFP National Championship Offensive MVP in 2021 and 2022

Manning Award in 2022

Burlsworth Trophy in 2022

Second-team All-SEC in 2022

How much money did Stetson Bennett make?

Stetson Bennett's contract with the Los Angeles Rams is a 4-year deal worth $4.5 million. His average salary is $1.13 million.

Stetson Bennett's net worth

The athlete is estimated to be worth around $3 million. In addition to his football career, he also earns from endorsements.

Stetson Bennett's illness

It is unclear what the NFL athlete is dealing with after he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on 13 September 2023. When asked about Stetson's absence, LA Rams coach Sean McVay did not give a clear update.

Can Stetson Bennett go to the NFL?

The footballer will likely be out of the game for the remaining 2023 season. LA Rams head coach Sean McVay said the NFL athlete is doing well but had no update on his return to the squad.

I'm not ready to say that he won't be back with us at all this year, but it's probably less likely than it is likely he would be.

Stetson Bennett's consistent hard work landed him on the Los Angeles Rams squad despite starting his career as a walk-on. It remains unclear what he is dealing with, but hopefully, he will return to the field soon.

