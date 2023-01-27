The untold truth of Rick Steves' ex-wife Anne Steves: What do we know about her?

Rick Steves' documented global travels over the years have made him a household name, along with his now ex-wife, Anne Steves. Even though the pair have split up, there is still plenty of interest in her life. Here, we detail her full biography and other intriguing facts about her famous ex-husband.

Rick Steves’ ex-wife tends to shy away from the limelight, but there are some widely reported facts about her despite this. For starters, she is a nurse and social activist, showing her concern and care for others. Here is a summary of Anne Steves’ biography so long before we detail her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Anne Steves Date of birth 4 April 1960 Age 62 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Snohomish, Washington, USA (most commonly reported) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (previously married to Rick Steves until 2010) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 58 kg (most commonly reported) Height 165 cm Hair colour Medium brown Eye colour Grey Children Jackie Steves and Andy Steves Profession Nurse and social activist Native language English Net worth $500,000 to $10 million (undisclosed)

Rick Steves’ divorce from his ex-partner caused quite a stir when it was announced back in 2010, as fans grew to know and love the charismatic travel writer. But, both parties seem to be doing well after the split, focusing on their personal goals and children. Here is what else we know about them as a couple and individuals.

How did Rick Steves make his money?

The public figure is an esteemed travel writer and TV personality, exploring all parts of the globe and documenting his unique experiences. He is arguably most well-known for his travel documentaries, including Rick Steves' Europe.

Where is Rick Steve now?

According to his official website, he spends four months each year in Europe where he spends his time researching, structuring his tour programme, recording for his TV programmes and discovering new, intriguing things for travellers to know.

When he is not in Europe working, he spends his leisure time either in the Cascade mountains with family or is at his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where he currently also works and resides.

Are Rick and Anne Steves still married?

As mentioned earlier, the long-term couple is no more, as they officially divorced in 2010.

Who is Rick Steves married to now?

Since Rick Steves’ wife went her own way, he has not gone on to remarry. Rick Steves’ partner was last reported to be Shelley Bryan Wee in 2020. The state of their relationship is not confirmed as of 2023.

Rick Steves and Trish Feaster were rumoured to be an item after he posted to her social media referring to her as his partner back in 2013, leaving fans to speculate. However, the nature of their relationship was never confirmed.

Anne Steves’ age

His ex-wife is 62 years of age as of 2023.

Anne Steves’ family

The former couple shares two children together, Jackie Steves and Andy Steves.

How much is Steves’ net worth?

Thanks to his hugely successful career, Rick Steves’ net worth is estimated to be $15 million.

Anne Steves’ net worth

Her net worth has been reported differently by various sources but is believed to be anywhere between $500,000 and $10 million.

Anne Steves’ profiles

The reclusive figure does not have any form of social media.

Besides what we know about her popular ex-husband and their life together, there is not much else widely available regarding Anne Steves. Based on her lack of social media and approach to fame, we can safely assume she prefers to live a more lowkey life.

