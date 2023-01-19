The personal life of Jeff Tietjens, Aisha Tyler's ex-husband

Jeff Tietjens is a successful lawyer, but he is widely recognized as the ex-husband of one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment, Aisha Tyler. With a career spanning two decades, Tietjens has had a hand in some of the most high-profile legal cases of recent times, earning him the respect of his peers and clients. Whether in the courtroom or the boardroom, Tietjens is a force to be reckoned with.

Jeff Tietjens and Aisha Tyler were together for 20 years. Photo: @HRCFertilityEncinoWestlake, @praise.c.lee on Facebook (modified by author)

The legal field is among the most demanding and challenging careers ever. Jeff Tietjens is a prominent lawyer and the ex-husband of renowned actress and comedian Aisha Tyler. With over 20 years of experience in the legal field, Tietjens has built a reputation as a highly respected and successful attorney.

Jeff Tietjens’ profile summary

Full name Jeffery C. Tietjens Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1970 Age 52 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence San Francisco, California Nationality American Ethnicity Italian-American Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Father Ronald Christopher Tietjens Mother Charlotte Brandt Siblings Lenore M. Tietjens, Sharon A. Tietjens, Jeffrey C. Tietjens Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Aisha C. Tyler (1994 - 2017) Education Dartmouth College, Loyola Law School Profession Attorney Net worth $8 million

Jeff Tietjens’ bio

Aisha Tyler’s ex-husband was born and raised in San Francisco, California, United States. However, he is originally from Chalfont, Pennsylvania. He was born into the family of the late Ronald Christopher Tietjens and Charlotte Brandt.

His father played football for the Nittany Lions while at university. Jeff Tietjens’ parents were college sweethearts. Unfortunately, his mother passed away on 5 December 2008 at the age of 68 years.

He is not the only child in his family. The attorney has two siblings: Lenore M. Tietjens and Sharon A. Tietjens, Jeffrey C. Tietjens.

Educational background

After completing high school, he went to Dartmouth College. He graduated with a degree in Law and Administration. Later, he proceeded to Loyola Law School, where he earned his master’s degree.

Career

Jeff Tietjens is a highly successful lawyer with a career spanning two decades. He owns and operates law firms in New York and San Francisco, providing expert legal representation to clients across various industries.

Tietjens has built a reputation as a skilled and experienced attorney known for his ability to navigate complex legal cases and achieve favourable outcomes for his clients.

Unfortunately, the name of Jeff Tietjens’ attorney law firm remains unknown, as he has not made it public. However, his reputation as a skilled and experienced attorney is well-known in the legal community and beyond. He is respected by his peers and clients alike and is considered one of the top lawyers in his field.

What is Jeff Tietjens’ net worth?

Aisha Tyler’s ex-husband allegedly has a net worth of $8 million. He has earned this fortune through his legal career.

Is Aisha Tyler remarried?

No. She has remained divorced since ending her 20-years marriage with attorney Jeff Tietjens. The ex-couple separated in January 2015, but their divorce was finalized in 2017. According to People magazine, the two were college sweethearts. They tied the knot in 1994.

The couple met while they were in college. The divorce was finalized in 2017, with the couple citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Who is Jeff Tietjens’ new wife?

The attorney is reportedly single. There are no details of him getting a new wife. So, who is Aisha Tyler's husband? She is also not married. They decided to remain unmarried after their split.

What ethnicity is Aisha Tyler?

The actress is of mixed ethnicity: Afro-American, Scottish, and English ancestry.

Does Aisha Tyler have children?

Jeff Tietjens did not have kids with Aisha Tyler. They had challenges conceiving, and Aisha was open about it. The TV personality opened up about the matter on the Talk in 2011. She said,

The hardest part is I really love my husband – he’s such a good person and he would be such a great father.

Jeff Tietjens is a legal expert known for easily navigating the most challenging legal waters. He is a legal eagle with a keen eye for detail and an unyielding passion for justice. Whether in the courtroom or behind closed doors, he is a legal powerhouse that always gets the job done.

