Whether you are looking at which career you want to study after school or want to know what to expect financially if you enter the field of law, knowing the associated income plays an essential role in your future choices. So, how much does a lawyer earn per month?

This career field is regarded as a high-paying occupation. Photo: gorodenkoff

Source: Getty Images

The average advocate's salary in South Africa can vary drastically, depending on the company and level of experience. But, online reports estimate that it can be anywhere from R 793 688.06 to R 1 063 879.74 annually.

Knowing this, how much do lawyers earn in South Africa per month? In comparison, the average lawyer salary in South Africa is R 720 003 per year or R 369 per hour. Again, this amount varies depending on the standard rate an institution offers and the experience level of the induvial.

Are lawyers well-paid in South Africa?

The average lawyer salary in South Africa in 2022 shows that this job is a highly sought-after position for its respected title and the substantial pay that comes with it, making it a popular qualification.

How much are lawyers paid in South Africa?

Although an average income is associated with the occupation, it can vary drastically depending on what area of law you have branched into and what experience you have within that niche.

For example, an advocate generally gets paid more than a lawyer because advocates use their knowledge and skillset to represent an individual in court. A lawyer can only use the knowledge gained to guide and advise a client.

How much does an LLB lawyer earn per month in South Africa?

Somebody specialising in this form of law earns R 960 000 per year or R492 per hour. Entry-level positions began at R 223 449 per year, with the most experienced individuals making up to R 5 464 800 per year.

Highly-specialised and experienced individuals in this field can reach values of up to R3 500 000 annually. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

How much do family lawyers earn in South Africa?

Most sources estimate the income for this niche to be between R200 000 and R222 000 annually.

What type of lawyer pays the most?

The highest-paid lawyers in South Africa are trial lawyers, which can be either criminal or civil litigation. The average criminal lawyer's salary in South Africa is R669 387 annually, with the most senior positions offering around R838 634 annually.

The average corporate lawyer salary in South Africa per month is estimated to be R24 950.66, making that an average of R299 408.00 annually. In comparison, a private lawyer's salary can begin at R1 500 000 to R3 500 000 if you fall under general counsel with an in-house position within the Commerce and Industry niche.

A medical lawyer's salary in South Africa per month can go up to anywhere between R900 000 and R1 400 000 if you are a senior associate with five to six years of post-qualified experience.

How much do beginner lawyers make in South Africa?

Junior positions for this occupation can begin at R15 922 per month, but that value varies.

Knowing how much a lawyer earns in South Africa helps you better decide whether the job occupation is the right career path for you and which area of law to specialise in according to your career expectations.

READ ALSO: List of courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 (including courses not funded)

If you are looking at studying further and reaching your dream job, Briefly.co.za wrote an article about how you can save money if money is an issue.

The article lists courses funded by NSFAS in 2022 and courses not funded.

Source: Briefly News