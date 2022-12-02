Whether it be big or small, having a place to call your own is a significant milestone for anyone. We're all dealt different cards in life and not everyone has the financial ability to buy a house. Nonetheless, it is inspiring to see determined South Africans using what they have to make their home-living goals a reality.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

According to the National Department of Housing, South Africa has over two million shacks and small rooms of different shapes, colours and sizes.

The living conditions of people in these homes are terrible due to a lack of electricity, running water or toilets. But for about seven million people, life goes on, and they make the best of what they have.

Hardworking South Africans have proved that a living space doesn't need to be big to be a home. Image: Thembi's Linen/Facebook, Ramukanela Ramanole Mutavhatsindi Mukundi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The true cost of buying a house in South Africa

With unemployment at a high, failure to launch and sustain RDP housing projects, and an ever-increasing standard of living in South Africa, the sad reality is that the majority of people will never be able to buy a house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to a report by BusinessTech in 2021, the average price of freehold homes was R1 352 712. That’s not to mention all the additional hidden costs to buying a house, including Transfer Duty, Bond Costs, Deeds Office Fee and Conveyancer’s Fee.

BusinessTech defined a Conveyancer’s Fee as the money a new homeowners pays the conveyancer in return for registering ownership of the property, which can range anywhere between R16 000 excluding VAT for a R500k home and about R57 000 excluding VAT and more for properties over R5 million.

Since the majority of people in SA will likely never be able to afford these prices, many have decided to take their ‘humble’ homes and turn it into their own sanctuaries. Whether it is renovating shacks or pimping out one-bedroom apartments, South Africans are no longer allowing the crippling economic situation define their living conditions.

Briefly News compiled several moments peeps showed off their humble abodes in posts that had many netizens in awe of their homemaking efforts.

1. Woman shows off her neat and tidy rental room online

First up, we have a young South African woman, Tumie Lepiki Nyoni, who proudly took to social media to show her beautiful rental room.

Tumie posted photos of her room on the Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group, which showed a room with numerous items and furniture neatly placed in the small space.

She also displayed her neatly made bedroom, kitchen, and lounge area.

A woman proudly showed off her neat rental room. Image: Tumie Lepiki Nyoni. Image: Thembi's Linen/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She captioned the Facebook post:

"First time posting my rental room. I call it "My little Paris" and still fixing it please correct me."

2. Young woman turns her one room into a whole house which she only pays R1.1k rent for

Women are doing it for themselves in Mzansi. Ntando MaMvelase Mthembu posted images of her one room, which she has managed to turn into a whole house, and only pays R1 100 for rent a month.

The well-utilised space comprises a kitchen, dining room, lounge and bedroom all in one. It boasts lovely furniture pieces and is undeniably neat and clean.

A woman has made the most of the little space she calls home. Image: Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ntando captioned the Facebook post:

"My one room!"

Several netizens responded to the post with compliments on her humble abode and others with further suggestions on how she could possibly improve it.

3. Man transforms shack into R40k apartment in viral tiktok video

One local man did the absolute most when transforming his simple shack into a functional cottage. The video made rounds on TikTok, and people were amazed.

The proud homeowner had to build the entire structure from the ground up. TikTok user @mcbride_s detailed how he built the humble, impressive home. He even listed the materials he used to construct it.

Mzansi loves to see locals upgrading their shacks. A netizen asked how much his building project cost, and he said:

"I spent +- R40K on this project."

Now, this is inspiring! Well done bhuti.

4. Man proudly shows off the single bedroom house he built

Many people dream of building or owning their own homes, but only some get the opportunity. One man, Trevor Menlyn Sidogi, wanted to upgrade his living conditions.

Although he doesn't have the capital to build a big house just yet, Trevor does not let it stop him from building a cosy one-bedroom home. In 2020, Trevor took to Twitter to show off his new crib. He captioned the post:

"In life, appreciate even the little things. Finally, I'm the one-room house owner."

5. Local woman shows off one room house, SA impressed

Another young woman, Aladye Chibwana, also showed off her humble abode by sharing images on Thembi's Linen Facebook group.

The images show how she has smartly divided the space into different home compartments, namely, a kitchen, bedroom and lounge area with all the necessary furniture.

Man Transforms Shack Into R40k Apartment and 5 Other Hardworking Peeps Prove a Room Can Be a Home, SA Inspired

Source: Facebook

There is no denying that this woman puts a lot of effort into her space by ensuring it lacks nothing!

6. Mzansi stans man after showing off fully furnished shack

South Africans could not stop raving over one man’s shack decor. Ramukanela Ramanole Mutavhatsindi Mukundi showed off the interior of his humble home and online users could not believe that he managed to do so much in such a small space.

Mukundi shared a picture of his well-organised, fully furnished shack that included a fridge, microwave and couch.

Many commented on the post with compliments for the owner. Mzansi loves seeing people with excellent shacks. A lot of people could not stop raving about how well he did.

A man showed off his shack and left netizens in awe. Image: Facebook/Ramukanela Ramanole Mutavhatsindi Mukundi

Source: Facebook

These amazing peeps proved that home is truly where the heart is, regardless of size or location. Putting in the effort to make a basic room a sanctuary goes a long way, and may just inspire a stranger to do the same.

Proud man shows off super neat shack, sparks massive debate on social media

Briefly News previously reported that while a tin shack might not be much to many people, it is home to many in Mzansi.

Showing off how clean and tidy a person keeps their space, social media user @babeotswejang sparked a debate.

Keeping your space neat and tidy is not determined by your socioeconomic status but by your personality and values.

Social media user @babeotswejang shared a picture of a shack kept in tip-top condition, claiming there is no reason for anyone's space to be untidy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News