The tiny homes South Africa craze: what is it and are they affordable?

The tiny homes craze is in full swing lately, with many South Africans turning to this way of living for a more minimalist and eco-friendly lifestyle. It also offers an easier way to relocate if you do not like staying stagnant in a place for too long. Here is everything you need to know about tiny homes in South Africa and what the lifestyle entails.

This small-scale lifestyle is believed to have initially been conceptualised in the 1970s, with names such as Allan Wexler, Lloyd Kahn, and Lester Walker all being accredited to bringing the idea into a mainstream way of living.

The movement focuses on downsizing your house and way of living, with minimalism at the forefront. Living in a tiny house in South Africa has many benefits, including less clutter and time spent cleaning, more money in your pocket, and a more carbon-friendly footprint being left behind.

Can I build a tiny house in South Africa?

If you want to live permanently in one of these houses, you must meet the National Building Regulations (NBR) requirements, except for the dimensions, since this differs from common living spaces.

Do you need council consent for a tiny house?

Any tiny house regulations in South Africa can be found on your local municipality's website, which will give you a better understanding of the guidelines for living within this form of housing without running into any issues with the government.

Who builds tiny houses in South Africa?

Various companies within the country specialise in this way of living, making your transition from big-scale living to a more minimalistic approach much more accessible. Tinyhome Africa is one of the places you can go to, a proudly South African brand that offers this accommodation on wheels for extra convenience.

Another organisation that specialises in this form of accommodation is Wanderlust Co, which designs, manufactures, furnishes, delivers and instructs you on how to care for the residence properly.

How much does a tiny home cost in South Africa?

Tiny home prices in South Africa differ from one company to another, making it difficult to give one set price for this form of accommodation. But, you can expect to pay between R270,000 and R850,000 for these facilities.

What is the cost of the IKEA tiny home?

Getting your hands on a tiny house for sale in South Africa through IKEA may be challenging, as only one afflicted brand imports the products, Home Swede Home. But, you may be able to pre-order one through them. You need to contact the company directly to see if they can fulfil that request.

Are there tiny house communities in South Africa?

The tiny home community in South Africa is small, especially compared with other places, such as the USA, which has embraced the movement more fully for extended periods. That being said, you can still find a sense of community locally.

The easiest way to find this community is through social media, such as Facebook groups or other online platforms with an established group setting.

Where can I park my tiny house in South Africa?

If the accommodation is on wheels and can be moved around easily, you could get away with various caravan parks and other similar living spaces. However, you would need to contact the owners of the said accommodation space you are looking at to ensure there are no issues with where you place your house.

Supposing you are keen to join the tiny home craze in South Africa, you can simply contact one of the companies mentioned above, who will happily give you all the necessary information on finding something best suited to your needs and budget.

