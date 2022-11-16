It is a crucial function of every government in a country to provide welfare services for its citizens. Therefore, the South African government has made it a priority to help Mzansis that have low income with the HSS Housing Subsidy System. While this is not automatic, knowledge of the steps and requirements is imperative.

HSS housing scheme is one of the governmental programs that ease South Africa's social issues, including housing, clean water, sanitation, and electricity. It has built the country in human resources and reputation. The reason is that South Africa is now classified as one of the few countries in Africa with the nicest housing projects and infrastructures. "So, how can I check my RDP house status check?" You may ask.

What does HSS stand for in housing?

It stands for Housing Subsidy System. It is a program that allows low-income families in South Africa to acquire a house built by the government through subsidy. According to the Department of Human Settlement, these houses are called RDP (Reconstruction and Development). Former President Nelson Mandela introduced it in 1994 to aid the socioeconomic state of the country.

HSS serves as a single point of entry to matters concerning housing subsidies for South Africa. As a result, an HSS portal provides visitors access to housing statistics founded on tangible information derived from the Provincial housing database. It also enables registered users to access live data related to their projects.

Requirements for applying for RDP house

Before applying, below are the requirements you must meet:

Be a South African citizen or have a permanent resident permit;

You must be 18 years or older;

You must be a first-time homeowner;

You are contractually capable;

You must be married or cohabiting with a partner;

You must be single or divorced and have financial dependants. Here, the children must not be yours;

You earn less than R3,500 as a household income monthly. You are not qualified if it exceeds this amount or is the total family income;

You must be a single military veteran without financial dependant (only for Military Veterans)

You must be a first-time beneficiary of government subsidy, or you and your partner have never received it.

After fulfilling all criteria, you can apply for the HSS housing RDP houses at the Provincial Department of Human Settlement or the Local Municipality with your spouse or partner if you have one. Alongside, you must possess these essential documents:

You and your spouse or partner's identity documents;

If you have any children, you must submit their birth certificates;

If working, there must be proof of income (salary, pay slip, or letter of employment);

Disability certification from an eligible medical practitioner (if applicable).

How do I apply for an RDP house?

There are two ways to apply; one is by manually filling out a form, and the other is by following an online process.

Manual process

When you manually complete an RDP housing subsidy application form, depending on your location, you register with the National Housing Needs Register or the Municipal Housing Demands Database.

Afterwards, you will be listed on the housing waiting list before receiving evidence of registration, a C form indicating your application date and number. These details are important during the RDP housing status check. Photocopy samples of the necessary documents and certify them at your closest magistrates' court or police station or before visiting a satellite office.

Online application process

Another way to apply is via an online process which entails the following:

Log into the RDP online application system; Choose a new application form; Ascertain your details; Fill in the online RDP house application form.

How can I check my RDP house status?

Questions like, "how do I check my housing status?" is no longer new. But the good news is it is easy and quick to check your status online if you have an internet-enabled device. The steps to check HSS online for the RDP houses' status are as follows:

Log into the housing subsidy portal at hssonline.gov.za. Enter your ID number; Wait till your status pops up.

Apart from this, other ways to check are:

Go to your nearest Municipal office with your C form;

Send an email to info.dhs.gov.za and give your ID number;

Call the toll-free number at 0800 146 873;

Send your ID number via SMS to 44108.

If you have been approved and allocated a house, the Municipality will inform and invite you to sign a Happy Letter and service agreement. Afterwards, you will be given the keys to your house and a title deed indicating you are the legal owner of the house. Notify the Sattelite Office if there is any change in your:

Residential and posting details;

Health status;

Your working status (if you lose or find a job).

But then, the period of occupancy is for eight years, and you are not permitted to rent or sell the house except you return to the state.

HSS online portal

The HSS portal allows you to make some changes. The subscription administrators area makes changing or reviewing information in a subscription account easy for administrators. Likewise, users can change or update their contact details from the User Administration section.

How to add a subscription account participant

To do this from the member's area, follow these steps:

Click the button showing the designated new member and enter the individual's email address; Then, click the "Send email" button; Wait for an email notification containing the online registration instructions for each email address; Each person clicks the special online link of HSS found in the email notification; Once the page opens up, they can register to participate in the subscription account.

How to edit and delete

Click the member link at the top of the Subscriber Accounts Management area; Afterwards, either remove or make changes, depending on what you intend to achieve; Click the "Save changes" button once you edit the role of a member. Click the "Confirm" button if you are through removing a member.

How do you qualify for FLISP?

If your RDP housing subsidy application is unsuccessful, you can avail yourself of the opportunity enshrined in the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP). Below is how to qualify as a FLISP applicant.

As a first-time home buyer, your gross household earnings are from R3501 to R22 000 per month;

Must be over 18 years and eligible for a legal contract;

Be an RSA citizen with a valid ID or permanent valid resident permit;

Never have benefitted from the Housing scheme;

Possess an Approval in Principle (AIP) of a home loan from any accredited South African bank;

You must be married or cohabiting or single with financial dependents;

You must not have a fixed residential property.

But then, remember that the following documents are a must for you to have:

Certified copies of identity documents (IDs);

Certified copies of dependents' birth certificates;

Certified copy of the marriage certificate or final order of divorce

Original current payslip or affidavit confirming unemployment or proof of social grant;

Certified copy of the deed of sale or offer to purchase (if applicable);

Certified copy of the bond approval or quotation (if applicable);

Original or certified copy of the statement of the transfer cost from transferring attorney (if applicable).

The Department of Human Settlement processes and administer applications for FLISP subsidies. Once pre-approved for a home loan, you can apply for a FLISP subsidy at your local Department of Human Settlement office or call the National Housing Finance Corporation at 010 085 2199.

HSS Housing Subsidy System is one of the successful development projects in South Africa. It has raised the standard of living of its citizens and taken many off the streets.

