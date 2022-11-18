Brits traffic department guide: Madibeng Municipality DL application and renewal

Traffic rules ensure the safety of motorists and road users on South African roads. Getting a licence is the first step in this journey. So, if you live within the Madibeng Municipality, you must go through these details about the Brits traffic department.

Owning a driving licence means you can drive on South African roads. However, there is a criterion for the acquisition of this important document. So, if you have been thinking of getting one, go through these details of the Madibeng Municipality DL application and renewal process.

Madibeng traffic department

Organisation Madibeng Municipality Facility Apply for a driver's licence and renewal of a driver's licence Location Brits

How to apply for a Madibeng Municipality driver's licence

If you live within the Madibeng Municipality and would like to apply for your driver's licence, you must fill in the driver's licence renewal form. It is accessible at the Driving Licence Testing Centre. You will also be required to present the following documents:

Your identification document

A valid learners licence

Four clear identification photos

The Madibeng Municipality DL application fees

You will also be required to pay R252 for a heavy vehicle and R222 for a light vehicle. You will be issued a testing date upon submitting the above documents and making the payment. However, you must be sixteen years or older if you need a motorcycle licence and eighteen years for a car licence.

Madibeng Municipality DL application requirements

For you to qualify for testing that will ultimately result in your award of a driver's permit, you are required to meet the following requirements:

Pay the test fees depending on the type of vehicle you will be driving

A roadworthy vehicle of a class you have applied for

Proof of identification

Proof of payment

After taking the test and passing it, you will be issued a temporary permit that complies with the terms of Regulation 107. Your card driver's licence will be ready for collection approximately four weeks after taking the test.

How to renew your Madibeng Municipality driver's licence

Your driving permit is only valid after a stipulated period, and the expiry date is indicated on the card. So you will need to renew it. Follow these steps to renew your licence:

Fill in the form DR1

Provide an acceptable identity document

Provide four identical photos

Provide the expired licence card

Pay a transaction fee of R222

Undergo eye testing to ascertain that you are physically fit to drive.

In case you lose your permit, you will need to renew it. Do so by following these steps:

Fill in the declaration form in respect of the lost documents

Fill in the form DL1

Provide the acceptable identity document

Provide four identical photos

Pay the prescribed fee

How much is it to renew your driving licence in Brits?

Renewing your permit is cheaper than getting a new one. You will incur a cost of R222 to process a new licence.

How to apply for Madibeng Municipality PDP

To drive on public South African roads transporting goods or passengers for income, you must possess a Professional Driving Permit (PDP). The permit is issued alongside the driver's licence and there are age restrictions depending on motor vehicle categories as highlighted below:

18 years or older for a goods vehicle

21 years or older for a passenger vehicle

25 years or older for a dangerous good vehicles

PDP requirements

You qualify to apply for a PDP if you meet these requirements:

Have a driver's licence for the type of vehicle in question

Have a doctor certify you as medically fit to drive

Have an approved training body certify your competence 9for category D or dangerous vehicles)

Do not have a criminal record in the past five years

Have never been convicted of a criminal offence or paid an admission-of-guilt fine.

Have never had your driving permit suspended

Operating a vehicle for which a PDP is required demands caution. Be careful to drive the car on a public road if you have a PDB for the appropriate category.

PDP application requirements

Before proceeding with the application procedure, ensure you have the following documents:

Identity document (ID), South African passport, driving licence card

Four identical black-and-white photographs

A training certificate (where applicable)

A valid driving licence

A medical certificate that is not older than two months

Other professional driving permits you possess

Proof of postal and residual address

How to apply for Madibeng Municipality PDP

The application procedure involves the following steps:

Visiting your nearest driving licence testing centre and fill in the application for the professional driving permit form (PD1). Completing the notification of change of address of person or organisation (NCP) form. Providing the prescribed documents and the stipulated fee. Take an eye test at the testing centre. Providing the conviction report (police clearance by the traffic department) accessible at the nearest police station after paying the prescribed fee.

PDP fee

Acquiring a PDP licence costs R432. R80 is payable to AFSWITCH, the agency responsible for police clearance. Deposit the application fees through this bank address:

Account name: Ideco AFISwitch (Pty) Ltd

Ideco AFISwitch (Pty) Ltd Bank: ABSA

ABSA Branch: Business Banking Johannesburg North

Business Banking Johannesburg North Account Type: Cheque

Cheque Account number: 4074078548

4074078548 Branch code: 630256

Where do you pay traffic fines in Brits?

You can pay traffic fines at your nearest municipal court via cheque, cash or postal order. You could also pay via these outlets:

Spar

Lewis

Boxer

Shoprite

Checkers

Engen Quickshops

At any Pick n Pay store

At any cashiers or ATMs in ABSA banks

Any First National Bank (FNB) outlets

Any South African Postal Office

Internet banking (This option only works for ABSA bank internet clients)

You could also pay online through these platforms:

Paycity

Pocit

Brits licence department's contact number

For any clarification regarding Brits traffic, reach out to the department through these Madibeng Municipality contact details:

Physical address: Address: Barnard St, Brits, 0250, South Africa

Address: Barnard St, Brits, 0250, South Africa Phone: +27 12 318 9100

These details about the Brits traffic department guide take you through the driver's licence acquisition process. If you have meant to get yours, follow the abovementioned steps.

