Top 15 cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa in 2024

The bakkie bug seems to have bitten many South African car users. This is because there are different bakkie brands and models of these vehicles nowadays. If you have also been observing and are becoming interested in this kind of car, it will not hurt to note some of the cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa that will give you value for your money.

New single cab bakkies in South Africa are affordable and reliable. Photo: @Anno Amazing Cars unregistered, @Rehaan Ahmed, @Carnversations, @Auto Car Dealer Penang_Gnny (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The most affordable bakkies in South Africa are the products of different companies like Toyota, Nissan, and Great Wall Motors (GWM). If you hear bakkies for the first time, South Africans use the term to refer to pick-up trucks that serve various purposes. They can be used as a private family vehicle to pick up groceries, drop the kids at school, and run rugged errands on farms.

Which are the cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa?

Check out some of these cheap bakkies for sale in the market. The list has been compiled based on the affordability and performance. The prices are from various car dealerships in South Africa.

No Type Price 1 Land Cruiser pick-up R749 200 2 Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Raider Auto R569,204 3 Ford Ranger 2.2TDCi Hi-Rider XLS R472 200 4 Mitsubishi Triton R434 995 5 New Nissan Navara R414,600 6 GWM P Series 2.0TD SX Automatic R413 050 7 Isuzu D-Max Fleetside Specs R392 000 8 Hyundai H100 bakkie R389 900 9 GWM Steed 5 2.0VGT single cab SX 4WD Specs R305 950 10 Nissan NP300 R276 900 11 Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up R269 999 12 Nissan NP200 R234 000 13 Mahindra Bolero 2.5Di R208 099 14 Chevrolet Utility R194 899 15 Mazda BT-50 2500D R169 950

Top 15 cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa for sale

The affordability of bakkies is one factor that has influenced their popularity among South Africans, apart from their ability to withstand the rough road network across the country. Below are some of the most pocket-friendly, cheap small bakkies you can add to your garage.

15. Mazda BT-50 2500D - R169 950

A powerful 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine Mazda BT-50 2500D. Photo: @Me&cars

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 3.0

3.0 Fuel type: Diesel

The Mazda BT-50 features comprehensive safety equipment, efficient performance even when laden, and a powerful 3.0-liter turbo diesel engine.

Safety features comprise autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-departure prevention.

Additionally, it comes with a standard aluminium tray featuring an average-quality reversing camera. You can purchase this Mazda for as low as R169 950.

14. Chevrolet Utility - R194 899

A Chevrolet Utility has a high resale value. Photo: @chevroletutilityrs

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 1.8 litre

1.8 litre Fuel type: Petrol

This is one of the small bakkies in South Africa that offers excellent driver comfort, making it an excellent choice for entrepreneurs who use bakkies for both work and pleasure.

The Chevrolet Utility has a high resale value; all come standard with dual airbags. You can get this cab at an affordable price of R194 899. The Chevrolet Utility is among the cheapest bakkies to maintain in South Africa.

13. Mahindra Bolero 2.5Di - R208 099

Mahindra Bolero 2.5Di engine that produces 238 Nm power and 74 kW. Photo: @mahindrasouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 2.5 litre

2.5 litre Fuel type: Diesel

This model of the Mahindra bakkie series is a single cab that you can use to carry loads and farm implements. It is powered by an engine that produces 238 Nm power and 74 kW, giving it a reasonable speed limit.

What is the most affordable bakkie in South Africa?

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the most affordable bakkies in SA, as it can be purchased for as low as R208 099. This is a cheap price for a vehicle of its calibre.

12. Nissan NP200 - R234 000

A 1.6l diesel Nissan NP200. Photo: @JRM Auto

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 1.6

1.6 Fuel type: Petrol

The Nissan NP200 is a compact half-ton pickup truck that falls into the light commercial vehicle segment. It is designed to handle moderate loads.

The payload capacity depends on the specific variant and model year. The NP200 typically comes with a range of engine options, including petrol and diesel variants. New Nissan NP200 goes for R234 000.

11. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up - R269 999

A diesel Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up. Photo: @mahindrasouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 2.2 litre

2.2 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up can be used for residential, business, and even more hostile purposes, such as driving up and down steep or waterlogged terrain. These features come at a pocket-friendly price of at least R269 999.

10. Nissan NP300 - R276 900

A Nissan NP300 has multipurpose usability. Photo: @nissan_np300_newnavara_chile

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 2.4 litre

2.4 litre Fuel type: Petrol

The Nissan NP300 has one of the cheapest bakkie prices South African car dealers will ever offer a buyer. Moreover, it has multipurpose usability as it can function as a vehicle to drop your kids off at school before you begin your more tedious tasks on rough terrains. You can get this Nissan at a fair price of R276 900.

9. GWM Steed 5 2.0VGT single cab SX 4WD Specs - R305 950

GWM Steed 5 2.0VGT single cab SX 4WD Specs. Photo: @zimoco_zimbabwe

Source: Instagram

Engine size: 2.0 litre

2.0 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The Great Wall Motors company has consistently shown that they mean business in producing efficient cars and the solid-looking GWM Steed is another proof. It can be used as a private family car and may double as a delivery truck for small and medium-sized businesses. This single cab goes for R305 950.

8. Hyundai H100 bakkie - R389 900

A Hyundai H100 is suitable as a delivery truck. Photo: @SyrusKatlegoThema

Source: UGC

Engine size: 2.6 litre

2.6 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The Hyundai H100 Bakkie does not fit into the category of ruggedly-built vans as it cannot be used for challenging tasks. It is, however, suitable for routine use as a delivery truck within urban settings. Its current price of R389 900 also makes it a good fit for middle-class South Africans.

7. Isuzu D-Max Fleetside Specs - R392 000

An Isuzu D-Max with 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine. Photo: @Ashburton Motor Works Ltd

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.5 litre

2.5 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The Isuzu D-Max is popular among South Africans. It may not be unconnected with the company’s decision to strengthen the series with a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 320 Nm of power and 100 kW. This feature helps it to reach maximum speed in a short time. You can get this double cab for a fair price of R392 000.

6. GWM P Series 2.0TD SX Automatic - R413 050

A GWM P Series has a turbo-diesel engine. Photo: @havalcmhsilverlakespretoria

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.0 litre

2.0 litre Fuel type: Diesel

This bakkie is built for the roughest terrain and will be a great addition to your garage if you intend to use it for heavy purposes. Yet, despite this ruggedness, it is beautifully fashioned to make a statement on the road.

What engine is in the new GWM?

The new series of the Great Wall Motors runs on a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that manufactures 400 Nm of power and 120 kW. You can get this single cab at a price of R413 050.

5. New Nissan Navara - R414,600

Nissan Navara is an affordable and spacious cab. Photo: @nissansouthafrica

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.5 litre

Fuel type: petrol or diesel

The new Nissan Navara is among the cheapest bakkies for sale in South Africa, going for a price of R414,600. This bakkie is everything you need in a convenient vehicle. While it might seem like the ultimate vehicle for an outdoor enthusiast, this go-everywhere ride is spacious and capable of many things.

4. Mitsubishi Triton - R434 995

A 2010 Mitsubishi MN Triton GLX. Photo: @Evolution Carsales

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.4 litre

2.4 litre Fuel type: Diesel

The new Mitsubishi Triton single cab offers quality, reliability, durability, and fuel efficiency. Its performance is driven by Mitsubishi's reliable DOHC intercooled turbo-diesel engine, boasting 100 kW of power and 324 Nm of peak torque.

With an impressive overall fuel consumption average of 8.0 l/100 km, it provides owners with a reassuring solution amid fluctuating fuel prices. You can buy a Mitsubishi Triton for as low as R434 995.

3. Ford Ranger 2.2TDCi Hi-Rider XLS - R472 200

A 2.2 turbo-diesel engine Ford Ranger. Photo: @ford

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.2 litre

2.2 litre Fuel type: Diesel

This pick-up is one of the most affordable, and for its elegance on the road, it is worth a buyer’s money. But, of course, being a product of the Ford company already means that you should expect only quality. Its 2.2 turbo-diesel engine gives it a reasonable speed. Its current market price is R472 200.

2. Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Raider Auto - R569 204

A diesel Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Raider. Photo: @freewaytoyota

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 2.4 litre

2.4 litre Fuel type: Diesel

This is undoubtedly one of the most dependable and best compact bakkies you can get yourself as a car lover. The Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 Raider is the king of the wild in the South African automobile space. But then, do not mistake it, as it is sleek enough to pass for a fancy city ride. It runs on a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine. You need to have at least R569 204 to obtain this Hilux.

1. Land Cruiser pick-up - R749 200

A Toyota Land Cruiser pick-up can be modified into a tourist vehicle. Photo: @Anno Amazing Cars unregistered

Source: Facebook

Engine size: 4.0 litre

4.0 litre Fuel type: Petrol

The Land Cruiser pick-up is one of the most powerful pick-ups you can buy from any car dealer. It features a strong and dependable engine covered by a highly durable body that stays off the ground. You must be ready to pay at least R749 200 for a single cab.

Which bakkie is the strongest?

With a starting price of R904 188, the Mercedes-Benz X350d V6 4Matic is one of the most powerful pick-up trucks you can purchase and enjoy for its unique features.

It runs on a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel V6 engine and produces 550 Nm and 190 kW of power. The power is sent through a 7-speed automatic transmission to the four wheels, giving it maximum speed.

What is the most economical bakkie in South Africa?

The Mazda BT-50 is currently the most fuel-efficient pickup truck in South Africa. It boasts a remarkable fuel consumption of just 6.6 litres of diesel per 100 kilometres, all credited to its efficient 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine.

What is the most reliable bakkie in South Africa?

The Toyota Hilux stands out as one of the most dependable pickup trucks in South Africa. It's renowned for its reliability and ruggedness.

What is the most underrated bakkie?

According to News24, the Mitsubishi Triton is one of the most underrated pickup trucks in South Africa. Often overshadowed by choices like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Isuzu D-Max.

Which are the cheapest new double cab bakkies in South Africa?

Among the most affordable options for new double cabs are the JAC T6 2.0 VVT Double Cab Lux priced at R354,900, the GWM Steed 5 2.0 VGT at R382,450, and the Mahindra Pik-Up 2.2 CRDe available for R395,999.

What are the available single cab bakkies for sale under R100 000?

You can get the 2010 Opel Corsa Utility 1.4 for only R75 999. You can also purchase other used bakkies for sale under R80 000, such as the 2012 Ford Bantam 1.3i.

Are there available bakkies for sale under R150 000?

Most used bakkies are quite affordable, often priced at R150,000 and below. You can find used models such as the Toyota Hilux, Nissan NP200, and Nissan 300 among these budget-friendly options.

The above 15 are some of the cheapest new single cab bakkies in South Africa that can save you a lot of money. These bakkies can serve for business purposes or as a family car.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa. SUVs are known for their versatility. They typically offer ample passenger and cargo space, making them suitable for families, outdoor activities, or road trips.

The cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa can save you a lot of money. They have the power and ruggedness to take on the dynamic terrain of the country's bushlands and the elegance and compactness of city life.

Source: Briefly News