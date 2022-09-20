List of cheapest bakkies in South Africa 2022: what are the best prices?

Bakkies are preferred because of their ruggedness, power and ability to do what most vehicles cannot. Over the years, they have found love in South Africans' eyes. Most owners use them as utility vehicles for their businesses, farms, factories and private homes. So, how much are they are what are the cheapest bakkies in South Africa?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Most owners use them as utility vehicles. Photo: @HAVAL Pupkewitz Windhoek and @Zimoco GWM Zimbabwe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Judging by their popularity, it is safe to assume that the South African market has made bakkies so inexpensive that they can blend small person's or organization's budget. But, how cheap is cheap? This list of the cheapest bakkies in South Africa addresses that while revealing the available options and how much they cost. So, go through it for details.

The cheapest bakkies in South Africa 2022

Bakkies is the South African term for pik up trucks. They have gained popularity, especially with the country's rugged terrain. So, what are bakkie prices in South Africa? Are there any cheap options?

1. Land Cruiser pik up - R876,200

The land cruiser pik up has everything you would want in an off-road vehicle. It has a powerful engine and a high body off the ground. It also comes in a single and double cab. A single cab land cruiser pickup is worth R876,200, while a double cab goes for around R700,900.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

2. Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 raider auto - R531,600

Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 raider auto. Photo: @Beaufort West Toyota and @Beaufort West Toyota (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 raider is considered the king of the wild in the country. It needs no introduction, especially since it is the highest-selling bakkie in South Africa. The Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 raider produces a power of 110 kW and 400Nm of power; hence, it is one of the most powerful bakkies.

The Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 raider is worth R431,600; despite its value, it is still a fan's favourite.

3. Isuzu D-ax 250 Hi-Ride auto - R480,400

The Isuzu D-Max series is popular and is often considered the best bakkie in South Africa. Recently, Isuzu bolstered its D-Max with a 5-speed automatic transmission option. Its diesel-powered engine produces 100kW and 320 Nm of power in less time.

The Isuzu D-ax 250 Hi-Ride auto is worth R480,000.

4. Ford Ranger 2.2 Hi-Rider XL 4*2 Auto - R441,000

The Ford Ranger 2.2 Hi-Rider XL is not only one of the cheapest bakkies in South Africa but a beauty to behold, especially since Ford is good with design. It is automatic and one of the few automatic double-cab models in the South African market. The Ford Ranger 2.2 Hi-Rider XL would make a perfect urban delivery vehicle to transit between the city and rural areas. It is valued at R441,000, although there is a 4*4 option whose value is R537,400.

5. GWM P series 2.0TV SX - R404,900

GWM P series 2.0TV SX. Photo: @Shane van Zyl and @Frank Vos - Worcester (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The GWM P series 2.0TV SX is one of the cheapest 4*4 bakkies. It is designed to climb mountainous regions and descend valleys. Therefore, its power makes it an excellent addition to a factory or a farm. It is also quite stylish so you would not mind having it at home.

In the South African market, the GWM P series 2.0TV SX is available in two versions: single and double cab. The automatic double-cab is valued at R404,900.

6. Hyundai H100 - R298,500

The Hyundai H100 is built like a delivery van and is not intended for the rugged terrain. It is not the best option for a family guy, either. It functions perfectly to deliver goods to clients. It is also a good option for running operations at a small or medium-scale enterprise.

The Hyundai H100 is perfectly priced. It goes for R298,500.

7. Nissan NP300 - R269,500

The Nissan NP300 is one of the best bakkies in South Africa. It is another option to consider, especially if you move around often. It is the perfect option to choose, especially if you are looking for a vehicle for taking the kids to school before embarking on your errands.

The Nissan NP300 is reasonably priced. The double cab is worth R365,400, while the single cab is valued at R269,500.

8. Mahindra Scorpio pik up - R212, 499

Mahindra Scorpio pik up. Photo: @Mahindra South Africa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Mahindra Scorpio pik up is one of the best bakkies in South Africa. It is the perfect pick, especially if your work involves climbing hills and descending precarious valleys or crossing water-logged areas.

As one of the most affordable bakkies, the Mahindra Scorpio pik up is worth R322,499 for the double cab and R212,499 for the single cab.

9. Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD - R197,499

Currently, the Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD is the cheapest bakkie in South Africa. It can function like a car for carrying farm inputs and luggage. However, this vehicle is limited in space. So, if you are looking for a car to ferry people around, this is not the best option.

Even though it does not have as much space, it makes up with its power. Its engine packs 74 kW/238 Nm of power under the hood. The Mahindra Bolero 2.5TD costs R197,499, making it a steal. It also comes with a three-year warranty or 10,000 km.

10. GWM Steed - R192,900

The GWM Steed is a rugged-looking but solid bakkie built for the out-backs. It is perfect for someone who lives in the countryside but often frequents the city dropping off and picking up goods. This vehicle comes in two variants: the bigger double cab valued at R212,900 and the single cab valued at R192,900. The GWM Steed is the cheapest double cab in South Africa in 2022.

Which bakkie is the most fuel-efficient?

Considering fuel consumption, the Ford Ranger is the best option on the list. It is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 km, compared to the Toyota land cruiser, which consumes 13.6 litres per 100 km.

What is the most affordable bakkie in South Africa?

According to sources in 2022., the GWM Steed is the most affordable pik up in South Africa. Its market rating is approximately R192,900.

What is the cheapest single cab bakkie in South Africa?

The GWM Steed has the cheapest bakkie. It is valued at R192,900.

Which bakkie is the cheapest to maintain?

The Ford Ranger 2.0SiT XLT FX4 tops the list as the cheapest to maintain at slightly over R11,400 for maintenance parts. Its service parts are slightly over R5,000,

This list of the cheapest bakkies in South Africa highlights the available options and where they would serve best. If you are on the hunt for one, ensure to factor in your intended purpose and maintenance cost.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Top 10 cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa 2022 | The lowest service cost

Briefly.co.za published extensive details about the cheapest SUVs to maintain in South Africa. What options are there in the market?

SUVs have the power and ruggedness to withstand the country's terrain. This list highlights the cheapest SUVs in the country and how much they are worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News