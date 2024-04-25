Zakes Bantwini is organising the Sikelela Festival to celebrate South Africa's 30 years of freedom on Freedom Day

He believes music can unite people and wants to honour those who sacrificed for freedom

The festival will feature top artists like The Scorpion Kings, MiCasa, and Sun-EL Musician at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg

South Africa is getting ready to celebrate 30 years of freedom this coming weekend. Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Zakes Bantwini is gathering fellow musicians to celebrate the country's major milestone.

Zakes Bantwini sheds light on the Sikelela Festival

Zakes Bantwini believes that music has the power to bring South Africans from all walks of life together. The star who always advocates for unity in Mzansi is taking steps to ensure that his fans will celebrate Freedom Day in style.

Speaking in a statement shared with Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini said that the country's freedom came at a cost, therefore, it must be celebrated. He said:

"Our freedom came with a lot of tears, blood and sacrifices. So many people died for this freedom that we are enjoying today. I think a lot of people don’t understand what Freedom Day really is and why it needs to be celebrated."

The star added that the aim of the Sikelela Festival is to celebrate South Africa’s rich heritage through dance and music. He added:

"That’s why I’m doing this festival. To hone in on what Freedom Day really is. We were divided as a nation (Black men on this side, white men on this side) but through festivals like this, we have the opportunity to unite through song and dance. We need to celebrate the bravery of those that came before us and not forget."

Who is performing at the Sikelela Festival?

The Sikelela Festival will be nothing short of amazing. Mzansi can look forward to incredible performances from some of the country's biggest artists. Stars to look forward to include Zakes Bantwini, the Scorpion Kings, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, MiCasa, Sun-EL Musician and many more.

The specially curated event is set to take place this Saturday, 27 April 2024 (Freedom Day) at one of Johannesburg’s iconic and historical landmarks, Constitution Hill.

